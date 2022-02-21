Trustco : Update on Trustco's Review Application and Response to JSE Suspension Decision

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Group")

UPDATE ON TRUSTCO'S REVIEW APPLICATION AND RESPONSE TO JSE SUSPENSION DECISION.

Trustco refers to the SENS announcement published on 23 November 2021 where shareholders were updated on the ruling of its application for reconsideration by the Financial Services Tribunal against the JSE directive.

Shareholders are also referred to the announcement released on 31 January 2022 in terms of which shareholders were informed that Trustco had served the review application to the High Court in South Africa in terms of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act No. 3 of 2000. This process is ongoing.

The JSE's actions: