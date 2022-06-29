Trustco : Interim Results FY2022

The banking and financing investee consists of its classical banking business investee, as well as the lending investee that inter alia provides financing on educational courses offered by the education investee. The lending investee has the aim of better meeting the needs of Namibian consumers and at the end of the reporting period had a fair value of NAD 1.6 billion.

The capital invested in systems development has allowed it to adapt to the evolving educational environment and currently the education investee has a fair value of NAD 283 million.

The education investee operates the largest private distance learning institution in Namibia with more than 61 000 students since establishment. Since its acquisition in 2005 for an amount of NAD 11 million, alongside the student lending investee, it has employed technology to radically improve its performance. The investee has over the years transformed and strategically repositioned itself to the largest fully-fledged online institution of higher learning in Namibia.

In the banking and financing, insurance and education investees of financial services however, this increase was counteracted by higher interest rate margins on its underlying cash flow forecasts, as interest rate expectations soared.

The financial services portfolio companies are also valued using the income approach, with financial services entities discounted by cost of equity, while other investments in the portfolio, such as education and property developments are discounted at a weighted average cost of capital, all of which saw an increase during the period under review due to volatility in market conditions.

The other resources investee in the north west of Namibia is still under care and maintenance.

The resources portfolio is valued using the income approach and discounted by its weighted average cost of capital, which saw a marked increase during the period under review. Lending rates, market risk as well as equity risk premiums saw increases during the six-month period, but these increases were offset by a devaluation of the US/NAD dollar exchange rate. As such, while its equity value decreased by USD 1.7 million in US Dollar terms to USD 398.5 million, its value increased by NAD 204 million in Namibia Dollar terms during the reporting period. Trustco Resources holds a

The classical banking business investee was acquired in 2014 for NAD 7 million and remains one of only two Namibian owned banks in the country. It was recently promoted from its incubator stage to receive additional funding and expand its service offerings. This investee uses digital technology to broaden its service offerings enabling a cost-effective route to market whilst growing the investee, which had a fair value of NAD 13 million at the end of the reporting period, less than 1% of the group's total investment portfolio.

Recently the group approached its primary banking regulator to inject capital of up to NAD 1.1 billion into the commercial bank. At the time of this report, the matter was under deliberation by the Bank, the Bank of Namibia and Trustco Group.

INSURANCE INVESTEE

The insurance investee holds both long- and short-term insurance licences. The short-term insurer primarily provides its members with access to high quality legal cover for those who otherwise would not be able to afford legal services thereby protecting their constitutional rights. The long-term insurer provides life products, as well as policy benefits that not only encourage a savings culture and promote the financial health of members, but also provides the average person access to private health facilities. Developing innovative products remain its primary trademark.

True to this innovative approach, the long-term insurer developed an investment program offering investors various investment options with above market related returns, while also providing the investor with flexible terms for the payment of returns. The insurance investee, with an insured member base in excess of 200 000 and a total acquisition cost of NAD 87 million since its inception in 2001, ended the reporting period with a fair value

of NAD 665 million. Trustco retains an 80% shareholding in the insurance investee.

REAL ESTATE INVESTEE

The real estate investee has proven its resilience and adaptability, maintaining its status as one of the largest private property development companies in Namibia. The company's flagship project, the Elisenheim Lifestyle Estate, is regarded as one of the most unique and successful privately developed lifestyle estates in Namibia.

The real estate investee, however was impacted by increased inflation on the cost side of its valuation cash flow forecasts, which resulted in decreased margins, as sales prices have not yet adjusted for these effects. The fair value of the investee at the end of the reporting period was NAD 1.3 billion, recognising that Trustco holds an 80% shareholding in the investee. Even though the Namibian economy remains constrained because of the pandemic, the serviced-land market has shown resilience and seems to be stabilising to pre-COVID-19 levels. With a lack of supply of housing countrywide, the real estate market is expected to show growth in the near term.