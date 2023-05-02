Snapdocs Builds Integration with Finastra to Enable a Seamless Closing Process for Trustmark

Trustmark can now easily facilitate digital closings powered by Snapdocs without ever leaving Finastra’s MortgagebotLOS

Snapdocs, the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing platform, today announced a new integration with Finastra’s Mortgagebot loan origination system (LOS) to support Trustmark’s eClose transformation. The integration allows Trustmark’s lenders nationwide to execute closings in one centralized workflow – using Snapdocs’ digital closing platform within the MortgagebotLOS platform – to drive faster closing times, reduce operating costs, and enhance the borrower experience. This partnership is the latest of five different integrations built by Snapdocs in just 12 months to give lenders the ability to connect their technology portfolio and further streamline the shift to digital closings.

“The transition to digitized processes is the most successful when the technologies in a lender’s existing stack work harmoniously together,” said Camelia Martin, Vice President, eMortgage Strategy & Industry Affairs. “Our continued effort to expand our partner network and accompanying integrations with leading providers like Finastra is essential in creating more value for the entire mortgage ecosystem.”

Trustmark National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK), is already using the integration to automate the closing process across their technology ecosystem and deliver upleveled customer experiences.

“Our mission since our founding in 1889 has been to achieve outstanding customer satisfaction. The integration between Snapdocs and MortgagebotLOS will build on the strong foundation we’ve built to move to digital mortgages by simplifying the eClosing process for all parties involved, and making it significantly easier for our borrowers to quickly review and sign closing packages the way they prefer,” said Robert Parker, Senior Vice President, Mortgage Services, Trustmark.

With the new integration, Trustmark lenders can easily facilitate digital closings powered by Snapdocs and finalize transactions without leaving MortgagebotLOS. Lenders can order required closing documents and data within MortgagebotLOS and securely transmit them to Snapdocs to initiate the closing process. The completed documents are then encrypted and returned to MortgagebotLOS for secure storage. The result is a more efficient and transparent experience for all parties involved in the closing.

“Our partnership with Snapdocs further validates our work to create a solution that’s open to innovation, and empowers our joint customers to adopt the technology and tools they need to grow in any type of market,” said Mary Kay Theriault, Director of Product Management at Finastra. “We’ve long admired Snapdocs’ work to redefine the mortgage experience and streamline what has traditionally been a very manual and labor-intensive process. This integration will only accelerate the move to digital mortgage closings and create a more efficient, secure, and transparent process for all participants.”

About Snapdocs

Snapdocs is the mortgage industry's leading digital closing platform. Powering millions of closings each year, Snapdocs combines an open platform, patented AI technology, an extensive settlement network, and a team of industry experts to ensure digital closing success. Our proven approach enables market-leading lenders and title companies to automate the closing process and turn it into a competitive advantage. Using Snapdocs, lenders and title companies close more loans at lower costs while delivering the modern, referral-worthy digital experience borrowers expect. For more information, please visit www.snapdocs.com.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

About Trustmark Corporation

Trustmark Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, with locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Visit www.trustmark.com for more information.

