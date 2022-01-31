Trustco : 31 January 2022 – SENS Announcement Update on Review Application

Log in
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

01/31/2022
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Group")

TRUSTCO'S REVIEW APPLICATION FILED ON THE RULING RECEIVED FROM THE FINANCIAL SERVICES TRIBUNAL

Trustco refers to the SENS announcement published on 23 November 2021 where shareholders were updated on the ruling of its application for reconsideration by the Financial Services Tribunal against the JSE directive.

Shareholders were informed that Trustco had 180 days to bring a review application to the High Court in South Africa in terms of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act No. 3 of 2000. After consultation with its advisors as well as minority shareholders (as set out in the SENS announcement dated 8 December 2021), the board filed its review application against the decision of the Financial Services Tribunal. The review application was also filed against the JSE and is considered the first step in the next processes available in law.

The review application can be viewed at https://www.tgh.na/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Review- Application.pdf and shareholders are welcome to contact the company secretary for more information at komada@tgh.na.

Windhoek, Namibia,

31 January 2022

Komada Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Company Secretary and Investor Relations Services to Trustco Group Holdings Limited

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance - Johannesburg

NSX Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited - Windhoek

OTCQX Sponsor

J.P Galda & Co - New York

Disclaimer

Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2020 414 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net income 2020 -177 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 554 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 818 M 115 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,51x
EV / Sales 2020 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 715
Free-Float 44,7%
Managers and Directors
Quinton van Rooyen CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Floors Jacobus Abrahams Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Raymond Heathcote Chairman
David W. Swindon Chief Information Officer
Riaan Bruyns Group Head-Compliance, Risk & Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.00%115
ALLIANZ SE9.70%103 858
CHUBB LIMITED1.85%84 835
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.-13.55%75 871
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD10.14%70 405
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-7.36%32 246