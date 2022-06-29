Trustco : Interim Results FY2022

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS 28 FEBRUARY 2022
INTERIM RESULTS
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2022
Page |1
INTERIM RESULTS
BUSINESS REVIEW AND OUTLOOK
Trustco Group was founded on 21 August 1992, and this year sees its 30th birthday fast approaching. From humble beginnings, the group has managed a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 84% in capital and reserves from its inception, and 34.1% since its first public listing on the NSX in 2006.
By the end of February 2022, shareholder assets under management (or Net Asset Value) had built up to NAD (Namibia Dollar) 6.5 billion, with gross assets amounting to NAD 8.5 billion. Total liabilities stood at NAD 2.0 billion or 24% of total assets. The gearing is therefore 0.31.
This exceptional growth is unfortunately not mirrored in Trustco's share price, which has since its listing in 2006, only managed a compound annual growth rate of 3.89% up to February 2022. Had the share price mirrored the growth in capital and reserves, it would have reached NAD 68.30 per
share by the end of the reporting period. This is an issue that needs to be addressed by the board as soon as possible. From Trustco's headquarters in Windhoek, Namibia, this investment entity manages investments in a financial services portfolio, which covers investments in banking and financing, insurance, education and real estate, as well as its resources portfolio, with its high-profile international investment being the Meya mine in Sierra Leone. Both portfolios make use of support services provided by the group's shared services subsidiaries.
Substantial growth in the Namibian economy is still lacking, although high profile prospects like a significant oil reserve discovery and green hydrogen projects, hint at growth prospects returning. At the time of reporting, however, the negative situation in Europe had escalated, with many knock-on effects to the local economy. As a result, inflation has increased with monetary policy contractions already experienced and expected to become worse.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS 28 FEBRUARY 2022
ANNUAL PRICE INCREASES PER SELECTED CATEGORY (%) - MAY 2022
Petrol/Diesel
42.0
Cooking oil
41.1
Gas
21.8
Package holidays
21.7
Household maintenance
19.4
Fruit
16.5
Accommodation
14.6
Public transportation
9.8
Spare parts and accessories
7.5
Baby food
6.7
Alcoholic beverages
5.8
Fish
4.3
Medical equipment
4.1
Meat
3.6
Motor cars
3.4
Tertiary education
3.3
Pre-primary education
2.6
Rent
1.6
Electricity charges
1.4
Insurance
Charcoal
-1.2
Furniture
-1.3
Men's clothing
-3.1
Game
-3.4
Women's clothing
-3.7
-10
0
10
20
30
40
50
SOURCE: NSA/SS
Page |2
INTERIM RESULTS
With effect from 1 September 2021, Trustco Group, in consultation with its professional advisors, concluded that it had to comply with the exception to IFRS 10 (International Financial Reporting Standards), whereby investment entities are exempted from consolidation.
Trustco commenced with this transition in 2017 already, when it first sold a minority stake in part of its financial services portfolio. As a result, the group transitioned from only managing fully-owned and operated businesses, to evaluating each business portfolio for its investment returns to shareholders instead. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this process accelerated, as each portfolio was assessed in terms of its returns, as well as when the group should exit each investment to maximise shareholder value.
This has resulted in Trustco Group as an entity having to value its portfolio of investments in terms of IFRS 13. Valuations were done via the income approach, with differing discount rates relative to the portfolio companies' activities, all applied from a market participants' perspective. However, Trustco continues to consolidate its shared services subsidiaries. These entities provide investment related services to Trustco's investment portfolios.
Trustco Group reported a profit for the six months ended
28 February 2022 of NAD 579 million, basic earnings of 36.63c per share, headline earnings of 1.70c per share and Net Asset Value (NAV) of NAD 4.13 per share.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS 28 FEBRUARY 2022
TOTAL INVESTMENT
BANKING AND FINANCING
22%
RESOURCES
EDUCATION
3%
48%
INSURANCE
9%
REAL ESTATE
18%
BANKING AND FINANCING
EDUCATION
INSURANCE
REAL ESTATE
RESOURCES
Page |3
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS 28 FEBRUARY 2022
INTERIM RESULTS
RESOURCES (MINING) PORTFOLIO
The resources portfolio is valued using the income approach and discounted by its weighted average cost of capital, which saw a marked increase during the period under review. Lending rates, market risk as well as equity risk premiums saw increases during the six-month period, but these increases were offset by a devaluation of the US/NAD dollar exchange rate. As such, while its equity value decreased by USD 1.7 million in US Dollar terms to USD 398.5 million, its value increased by NAD 204 million in Namibia Dollar terms during the reporting period. Trustco Resources holds a
65% shareholding in the Meya mine, which was acquired in 2016. Trustco also provided a loan facility to Meya of circa USD 43 million.
The other resources investee in the north west of Namibia is still under care and maintenance.
FINANCIAL SERVICES PORTFOLIO
The financial services portfolio companies are also valued using the income approach, with financial services entities discounted by cost of equity, while other investments in the portfolio, such as education and property developments are discounted at a weighted average cost of capital, all of which saw an increase during the period under review due to volatility in market conditions.
In the banking and financing, insurance and education investees of financial services however, this increase was counteracted by higher interest rate margins on its underlying cash flow forecasts, as interest rate expectations soared.
EDUCATION INVESTEE
The education investee operates the largest private distance learning institution in Namibia with more than 61 000 students since establishment. Since its acquisition in 2005 for an amount of NAD 11 million, alongside the student lending investee, it has employed technology to radically improve its performance. The investee has over the years transformed and strategically repositioned itself to the largest fully-fledged online institution of higher learning in Namibia.
The capital invested in systems development has allowed it to adapt to the evolving educational environment and currently the education investee has a fair value of NAD 283 million.
BANKING AND FINANCING INVESTEE
The banking and financing investee consists of its classical banking business investee, as well as the lending investee that inter alia provides financing on educational courses offered by the education investee. The lending investee has the aim of better meeting the needs of Namibian consumers and at the end of the reporting period had a fair value of NAD 1.6 billion.
The classical banking business investee was acquired in 2014 for NAD 7 million and remains one of only two Namibian owned banks in the country. It was recently promoted from its incubator stage to receive additional funding and expand its service offerings. This investee uses digital technology to broaden its service offerings enabling a cost-effective route to market whilst growing the investee, which had a fair value of NAD 13 million at the end of the reporting period, less than 1% of the group's total investment portfolio.
Recently the group approached its primary banking regulator to inject capital of up to NAD 1.1 billion into the commercial bank. At the time of this report, the matter was under deliberation by the Bank, the Bank of Namibia and Trustco Group.
INSURANCE INVESTEE
The insurance investee holds both long- and short-term insurance licences. The short-term insurer primarily provides its members with access to high quality legal cover for those who otherwise would not be able to afford legal services thereby protecting their constitutional rights. The long-term insurer provides life products, as well as policy benefits that not only encourage a savings culture and promote the financial health of members, but also provides the average person access to private health facilities. Developing innovative products remain its primary trademark.
True to this innovative approach, the long-term insurer developed an investment program offering investors various investment options with above market related returns, while also providing the investor with flexible terms for the payment of returns. The insurance investee, with an insured member base in excess of 200 000 and a total acquisition cost of NAD 87 million since its inception in 2001, ended the reporting period with a fair value
of NAD 665 million. Trustco retains an 80% shareholding in the insurance investee.
REAL ESTATE INVESTEE
The real estate investee has proven its resilience and adaptability, maintaining its status as one of the largest private property development companies in Namibia. The company's flagship project, the Elisenheim Lifestyle Estate, is regarded as one of the most unique and successful privately developed lifestyle estates in Namibia.
The real estate investee, however was impacted by increased inflation on the cost side of its valuation cash flow forecasts, which resulted in decreased margins, as sales prices have not yet adjusted for these effects. The fair value of the investee at the end of the reporting period was NAD 1.3 billion, recognising that Trustco holds an 80% shareholding in the investee. Even though the Namibian economy remains constrained because of the pandemic, the serviced-land market has shown resilience and seems to be stabilising to pre-COVID-19 levels. With a lack of supply of housing countrywide, the real estate market is expected to show growth in the near term.
Page |4
INTERIM RESULTS
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
As of the reporting date, the previous management agreement between Trustco Group and Next Capital lapsed. The group is currently preparing a circular for a new management agreement with Next Capital for formal approval by minority shareholders. A summary of the new management agreement terms are disclosed in note 23 of the 2021 Integrated Report. At the time of this report the required minority shareholders have, by irrevocable undertaking, indicated that they will vote in favour of the new management agreement.
During the AGM conducted on 17 March 2022, the motion to approve the general authority to repurchase shares was passed. The view of the board is that the recent share price remains significantly below the group's intrinsic value as reported.
DR Q VAN ROOYEN
GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO
WINDHOEK 29 JUNE 2022
The directors are not aware of any other material event which occurred after the reporting date and up to the date of this report.
DIVIDENDS
The board of directors has decided to defer the declaration of any 2022 interim dividend.
FUTURE OUTLOOK
The board remains cautiously optimistic about the group's future growth prospects, as its resources portfolio transitions into escalating positive operating cash flow generation while providing an adequate exchange rate hedge and its financial services portfolio benefits from increased interest rate margins.
FJ ABRAHAMS
GROUP FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS 28 FEBRUARY 2022
Page |5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 16:00:03 UTC.