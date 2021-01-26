MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Trustmark Corporation TRMK TRUSTMARK CORPORATION (TRMK) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 01/26 04:00:00 pm 30.19 USD -1.34% 04:54p TRUSTMARK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:45p TRUSTMARK : Q4 Results Surpass Expectations MT 04:43p TRUSTMARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Trustmark Corporation : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results 01/26/2021 | 04:32pm EST Send by mail :

Solid balance sheet, credit quality and capital base provide strength and stability Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) reported net income of $51.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.81. Net income in the fourth quarter produced a return on average tangible equity of 15.47% and a return on average assets of 1.28%. For the full year, Trustmark’s net income totaled a record level of $160.0 million, representing diluted earnings per share of $2.51. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 increased 8.2% when compared to the prior year. Trustmark’s net income in 2020 produced a return on average tangible equity of 12.58% and a return on average assets of 1.05%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006001/en/ Printer friendly version of earnings release with consolidated financial statements and notes: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52367350/en Trustmark’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021. Gerard R. Host, Executive Chairman, stated, “This past year has been extremely challenging for everyone. The effects of COVID-19 have significantly impacted the ways in which we live, work and interact with one another. We extend our deepest sympathies to all who lost loved ones and all who have been impacted by this pandemic. We also extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to healthcare professionals for their tireless and self-sacrificing work during this pandemic. Also, we want to thank our associates for their countless efforts to serve our customers and support our communities and businesses. Trustmark remains committed to providing solutions to meet customer’s unique needs during these unprecedented times.” 2020 Highlights Supported local communities with loan originations totaling $970 million through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

Loans held for investment increased $488.9 million, or 5.2%

Nonperforming assets declined 9.3%, net charge-offs represented 0.02% of average loans

Total deposits increased $2.8 billion, or 24.9%

Record mortgage loan production of $3.0 billion produced noninterest income of $125.8 million

Total revenue expanded 14.3% to $701.1 million

Noninterest income totaled $274.6 million, an increase of 46.8%

Maintained strong capital position with CET1 ratio of 11.62% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.12% Duane A. Dewey, President and CEO, commented, “Our financial results demonstrate the value of Trustmark’s diversified financial services businesses. Despite a challenging environment, our banking, insurance and wealth management businesses all performed well while our mortgage banking business achieved record results. We experienced significant loan and deposit growth, and credit quality remained extremely strong as did capital ratios. Trustmark continues to be well-positioned to serve and expand its customer base and create long-term value for its shareholders.” Balance Sheet Management Loans held for investment decreased $23.2 million, or 0.2%, during the quarter

Total deposits increased $826.4 million, or 6.2%, during the quarter

Enhanced capital base with issuance of $125 million of subordinated debt Loans held for investment totaled $9.8 billion at December 31, 2020, reflecting an increase of 5.2% from the prior year. At December 31, 2020, Trustmark’s gross PPP loans totaled $623.0 million. Net of deferred fees and costs of $12.9 million, PPP loans totaled $610.1 million. Collectively, loans held for investment and PPP loans totaled $10.4 billion at year end 2020, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 11.8% from the prior year. Deposits totaled $14.0 billion at December 31, 2020, up $826.4 million, or 6.2%, from the prior quarter and $2.8 billion, or 24.9%, year-over-year primarily reflecting the impact of additional customer liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 31.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposit costs totaled 0.27% for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 4 basis points linked-quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.30% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3 basis points from the prior quarter. Trustmark’s capital position remained solid, reflecting the strength and diversity of its financial services businesses. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Trustmark Corporation issued $125 million of 3.625% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in 2030 for general corporate purposes, further strengthening its regulatory capital position. At December 31, 2020, Trustmark’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.34%, while the total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.12%. As previously announced, Trustmark’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program effective April 1, 2020, under which $100 million of Trustmark’s outstanding shares may be acquired through December 31, 2021. While Trustmark suspended its share repurchase program during the first quarter of 2020 to preserve capital given the economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Trustmark expects to resume the repurchase of its shares from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or private transactions, depending on market conditions, and in conjunction with its disciplined share repurchase framework. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that may be repurchased by Trustmark, and Trustmark may discontinue purchases at any time at management’s discretion. Credit Quality Allowance for credit losses represented 1.19% of loans held for investment and 572.69% of nonperforming loans, excluding individually evaluated loans at year-end

Net charge-offs totaled $291 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans, in the fourth quarter

Loans remaining under a COVID-19 related concession represented approximately 35 basis points of loans held for investment at December 31, 2020 Nonperforming loans totaled $63.1 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $9.3 million from the prior quarter and $9.9 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $11.7 million, reflecting a $4.6 million decrease from the prior quarter and a $17.6 million decline from the prior year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $74.8 million, reflecting a linked-quarter increase of 6.7% and year-over-year reduction of 9.3%. Allocation of Trustmark’s $117.3 million allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment represented 1.20% of commercial loans and 1.16% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment of 1.19% at December 31, 2020, representing a level management considers commensurate with the present risk in the loan portfolio. Revenue Generation Mortgage banking revenue totaled $28.2 million and represented 15.9% of total revenue in the fourth quarter

Noninterest income totaled $66.1 million and represented 37.3% of total revenue in fourth quarter

The net interest margin (FTE) totaled 3.15% in fourth quarter; excluding interest and fees on PPP loans, net interest margin (FTE) was 2.91% Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $177.5 million, a decrease of 1.3% from the prior quarter and an increase of 15.9% from the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter decline reflects higher net interest income, which was more than offset by reduced mortgage banking revenue. In 2020, revenue totaled $701.1 million, an increase of 14.3% from the prior year. Excluding interest and fees on PPP loans, revenue totaled $674.5 million in 2020, an increase of $60.9 million, or 9.9%, from the prior year principally due to growth in mortgage banking revenue. Net interest income (FTE) in the fourth quarter totaled $114.3 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.15%. Relative to the prior quarter, net interest income (FTE) increased $5.1 million reflecting an increase of $4.5 million in interest income as well as a $611 thousand reduction in interest expense. Excluding interest and fees on PPP loans, net interest income (FTE) totaled $99.4 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 2.91%, a linked-quarter decline of 14 basis points. Continued low interest rates decreased the yield on the loans held for investment and held for sale portfolio as well as the securities portfolio and were partially offset by lower costs of interest-bearing deposits. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter totaled $66.1 million, a decrease of $7.6 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $18.5 million from the prior year. The linked-quarter change reflects increases in service charges on deposit accounts and bank card and other fees, which were more than offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenue and a seasonal decline in insurance revenue. The increase in noninterest income year-over-year is principally due to increased mortgage banking revenue. Mortgage loan production in the fourth quarter totaled $788.4 million, a seasonal decline of 11.0% from the prior quarter and a 58.1% increase year-over-year. Mortgage banking revenue before hedge ineffectiveness totaled $29.1 million in the fourth quarter, a decline of $6.6 million from the prior quarter primarily due to lower gains on sale of loans in the secondary market. In 2020, mortgage loan production totaled a record $2.98 billion, up 69.4% from the prior year. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $125.8 million in 2020, an increase of $96.0 million from the prior year. Insurance revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $10.2 million, a seasonal decline of $1.4 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $832 thousand from the prior year. Insurance revenue in 2020 totaled $45.2 million, up $2.8 million, or 6.6%, from the prior year. The solid performance during the year reflects an expanded producer workforce as well as the realization of operational efficiencies from investments in technology and improved processes. Wealth management revenue totaled $7.8 million in the fourth quarter, up 2.1% from the prior quarter and 1.0% from the prior year. In 2020, wealth management revenue totaled $31.6 million, an increase of 3.1% from the prior year. During 2020, Trustmark continued to enhance its competitive positioning and efficiency of its wealth management businesses as well as expand its Private Banking capabilities in key markets. Noninterest Expense Adjusted non-interest expense, which excludes amortization of intangibles, ORE expenses, and credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, increased $4.9 million, or 4.3%, from the prior quarter. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Footnote 10 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Efficiency ratio improved to 63.35% in 2020, a decline of 303 basis points from the prior year Adjusted noninterest expense in the fourth quarter was $119.6 million, up $4.9 million, or 4.3%, from the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.3 million linked-quarter principally due to increases for performance-based incentives. Total services and fees increased $1.3 million during the fourth quarter due to continued investments in technology and higher professional fees. Other expense increased $1.2 million from the prior quarter principally due to increased operational losses and other expenses. Credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures was a negative $1.1 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting the improvement of the macroeconomic factors used to determine the necessary reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. Other real estate expense was a negative $812 thousand for the fourth quarter, a decrease of approximately $2.0 million from the prior quarter, which is attributed to lower write-downs of ORE of $716 thousand and a net gain on the sale of ORE property of $1.3 million. During 2020, Trustmark consolidated six offices and expanded deployment of interactive teller machines. In January 2021, Trustmark opened a new office featuring a design that integrates myTeller interactive teller machine technology as well as provides enhanced areas for customer engagement. With the opening of this office, two other offices were closed. “Looking forward, Trustmark will focus upon efficiency, growth and innovation opportunities while building upon its solid risk management processes, corporate culture and core values. We will continue to optimize delivery channels to reflect changing customer preferences and introduce technology to enhance growth and efficiency opportunities. We will provide the services and advice our customers have come to expect while building term value for our shareholders,” said Dewey. Additional Information As previously announced, Trustmark will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10151113. Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 183 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “hope,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “continue,” “could,” “would,” “future” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Trustmark’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and also by the effectiveness of varying governmental responses in ameliorating the impact of the pandemic on our customers and the economies where they operate. Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, our ability to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our markets and our customers, as well as the effectiveness of actions of federal, state and local governments and agencies (including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board (FRB)) to mitigate its spread and economic impact, local, state and national economic and market conditions, conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets, levels of and volatility in crude oil prices, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the performance and demand for the products and services we offer, including the level and timing of withdrawals from our deposit accounts, the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation, our ability to attract noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, including the potential impact of issues related to the European financial system and monetary and other governmental actions designed to address credit, securities, and/or commodity markets, the enactment of legislation and changes in existing regulations or enforcement practices or the adoption of new regulations, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, changes in our ability to control expenses, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, pandemics or other health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the SEC. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise. TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Securities AFS-taxable $ 1,902,162 $ 1,857,050 $ 1,551,358 $ 45,112 2.4 % $ 350,804 22.6 % Securities AFS-nontaxable 5,206 5,973 23,300 (767 ) -12.8 % (18,094 ) -77.7 % Securities HTM-taxable 550,563 608,585 734,474 (58,022 ) -9.5 % (183,911 ) -25.0 % Securities HTM-nontaxable 24,752 25,508 25,703 (756 ) -3.0 % (951 ) -3.7 % Total securities 2,482,683 2,497,116 2,334,835 (14,433 ) -0.6 % 147,848 6.3 % Paycheck protection program loans (PPP) 875,098 941,456 — (66,358 ) -7.0 % 875,098 n/m Loans (includes loans held for sale) (1) 10,231,671 10,162,379 9,467,437 69,292 0.7 % 764,234 8.1 % Acquired loans (1) — — 77,797 — n/m (77,797 ) -100.0 % Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 303 301 184 2 0.7 % 119 64.7 % Other earning assets 860,540 722,917 227,116 137,623 19.0 % 633,424 n/m Total earning assets 14,450,295 14,324,169 12,107,369 126,126 0.9 % 2,342,926 19.4 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL), loans held for investment (LHFI) (1) (124,088 ) (121,842 ) (86,211 ) (2,246 ) -1.8 % (37,877 ) -43.9 % Other assets 1,620,694 1,564,825 1,445,075 55,869 3.6 % 175,619 12.2 % Total assets $ 15,946,901 $ 15,767,152 $ 13,466,233 $ 179,749 1.1 % $ 2,480,668 18.4 % Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,649,590 $ 3,669,249 $ 3,167,256 $ (19,659 ) -0.5 % $ 482,334 15.2 % Savings deposits 4,350,783 4,416,046 3,448,899 (65,263 ) -1.5 % 901,884 26.1 % Time deposits 1,436,677 1,507,348 1,663,741 (70,671 ) -4.7 % (227,064 ) -13.6 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,437,050 9,592,643 8,279,896 (155,593 ) -1.6 % 1,157,154 14.0 % Fed funds purchased and repurchases 170,474 84,077 164,754 86,397 n/m 5,720 3.5 % Other borrowings 173,525 167,262 79,512 6,263 3.7 % 94,013 n/m Subordinated notes 42,828 — — 42,828 n/m 42,828 n/m Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,885,733 9,905,838 8,586,018 (20,105 ) -0.2 % 1,299,715 15.1 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,100,849 3,921,867 3,017,824 178,982 4.6 % 1,083,025 35.9 % Other liabilities 235,284 244,544 205,786 (9,260 ) -3.8 % 29,498 14.3 % Total liabilities 14,221,866 14,072,249 11,809,628 149,617 1.1 % 2,412,238 20.4 % Shareholders' equity 1,725,035 1,694,903 1,656,605 30,132 1.8 % 68,430 4.1 % Total liabilities and equity $ 15,946,901 $ 15,767,152 $ 13,466,233 $ 179,749 1.1 % $ 2,480,668 18.4 % (1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year PERIOD END BALANCES 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Cash and due from banks $ 1,952,504 $ 564,588 $ 358,916 $ 1,387,916 n/m $ 1,593,588 n/m Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 50 50 — — 0.0 % 50 n/m Securities available for sale 1,991,815 1,922,728 1,602,404 69,087 3.6 % 389,411 24.3 % Securities held to maturity 538,072 611,280 738,099 (73,208 ) -12.0 % (200,027 ) -27.1 % PPP loans 610,134 944,270 — (334,136 ) -35.4 % 610,134 n/m Loans held for sale (LHFS) 446,951 485,103 226,347 (38,152 ) -7.9 % 220,604 97.5 % Loans held for investment (LHFI) (1) 9,824,524 9,847,728 9,335,628 (23,204 ) -0.2 % 488,896 5.2 % ACL LHFI (1) (117,306 ) (122,010 ) (84,277 ) 4,704 3.9 % (33,029 ) -39.2 % Net LHFI 9,707,218 9,725,718 9,251,351 (18,500 ) -0.2 % 455,867 4.9 % Acquired loans (1) — — 72,601 — n/m (72,601 ) -100.0 % Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1) — — (815 ) — n/m 815 -100.0 % Net acquired loans — — 71,786 — n/m (71,786 ) -100.0 % Net LHFI and acquired loans 9,707,218 9,725,718 9,323,137 (18,500 ) -0.2 % 384,081 4.1 % Premises and equipment, net 194,278 192,722 189,791 1,556 0.8 % 4,487 2.4 % Mortgage servicing rights 66,464 61,613 79,394 4,851 7.9 % (12,930 ) -16.3 % Goodwill 385,270 385,270 379,627 — 0.0 % 5,643 1.5 % Identifiable intangible assets 7,390 8,142 7,343 (752 ) -9.2 % 47 0.6 % Other real estate 11,651 16,248 29,248 (4,597 ) -28.3 % (17,597 ) -60.2 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,901 30,508 31,182 393 1.3 % (281 ) -0.9 % Other assets 609,142 609,922 532,389 (780 ) -0.1 % 76,753 14.4 % Total assets $ 16,551,840 $ 15,558,162 $ 13,497,877 $ 993,678 6.4 % $ 3,053,963 22.6 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,349,010 $ 3,964,023 $ 2,891,215 $ 384,987 9.7 % $ 1,457,795 50.4 % Interest-bearing 9,699,754 9,258,390 8,354,342 441,364 4.8 % 1,345,412 16.1 % Total deposits 14,048,764 13,222,413 11,245,557 826,351 6.2 % 2,803,207 24.9 % Fed funds purchased and repurchases 164,519 153,834 256,020 10,685 6.9 % (91,501 ) -35.7 % Other borrowings 168,252 178,599 85,396 (10,347 ) -5.8 % 82,856 97.0 % Subordinated notes 122,921 — — 122,921 n/m 122,921 n/m Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures (1) 38,572 39,659 — (1,087 ) -2.7 % 38,572 n/m Operating lease liabilities 32,290 31,838 32,354 452 1.4 % (64 ) -0.2 % Other liabilities 173,549 159,922 155,992 13,627 8.5 % 17,557 11.3 % Total liabilities 14,810,723 13,848,121 11,837,175 962,602 7.0 % 2,973,548 25.1 % Common stock 13,215 13,215 13,376 — 0.0 % (161 ) -1.2 % Capital surplus 233,120 231,836 256,400 1,284 0.6 % (23,280 ) -9.1 % Retained earnings 1,495,833 1,459,306 1,414,526 36,527 2.5 % 81,307 5.7 % Accum other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,051 ) 5,684 (23,600 ) (6,735 ) n/m 22,549 95.5 % Total shareholders' equity 1,741,117 1,710,041 1,660,702 31,076 1.8 % 80,415 4.8 % Total liabilities and equity $ 16,551,840 $ 15,558,162 $ 13,497,877 $ 993,678 6.4 % $ 3,053,963 22.6 % (1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year INCOME STATEMENTS 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 96,453 $ 97,429 $ 111,383 $ (976 ) -1.0 % $ (14,930 ) -13.4 % Interest and fees on PPP loans 14,870 6,729 — 8,141 n/m 14,870 n/m Interest and fees on acquired loans (1) — — 2,138 — n/m (2,138 ) -100.0 % Interest on securities-taxable 9,998 12,542 12,884 (2,544 ) -20.3 % (2,886 ) -22.4 % Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 293 301 484 (8 ) -2.7 % (191 ) -39.5 % Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases — 1 1 (1 ) -100.0 % (1 ) -100.0 % Other interest income 249 331 896 (82 ) -24.8 % (647 ) -72.2 % Total interest income-FTE 121,863 117,333 127,786 4,530 3.9 % (5,923 ) -4.6 % Interest on deposits 6,363 7,437 17,716 (1,074 ) -14.4 % (11,353 ) -64.1 % Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases 56 32 504 24 75.0 % (448 ) -88.9 % Other interest expense 1,127 688 826 439 63.8 % 301 36.4 % Total interest expense 7,546 8,157 19,046 (611 ) -7.5 % (11,500 ) -60.4 % Net interest income-FTE 114,317 109,176 108,740 5,141 4.7 % 5,577 5.1 % Provision for credit losses, LHFI (1) (4,413 ) 1,760 3,661 (6,173 ) n/m (8,074 ) n/m Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (1) — — (2 ) — n/m 2 100.0 % Net interest income after provision-FTE 118,730 107,416 105,081 11,314 10.5 % 13,649 13.0 % Service charges on deposit accounts 8,283 7,577 10,894 706 9.3 % (2,611 ) -24.0 % Bank card and other fees 9,107 8,843 8,192 264 3.0 % 915 11.2 % Mortgage banking, net 28,155 36,439 7,914 (8,284 ) -22.7 % 20,241 n/m Insurance commissions 10,196 11,562 9,364 (1,366 ) -11.8 % 832 8.9 % Wealth management 7,838 7,679 7,763 159 2.1 % 75 1.0 % Other, net 2,538 1,601 3,451 937 58.5 % (913 ) -26.5 % Total noninterest income 66,117 73,701 47,578 (7,584 ) -10.3 % 18,539 39.0 % Salaries and employee benefits 69,660 67,342 62,319 2,318 3.4 % 7,341 11.8 % Services and fees 22,327 20,992 19,500 1,335 6.4 % 2,827 14.5 % Net occupancy-premises 6,616 7,000 6,461 (384 ) -5.5 % 155 2.4 % Equipment expense 6,213 5,828 5,880 385 6.6 % 333 5.7 % Other real estate expense, net (812 ) 1,203 1,491 (2,015 ) n/m (2,303 ) n/m Credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures (1) (1,087 ) (3,004 ) — 1,917 63.8 % (1,087 ) n/m Other expense 15,890 14,598 14,376 1,292 8.9 % 1,514 10.5 % Total noninterest expense 118,807 113,959 110,027 4,848 4.3 % 8,780 8.0 % Income before income taxes and tax eq adj 66,040 67,158 42,632 (1,118 ) -1.7 % 23,408 54.9 % Tax equivalent adjustment 2,939 2,969 3,149 (30 ) -1.0 % (210 ) -6.7 % Income before income taxes 63,101 64,189 39,483 (1,088 ) -1.7 % 23,618 59.8 % Income taxes 11,884 9,749 5,537 2,135 21.9 % 6,347 n/m Net income $ 51,217 $ 54,440 $ 33,946 $ (3,223 ) -5.9 % $ 17,271 50.9 % Per share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.81 $ 0.86 $ 0.53 $ (0.05 ) -5.8 % $ 0.28 52.8 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.86 $ 0.53 $ (0.05 ) -5.8 % $ 0.28 52.8 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 63,424,219 63,422,692 64,255,716 Diluted 63,616,767 63,581,964 64,435,276 Period end shares outstanding 63,424,526 63,423,820 64,200,111 (1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Nonaccrual LHFI Alabama $ 9,221 $ 3,860 $ 1,870 $ 5,361 n/m $ 7,351 n/m Florida 572 617 267 (45 ) -7.3 % 305 n/m Mississippi (2) 35,015 35,617 41,493 (602 ) -1.7 % (6,478 ) -15.6 % Tennessee (3) 12,572 13,041 8,980 (469 ) -3.6 % 3,592 40.0 % Texas 5,748 721 616 5,027 n/m 5,132 n/m Total nonaccrual LHFI 63,128 53,856 53,226 9,272 17.2 % 9,902 18.6 % Other real estate Alabama 3,271 3,725 8,133 (454 ) -12.2 % (4,862 ) -59.8 % Florida — 3,665 5,877 (3,665 ) -100.0 % (5,877 ) -100.0 % Mississippi (2) 8,330 8,718 14,919 (388 ) -4.5 % (6,589 ) -44.2 % Tennessee (3) 50 140 319 (90 ) -64.3 % (269 ) -84.3 % Texas — — — — n/m — n/m Total other real estate 11,651 16,248 29,248 (4,597 ) -28.3 % (17,597 ) -60.2 % Total nonperforming assets $ 74,779 $ 70,104 $ 82,474 $ 4,675 6.7 % $ (7,695 ) -9.3 % LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1) LHFI $ 1,576 $ 782 $ 642 $ 794 n/m $ 934 n/m LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 119,409 $ 121,281 $ 41,648 $ (1,872 ) -1.5 % $ 77,761 n/m Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year ACL LHFI (1)(4) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Beginning Balance $ 122,010 $ 119,188 $ 83,226 $ 2,822 2.4 % $ 38,784 46.6 % CECL adoption adjustments: LHFI — — — — n/m — n/m Acquired loan transfers — — — — n/m — n/m Provision for credit losses (4,413 ) 1,760 3,661 (6,173 ) n/m (8,074 ) n/m Charge-offs (2,797 ) (1,263 ) (4,619 ) (1,534 ) n/m 1,822 39.4 % Recoveries 2,506 2,325 2,009 181 7.8 % 497 24.7 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries (291 ) 1,062 (2,610 ) (1,353 ) n/m 2,319 88.9 % Ending Balance $ 117,306 $ 122,010 $ 84,277 $ (4,704 ) -3.9 % $ 33,029 39.2 % NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1) Alabama $ (1,011 ) $ 117 $ (132 ) $ (1,128 ) n/m $ (879 ) n/m Florida 66 387 357 (321 ) -82.9 % (291 ) -81.5 % Mississippi (2) 332 442 (1,792 ) (110 ) -24.9 % 2,124 n/m Tennessee (3) 303 42 (131 ) 261 n/m 434 n/m Texas 19 74 (912 ) (55 ) -74.3 % 931 n/m Total net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (291 ) $ 1,062 $ (2,610 ) $ (1,353 ) n/m $ 2,319 -88.9 % (1) Excludes PPP and acquired loans. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. (4) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended AVERAGE BALANCES 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Securities AFS-taxable $ 1,902,162 $ 1,857,050 $ 1,724,320 $ 1,620,422 $ 1,551,358 $ 1,776,555 $ 1,633,496 Securities AFS-nontaxable 5,206 5,973 9,827 22,056 23,300 10,737 29,948 Securities HTM-taxable 550,563 608,585 655,085 694,740 734,474 626,983 799,726 Securities HTM-nontaxable 24,752 25,508 25,538 25,673 25,703 25,366 26,874 Total securities 2,482,683 2,497,116 2,414,770 2,362,891 2,334,835 2,439,641 2,490,044 PPP loans 875,098 941,456 764,416 — — 646,680 — Loans (includes loans held for sale) (1) 10,231,671 10,162,379 9,908,132 9,678,174 9,467,437 9,996,192 9,302,037 Acquired loans (1) — — — — 77,797 — 88,903 Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 303 301 113 164 184 221 9,529 Other earning assets 860,540 722,917 854,642 187,327 227,116 657,096 240,622 Total earning assets 14,450,295 14,324,169 13,942,073 12,228,556 12,107,369 13,739,830 12,131,135 ACL LHFI (1) (124,088 ) (121,842 ) (103,006 ) (85,015 ) (86,211 ) (108,567 ) (83,559 ) Other assets 1,620,694 1,564,825 1,685,317 1,498,725 1,445,075 1,592,393 1,452,012 Total assets $ 15,946,901 $ 15,767,152 $ 15,524,384 $ 13,642,266 $ 13,466,233 $ 15,223,656 $ 13,499,588 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,649,590 $ 3,669,249 $ 3,832,372 $ 3,184,134 $ 3,167,256 $ 3,584,249 $ 3,051,170 Savings deposits 4,350,783 4,416,046 4,180,540 3,646,936 3,448,899 4,149,860 3,650,178 Time deposits 1,436,677 1,507,348 1,578,737 1,617,307 1,663,741 1,534,673 1,783,928 Total interest-bearing deposits 9,437,050 9,592,643 9,591,649 8,448,377 8,279,896 9,268,782 8,485,276 Fed funds purchased and repurchases 170,474 84,077 105,696 247,513 164,754 151,805 110,915 Other borrowings 173,525 167,262 107,533 85,279 79,512 133,602 82,476 Subordinated notes 42,828 — — — — 10,766 — Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,885,733 9,905,838 9,866,734 8,843,025 8,586,018 9,626,811 8,740,523 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,100,849 3,921,867 3,645,761 2,910,951 3,017,824 3,646,860 2,918,836 Other liabilities 235,284 244,544 346,173 248,220 205,786 268,398 218,216 Total liabilities 14,221,866 14,072,249 13,858,668 12,002,196 11,809,628 13,542,069 11,877,575 Shareholders' equity 1,725,035 1,694,903 1,665,716 1,640,070 1,656,605 1,681,587 1,622,013 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,946,901 $ 15,767,152 $ 15,524,384 $ 13,642,266 $ 13,466,233 $ 15,223,656 $ 13,499,588 (1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) PERIOD END BALANCES 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Cash and due from banks $ 1,952,504 $ 564,588 $ 1,026,640 $ 404,341 $ 358,916 Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 50 50 — 2,000 — Securities available for sale 1,991,815 1,922,728 1,884,153 1,833,779 1,602,404 Securities held to maturity 538,072 611,280 660,048 704,276 738,099 PPP loans 610,134 944,270 939,783 — — Loans held for sale (LHFS) 446,951 485,103 355,089 325,389 226,347 Loans held for investment (LHFI) (1) 9,824,524 9,847,728 9,659,806 9,567,920 9,335,628 ACL LHFI (1) (117,306 ) (122,010 ) (119,188 ) (100,564 ) (84,277 ) Net LHFI 9,707,218 9,725,718 9,540,618 9,467,356 9,251,351 Acquired loans (1) — — — — 72,601 Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1) — — — — (815 ) Net acquired loans — — — — 71,786 Net LHFI and acquired loans 9,707,218 9,725,718 9,540,618 9,467,356 9,323,137 Premises and equipment, net 194,278 192,722 190,567 190,179 189,791 Mortgage servicing rights 66,464 61,613 57,811 56,437 79,394 Goodwill 385,270 385,270 385,270 381,717 379,627 Identifiable intangible assets 7,390 8,142 8,895 7,537 7,343 Other real estate 11,651 16,248 18,276 24,847 29,248 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,901 30,508 29,819 30,839 31,182 Other assets 609,142 609,922 595,110 591,132 532,389 Total assets $ 16,551,840 $ 15,558,162 $ 15,692,079 $ 14,019,829 $ 13,497,877 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,349,010 $ 3,964,023 $ 3,880,540 $ 2,977,058 $ 2,891,215 Interest-bearing 9,699,754 9,258,390 9,624,933 8,598,706 8,354,342 Total deposits 14,048,764 13,222,413 13,505,473 11,575,764 11,245,557 Fed funds purchased and repurchases 164,519 153,834 70,255 421,821 256,020 Other borrowings 168,252 178,599 152,860 84,230 85,396 Subordinated notes 122,921 — — — — Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures (1) 38,572 39,659 42,663 36,421 — Operating lease liabilities 32,290 31,838 31,076 32,055 32,354 Other liabilities 173,549 159,922 153,952 155,283 155,992 Total liabilities 14,810,723 13,848,121 14,018,135 12,367,430 11,837,175 Common stock 13,215 13,215 13,214 13,209 13,376 Capital surplus 233,120 231,836 230,613 229,403 256,400 Retained earnings 1,495,833 1,459,306 1,419,552 1,402,089 1,414,526 Accum other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,051 ) 5,684 10,565 7,698 (23,600 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,741,117 1,710,041 1,673,944 1,652,399 1,660,702 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,551,840 $ 15,558,162 $ 15,692,079 $ 14,019,829 $ 13,497,877 (1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended INCOME STATEMENTS 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 96,453 $ 97,429 $ 99,300 $ 109,357 $ 111,383 $ 402,539 $ 452,578 Interest and fees on PPP loans 14,870 6,729 5,044 — — 26,643 — Interest and fees on acquired loans (1) — — — — 2,138 — 8,373 Interest on securities-taxable 9,998 12,542 12,762 12,948 12,884 48,250 54,649 Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 293 301 315 457 484 1,366 2,166 Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases — 1 — — 1 1 240 Other interest income 249 331 239 740 896 1,559 5,363 Total interest income-FTE 121,863 117,333 117,660 123,502 127,786 480,358 523,369 Interest on deposits 6,363 7,437 8,730 14,957 17,716 37,487 79,171 Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases 56 32 42 625 504 755 1,420 Other interest expense 1,127 688 881 860 826 3,556 3,312 Total interest expense 7,546 8,157 9,653 16,442 19,046 41,798 83,903 Net interest income-FTE 114,317 109,176 108,007 107,060 108,740 438,560 439,466 Provision for credit losses, LHFI (1) (4,413 ) 1,760 18,185 20,581 3,661 36,113 10,797 Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (1) — — — — (2 ) — 42 Net interest income after provision-FTE 118,730 107,416 89,822 86,479 105,081 402,447 428,627 Service charges on deposit accounts 8,283 7,577 6,397 10,032 10,894 32,289 42,603 Bank card and other fees 9,107 8,843 7,717 5,355 8,192 31,022 31,736 Mortgage banking, net 28,155 36,439 33,745 27,483 7,914 125,822 29,822 Insurance commissions 10,196 11,562 11,868 11,550 9,364 45,176 42,396 Wealth management 7,838 7,679 7,571 8,537 7,763 31,625 30,679 Other, net 2,538 1,601 2,213 2,307 3,451 8,659 9,809 Total noninterest income 66,117 73,701 69,511 65,264 47,578 274,593 187,045 Salaries and employee benefits 69,660