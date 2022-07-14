Trustco : SUSPENSION APPLICATION – RULING JUSTICE MOKGORO – APP ITO SEC 231 OF THE FINANCIAL SECTOR REGULATION

Following the Restatement Decision and the Suspension Decision, Trustco applied to the Tribunal for the reconsideration of the directive, containing the Restatement Decision of the JSE. The Tribunal, deciding the matter only on the directive based on the Restatement Decision, finding it unnecessary to deal with the rest of the issues raised, dismissed the application for reconsideration, ordering Trustco to pay 50% of the costs of the JSE, including the costs of two counsel on the scale of the High Court and to be taxed by the taxing Master or any taxing practitioner the parties agree to.

Aggrieved by the order of the Tribunal and insisting that the accounting in their financial statements was compliant with the IFRS, Trustco applied on 31 January 2022 to the Gauteng High Court for a judicial review of the Tribunal's order. On 18 February 2022, Trustco applied to the Chairperson of the Tribunal for the reconsideration and the suspension of the Tribunal order pending the outcome of the application for the judicial review, an application duly opposed by the JSE. On 23 February 2022, Trustco launched the urgent application to the Gauteng High Court.

The Chairperson requested that the parties submit heads of arguments first, dealing with the basis for the application for suspension by the Chairperson of the Tribunal's award issued on 22 November, 2021, The parties were also requested to make submissions as to whether the Tribunal has jurisdiction to set aside its own decision, in view of the applicant's initial approach to the issues, seemingly applying to the Chairperson to set aside the Suspension Decision of the JSE which, as indicated above had already been reconsidered and decided by the Tribunal in terms of section 230 of the Act.

As alluded above, on 4 March 2022, counsel for the JSE wrote to the Tribunal Secretariat as follows: "The applicant has requested an indulgence from our client - that it delay the decision to suspend its listing by a week. The applicant, as we understand it, wishes to have the FST process concluded first, before the High Court Proceedings. Given the Chairperson's recent involvement in the matter and the voluminous record and in deference to Mokgoro J, our client will (without prejudice to its rights) in fact not suspend the listing of the applicant until such time as the Chairperson has decided the application to suspend the Suspension Decision. Additionally, our client will then afford the applicant an additional week from that date, to take whatever additional steps it is advised to take (in the event that the suspension application is unsuccessful)."

That communication brought clarity to the nature and purpose of Trustco's application which was already before the Chairperson. First, notwithstanding that the Tribunal had already dealt with Trustco's application for reconsideration of the decision of the JSE, albeit on a limited basis, the application before the Chairperson was now clearly for the suspension of the order of the Tribunal.

The indulgence requested and granted to Trustco by the JSE, including the consideration of the JSE to delay whatever steps it might need to take in relation to Trustco, depending on the outcome of the application before the Chairperson does not go unnoticed. It is reflective of the spirit of mutual consideration and good faith with which it is preferred that processes in terms of the Act are to be conducted.