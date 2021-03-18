Log in
NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE    >  Trustco Group Holdings Limited    TUC   NA000A0RF067

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(TUC)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trustco : 18 March 2021 - SENS Announcement Withdrawal of Cautionary

03/18/2021 | 08:34am EDT
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO OTCQX share code: TSCHY ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067

("Trustco" or "the Group")

WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

1.

Introduction

Trustco shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 12 August 2020 as well as the cautionary announcements released on 4 December 2020 and the subsequent renewals of such cautionary announcement dated 20 January 2021 and 3 March 2021, and using the definitions therein.

2.

Withdrawal of Cautionary

Trustco was informed by Conduit Capital that negotiations between Conduit Capital and Trustco have been terminated, and in light thereof shareholders are advised that caution is no longer required to be exercised when dealing in the Company's securities.

Shareholders are therefore advised that the Herboths Transaction, Internal Restructuring Transaction and the Legal Shield Holdings Transaction would not proceed.

Windhoek, Namibia,

18 March 2021

Komada Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Company Secretary and Investor Relations Services to Trustco Group Holdings Limited

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Sponsors - Johannesburg

NSX Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited - Windhoek

OTCQX Sponsor

J.P Galda & Co - New York

Disclaimer

Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 12:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 414 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net income 2020 -177 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 554 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 609 M 242 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,51x
EV / Sales 2020 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 715
Free-Float 59,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Quinton van Rooyen CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Floors Jacobus Abrahams Group Financial Director, Treasurer & Director
Raymond Heathcote Chairman
Desmond van Heerden Group Head-Information Technology
Amanda Bruyns Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED241
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.1.74%234 938
AIA GROUP LIMITED2.74%155 374
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-4.09%117 609
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.8.28%56 259
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.30.11%38 971
