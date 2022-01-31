Trustco : 31 January 2022 – SENS Announcement Update on Review Application

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Group")

TRUSTCO'S REVIEW APPLICATION FILED ON THE RULING RECEIVED FROM THE FINANCIAL SERVICES TRIBUNAL

Trustco refers to the SENS announcement published on 23 November 2021 where shareholders were updated on the ruling of its application for reconsideration by the Financial Services Tribunal against the JSE directive.

Shareholders were informed that Trustco had 180 days to bring a review application to the High Court in South Africa in terms of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act No. 3 of 2000. After consultation with its advisors as well as minority shareholders (as set out in the SENS announcement dated 8 December 2021), the board filed its review application against the decision of the Financial Services Tribunal. The review application was also filed against the JSE and is considered the first step in the next processes available in law.

The review application can be viewed at https://www.tgh.na/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Review- Application.pdf and shareholders are welcome to contact the company secretary for more information at komada@tgh.na.

Windhoek, Namibia,