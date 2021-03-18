Trustco : 18 March 2021 - SENS Announcement Withdrawal of Cautionary

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)
Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC
JSE share code: TTO OTCQX share code: TSCHY ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067
("Trustco" or "the Group")
WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT
1.
Introduction
Trustco shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 12 August 2020 as well as the cautionary announcements released on 4 December 2020 and the subsequent renewals of such cautionary announcement dated 20 January 2021 and 3 March 2021, and using the definitions therein.
2.
Withdrawal of Cautionary
Trustco was informed by Conduit Capital that negotiations between Conduit Capital and Trustco have been terminated, and in light thereof shareholders are advised that caution is no longer required to be exercised when dealing in the Company's securities.
Shareholders are therefore advised that the Herboths Transaction, Internal Restructuring Transaction and the Legal Shield Holdings Transaction would not proceed.
Windhoek, Namibia,
18 March 2021
