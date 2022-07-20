Trustco : URGENT APPLICATION – TRUSTCO HEADS OF ARGUMENT

Tribunal") in support of its persistence to implement the illegal decision. But, it is that very decision of the Tribunal, which forms the subject matter of a pending review before this court ("the Review Application"). And, as we make plain below, the Tribunal 's decision is marred with illegality and vitiating irregularity as well - it is bound to be set aside on clear an indisputable grounds being:

Visser's lack of authority to have made the JSE's decision; the JSE's lack of power to order a restatement of the Financials; the Tribunal itself was improperly constituted, and lacked desperately needed expertise. As a natural consequence of lacking expertise, the Tribunal, perhaps understandably yet not permissibly, could not consider the wide appeal which served before it. It was simply unable to deal with the intricate financial and accounting issues at hand; and due to the lack of expertise the Tribunal overlooked pertinent considerations and took into account irrelevant factors including reaching for the "due deference principle" that is applicable in review proceedings, but has no role to play in the appeal proceedings which served before the Tribunal.

4. Accordingly, this is an application to interdict the JSE from suspending Trustco's listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.1 The interdict is not sought indefinitely, but only until a Review Application is finally determined.2 The papers