  Homepage
  Equities
  Namibia
  NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
  Trustco Group Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    TUC   NA000A0RF067

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(TUC)
  Report
End-of-day quote NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-27
0.9000 ZAR   -11.76%
11:18aTRUSTCO : Third Addendum To The Specific Repurchase Transaction
PU
10:08aTRUSTCO : 29 April 2022 – SENS Announcement Third Addendum on Specific Repurchase
PU
03/23TRUSTCO : Withdrawal of Cautionary Announcement
PU
Trustco : Third Addendum To The Specific Repurchase Transaction

04/29/2022 | 11:18am EDT
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO OTCQX share code: TSCHY ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Group")

THIRD ADDENDUM TO THE SPECIFIC REPURCHASE TRANSACTION

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 20 August 2021 regarding the agreement entered into between Trustco Capital (Pty) Ltd ("Trustco Capital") and Constantia Risk and Insurance Holdings Limited ("Constantia") in terms of which Trustco

Capital shall repurchase 51 769 633 Trustco shares from Constantia at a rate of NAD 1.81 per share ("the Specific Repurchase").

Reference is further made to the announcement released on SENS on 28 January 2022 in terms whereof the Parties entered into a second addendum to the Sale and Purchase of Shares Agreement ("Agreement") to extend the date for the completion of the Conditions Precedent to 30 April 2022.

Shareholders are advised that the parties entered into a third addendum in terms whereof the date for the completion of the Conditions Precedent was extended to 31 August 2022.

Windhoek, Namibia, 29 April 2022

Komada Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Company Secretary and Investor Relations Services to Trustco Group Holdings Limited

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance - Johannesburg

NSX Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited - Windhoek

OTCQX Sponsor

J.P Galda & Co - New York

Disclaimer

Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 15:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
