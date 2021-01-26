Log in
Trustmark Corporation : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

01/26/2021 | 04:32pm EST
Record earnings in 2020 reflect value of diversified financial services businesses
Solid balance sheet, credit quality and capital base provide strength and stability

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) reported net income of $51.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.81. Net income in the fourth quarter produced a return on average tangible equity of 15.47% and a return on average assets of 1.28%. For the full year, Trustmark’s net income totaled a record level of $160.0 million, representing diluted earnings per share of $2.51. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 increased 8.2% when compared to the prior year. Trustmark’s net income in 2020 produced a return on average tangible equity of 12.58% and a return on average assets of 1.05%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006001/en/

Printer friendly version of earnings release with consolidated financial statements and notes: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52367350/en

Trustmark’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021.

Gerard R. Host, Executive Chairman, stated, “This past year has been extremely challenging for everyone. The effects of COVID-19 have significantly impacted the ways in which we live, work and interact with one another. We extend our deepest sympathies to all who lost loved ones and all who have been impacted by this pandemic. We also extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to healthcare professionals for their tireless and self-sacrificing work during this pandemic. Also, we want to thank our associates for their countless efforts to serve our customers and support our communities and businesses. Trustmark remains committed to providing solutions to meet customer’s unique needs during these unprecedented times.”

2020 Highlights

  • Supported local communities with loan originations totaling $970 million through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
  • Loans held for investment increased $488.9 million, or 5.2%
  • Nonperforming assets declined 9.3%, net charge-offs represented 0.02% of average loans
  • Total deposits increased $2.8 billion, or 24.9%
  • Record mortgage loan production of $3.0 billion produced noninterest income of $125.8 million
  • Total revenue expanded 14.3% to $701.1 million
  • Noninterest income totaled $274.6 million, an increase of 46.8%
  • Maintained strong capital position with CET1 ratio of 11.62% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.12%

Duane A. Dewey, President and CEO, commented, “Our financial results demonstrate the value of Trustmark’s diversified financial services businesses. Despite a challenging environment, our banking, insurance and wealth management businesses all performed well while our mortgage banking business achieved record results. We experienced significant loan and deposit growth, and credit quality remained extremely strong as did capital ratios. Trustmark continues to be well-positioned to serve and expand its customer base and create long-term value for its shareholders.”

Balance Sheet Management

  • Loans held for investment decreased $23.2 million, or 0.2%, during the quarter
  • Total deposits increased $826.4 million, or 6.2%, during the quarter
  • Enhanced capital base with issuance of $125 million of subordinated debt

Loans held for investment totaled $9.8 billion at December 31, 2020, reflecting an increase of 5.2% from the prior year. At December 31, 2020, Trustmark’s gross PPP loans totaled $623.0 million. Net of deferred fees and costs of $12.9 million, PPP loans totaled $610.1 million. Collectively, loans held for investment and PPP loans totaled $10.4 billion at year end 2020, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 11.8% from the prior year.

Deposits totaled $14.0 billion at December 31, 2020, up $826.4 million, or 6.2%, from the prior quarter and $2.8 billion, or 24.9%, year-over-year primarily reflecting the impact of additional customer liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 31.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposit costs totaled 0.27% for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 4 basis points linked-quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.30% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3 basis points from the prior quarter.

Trustmark’s capital position remained solid, reflecting the strength and diversity of its financial services businesses. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Trustmark Corporation issued $125 million of 3.625% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in 2030 for general corporate purposes, further strengthening its regulatory capital position. At December 31, 2020, Trustmark’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.34%, while the total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.12%.

As previously announced, Trustmark’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program effective April 1, 2020, under which $100 million of Trustmark’s outstanding shares may be acquired through December 31, 2021. While Trustmark suspended its share repurchase program during the first quarter of 2020 to preserve capital given the economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Trustmark expects to resume the repurchase of its shares from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or private transactions, depending on market conditions, and in conjunction with its disciplined share repurchase framework. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that may be repurchased by Trustmark, and Trustmark may discontinue purchases at any time at management’s discretion.

Credit Quality

  • Allowance for credit losses represented 1.19% of loans held for investment and 572.69% of nonperforming loans, excluding individually evaluated loans at year-end
  • Net charge-offs totaled $291 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans, in the fourth quarter
  • Loans remaining under a COVID-19 related concession represented approximately 35 basis points of loans held for investment at December 31, 2020

Nonperforming loans totaled $63.1 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $9.3 million from the prior quarter and $9.9 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $11.7 million, reflecting a $4.6 million decrease from the prior quarter and a $17.6 million decline from the prior year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $74.8 million, reflecting a linked-quarter increase of 6.7% and year-over-year reduction of 9.3%.

Allocation of Trustmark’s $117.3 million allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment represented 1.20% of commercial loans and 1.16% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment of 1.19% at December 31, 2020, representing a level management considers commensurate with the present risk in the loan portfolio.

Revenue Generation

  • Mortgage banking revenue totaled $28.2 million and represented 15.9% of total revenue in the fourth quarter
  • Noninterest income totaled $66.1 million and represented 37.3% of total revenue in fourth quarter
  • The net interest margin (FTE) totaled 3.15% in fourth quarter; excluding interest and fees on PPP loans, net interest margin (FTE) was 2.91%

Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $177.5 million, a decrease of 1.3% from the prior quarter and an increase of 15.9% from the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter decline reflects higher net interest income, which was more than offset by reduced mortgage banking revenue. In 2020, revenue totaled $701.1 million, an increase of 14.3% from the prior year. Excluding interest and fees on PPP loans, revenue totaled $674.5 million in 2020, an increase of $60.9 million, or 9.9%, from the prior year principally due to growth in mortgage banking revenue.

Net interest income (FTE) in the fourth quarter totaled $114.3 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.15%. Relative to the prior quarter, net interest income (FTE) increased $5.1 million reflecting an increase of $4.5 million in interest income as well as a $611 thousand reduction in interest expense. Excluding interest and fees on PPP loans, net interest income (FTE) totaled $99.4 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 2.91%, a linked-quarter decline of 14 basis points. Continued low interest rates decreased the yield on the loans held for investment and held for sale portfolio as well as the securities portfolio and were partially offset by lower costs of interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter totaled $66.1 million, a decrease of $7.6 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $18.5 million from the prior year. The linked-quarter change reflects increases in service charges on deposit accounts and bank card and other fees, which were more than offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenue and a seasonal decline in insurance revenue. The increase in noninterest income year-over-year is principally due to increased mortgage banking revenue.

Mortgage loan production in the fourth quarter totaled $788.4 million, a seasonal decline of 11.0% from the prior quarter and a 58.1% increase year-over-year. Mortgage banking revenue before hedge ineffectiveness totaled $29.1 million in the fourth quarter, a decline of $6.6 million from the prior quarter primarily due to lower gains on sale of loans in the secondary market. In 2020, mortgage loan production totaled a record $2.98 billion, up 69.4% from the prior year. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $125.8 million in 2020, an increase of $96.0 million from the prior year.

Insurance revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $10.2 million, a seasonal decline of $1.4 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $832 thousand from the prior year. Insurance revenue in 2020 totaled $45.2 million, up $2.8 million, or 6.6%, from the prior year. The solid performance during the year reflects an expanded producer workforce as well as the realization of operational efficiencies from investments in technology and improved processes.

Wealth management revenue totaled $7.8 million in the fourth quarter, up 2.1% from the prior quarter and 1.0% from the prior year. In 2020, wealth management revenue totaled $31.6 million, an increase of 3.1% from the prior year. During 2020, Trustmark continued to enhance its competitive positioning and efficiency of its wealth management businesses as well as expand its Private Banking capabilities in key markets.

Noninterest Expense

  • Adjusted non-interest expense, which excludes amortization of intangibles, ORE expenses, and credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, increased $4.9 million, or 4.3%, from the prior quarter. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Footnote 10 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 63.35% in 2020, a decline of 303 basis points from the prior year

Adjusted noninterest expense in the fourth quarter was $119.6 million, up $4.9 million, or 4.3%, from the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.3 million linked-quarter principally due to increases for performance-based incentives. Total services and fees increased $1.3 million during the fourth quarter due to continued investments in technology and higher professional fees. Other expense increased $1.2 million from the prior quarter principally due to increased operational losses and other expenses.

Credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures was a negative $1.1 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting the improvement of the macroeconomic factors used to determine the necessary reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. Other real estate expense was a negative $812 thousand for the fourth quarter, a decrease of approximately $2.0 million from the prior quarter, which is attributed to lower write-downs of ORE of $716 thousand and a net gain on the sale of ORE property of $1.3 million.

During 2020, Trustmark consolidated six offices and expanded deployment of interactive teller machines. In January 2021, Trustmark opened a new office featuring a design that integrates myTeller interactive teller machine technology as well as provides enhanced areas for customer engagement. With the opening of this office, two other offices were closed.

“Looking forward, Trustmark will focus upon efficiency, growth and innovation opportunities while building upon its solid risk management processes, corporate culture and core values. We will continue to optimize delivery channels to reflect changing customer preferences and introduce technology to enhance growth and efficiency opportunities. We will provide the services and advice our customers have come to expect while building term value for our shareholders,” said Dewey.

Additional Information

As previously announced, Trustmark will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10151113.

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 183 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “hope,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “continue,” “could,” “would,” “future” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Trustmark’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and also by the effectiveness of varying governmental responses in ameliorating the impact of the pandemic on our customers and the economies where they operate.

Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, our ability to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our markets and our customers, as well as the effectiveness of actions of federal, state and local governments and agencies (including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board (FRB)) to mitigate its spread and economic impact, local, state and national economic and market conditions, conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets, levels of and volatility in crude oil prices, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the performance and demand for the products and services we offer, including the level and timing of withdrawals from our deposit accounts, the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation, our ability to attract noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, including the potential impact of issues related to the European financial system and monetary and other governmental actions designed to address credit, securities, and/or commodity markets, the enactment of legislation and changes in existing regulations or enforcement practices or the adoption of new regulations, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, changes in our ability to control expenses, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, pandemics or other health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the SEC.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

 

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

December 31, 2020

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Linked Quarter

 

Year over Year

QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

$ Change

 

% Change

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Securities AFS-taxable

$

1,902,162

 

 

$

1,857,050

 

 

$

1,551,358

 

 

$

45,112

 

 

 

2.4

%

 

$

350,804

 

 

 

22.6

%

Securities AFS-nontaxable

 

5,206

 

 

 

5,973

 

 

 

23,300

 

 

 

(767

)

 

 

-12.8

%

 

 

(18,094

)

 

 

-77.7

%

Securities HTM-taxable

 

550,563

 

 

 

608,585

 

 

 

734,474

 

 

 

(58,022

)

 

 

-9.5

%

 

 

(183,911

)

 

 

-25.0

%

Securities HTM-nontaxable

 

24,752

 

 

 

25,508

 

 

 

25,703

 

 

 

(756

)

 

 

-3.0

%

 

 

(951

)

 

 

-3.7

%

Total securities

 

2,482,683

 

 

 

2,497,116

 

 

 

2,334,835

 

 

 

(14,433

)

 

 

-0.6

%

 

 

147,848

 

 

 

6.3

%

Paycheck protection program loans (PPP)

 

875,098

 

 

 

941,456

 

 

 

 

 

 

(66,358

)

 

 

-7.0

%

 

 

875,098

 

 

n/m

 

Loans (includes loans held for sale) (1)

 

10,231,671

 

 

 

10,162,379

 

 

 

9,467,437

 

 

 

69,292

 

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

764,234

 

 

 

8.1

%

Acquired loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

77,797

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

(77,797

)

 

 

-100.0

%

Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases

 

303

 

 

 

301

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

119

 

 

 

64.7

%

Other earning assets

 

860,540

 

 

 

722,917

 

 

 

227,116

 

 

 

137,623

 

 

 

19.0

%

 

 

633,424

 

 

n/m

 

Total earning assets

 

14,450,295

 

 

 

14,324,169

 

 

 

12,107,369

 

 

 

126,126

 

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

2,342,926

 

 

 

19.4

%

Allowance for credit losses (ACL), loans held

  for investment (LHFI) (1)

 

(124,088

)

 

 

(121,842

)

 

 

(86,211

)

 

 

(2,246

)

 

 

-1.8

%

 

 

(37,877

)

 

 

-43.9

%

Other assets

 

1,620,694

 

 

 

1,564,825

 

 

 

1,445,075

 

 

 

55,869

 

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

175,619

 

 

 

12.2

%

Total assets

$

15,946,901

 

 

$

15,767,152

 

 

$

13,466,233

 

 

$

179,749

 

 

 

1.1

%

 

$

2,480,668

 

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

3,649,590

 

 

$

3,669,249

 

 

$

3,167,256

 

 

$

(19,659

)

 

 

-0.5

%

 

$

482,334

 

 

 

15.2

%

Savings deposits

 

4,350,783

 

 

 

4,416,046

 

 

 

3,448,899

 

 

 

(65,263

)

 

 

-1.5

%

 

 

901,884

 

 

 

26.1

%

Time deposits

 

1,436,677

 

 

 

1,507,348

 

 

 

1,663,741

 

 

 

(70,671

)

 

 

-4.7

%

 

 

(227,064

)

 

 

-13.6

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

9,437,050

 

 

 

9,592,643

 

 

 

8,279,896

 

 

 

(155,593

)

 

 

-1.6

%

 

 

1,157,154

 

 

 

14.0

%

Fed funds purchased and repurchases

 

170,474

 

 

 

84,077

 

 

 

164,754

 

 

 

86,397

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

5,720

 

 

 

3.5

%

Other borrowings

 

173,525

 

 

 

167,262

 

 

 

79,512

 

 

 

6,263

 

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

94,013

 

 

n/m

 

Subordinated notes

 

42,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,828

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

42,828

 

 

n/m

 

Junior subordinated debt securities

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

9,885,733

 

 

 

9,905,838

 

 

 

8,586,018

 

 

 

(20,105

)

 

 

-0.2

%

 

 

1,299,715

 

 

 

15.1

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

4,100,849

 

 

 

3,921,867

 

 

 

3,017,824

 

 

 

178,982

 

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

1,083,025

 

 

 

35.9

%

Other liabilities

 

235,284

 

 

 

244,544

 

 

 

205,786

 

 

 

(9,260

)

 

 

-3.8

%

 

 

29,498

 

 

 

14.3

%

Total liabilities

 

14,221,866

 

 

 

14,072,249

 

 

 

11,809,628

 

 

 

149,617

 

 

 

1.1

%

 

 

2,412,238

 

 

 

20.4

%

Shareholders' equity

 

1,725,035

 

 

 

1,694,903

 

 

 

1,656,605

 

 

 

30,132

 

 

 

1.8

%

 

 

68,430

 

 

 

4.1

%

Total liabilities and equity

$

15,946,901

 

 

$

15,767,152

 

 

$

13,466,233

 

 

$

179,749

 

 

 

1.1

%

 

$

2,480,668

 

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful

 

See Notes to Consolidated Financials

 

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

December 31, 2020

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Linked Quarter

 

Year over Year

PERIOD END BALANCES

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

$ Change

 

% Change

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Cash and due from banks

$

1,952,504

 

 

$

564,588

 

 

$

358,916

 

 

$

1,387,916

 

 

n/m

 

 

$

1,593,588

 

 

n/m

 

Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases

 

50

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

50

 

 

n/m

 

Securities available for sale

 

1,991,815

 

 

 

1,922,728

 

 

 

1,602,404

 

 

 

69,087

 

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

389,411

 

 

 

24.3

%

Securities held to maturity

 

538,072

 

 

 

611,280

 

 

 

738,099

 

 

 

(73,208

)

 

 

-12.0

%

 

 

(200,027

)

 

 

-27.1

%

PPP loans

 

610,134

 

 

 

944,270

 

 

 

 

 

 

(334,136

)

 

 

-35.4

%

 

 

610,134

 

 

n/m

 

Loans held for sale (LHFS)

 

446,951

 

 

 

485,103

 

 

 

226,347

 

 

 

(38,152

)

 

 

-7.9

%

 

 

220,604

 

 

 

97.5

%

Loans held for investment (LHFI) (1)

 

9,824,524

 

 

 

9,847,728

 

 

 

9,335,628

 

 

 

(23,204

)

 

 

-0.2

%

 

 

488,896

 

 

 

5.2

%

ACL LHFI (1)

 

(117,306

)

 

 

(122,010

)

 

 

(84,277

)

 

 

4,704

 

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

(33,029

)

 

 

-39.2

%

Net LHFI

 

9,707,218

 

 

 

9,725,718

 

 

 

9,251,351

 

 

 

(18,500

)

 

 

-0.2

%

 

 

455,867

 

 

 

4.9

%

Acquired loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

72,601

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

(72,601

)

 

 

-100.0

%

Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(815

)

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

815

 

 

 

-100.0

%

Net acquired loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

71,786

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

(71,786

)

 

 

-100.0

%

Net LHFI and acquired loans

 

9,707,218

 

 

 

9,725,718

 

 

 

9,323,137

 

 

 

(18,500

)

 

 

-0.2

%

 

 

384,081

 

 

 

4.1

%

Premises and equipment, net

 

194,278

 

 

 

192,722

 

 

 

189,791

 

 

 

1,556

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

4,487

 

 

 

2.4

%

Mortgage servicing rights

 

66,464

 

 

 

61,613

 

 

 

79,394

 

 

 

4,851

 

 

 

7.9

%

 

 

(12,930

)

 

 

-16.3

%

Goodwill

 

385,270

 

 

 

385,270

 

 

 

379,627

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

5,643

 

 

 

1.5

%

Identifiable intangible assets

 

7,390

 

 

 

8,142

 

 

 

7,343

 

 

 

(752

)

 

 

-9.2

%

 

 

47

 

 

 

0.6

%

Other real estate

 

11,651

 

 

 

16,248

 

 

 

29,248

 

 

 

(4,597

)

 

 

-28.3

%

 

 

(17,597

)

 

 

-60.2

%

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

30,901

 

 

 

30,508

 

 

 

31,182

 

 

 

393

 

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

(281

)

 

 

-0.9

%

Other assets

 

609,142

 

 

 

609,922

 

 

 

532,389

 

 

 

(780

)

 

 

-0.1

%

 

 

76,753

 

 

 

14.4

%

Total assets

$

16,551,840

 

 

$

15,558,162

 

 

$

13,497,877

 

 

$

993,678

 

 

 

6.4

%

 

$

3,053,963

 

 

 

22.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

4,349,010

 

 

$

3,964,023

 

 

$

2,891,215

 

 

$

384,987

 

 

 

9.7

%

 

$

1,457,795

 

 

 

50.4

%

Interest-bearing

 

9,699,754

 

 

 

9,258,390

 

 

 

8,354,342

 

 

 

441,364

 

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

1,345,412

 

 

 

16.1

%

Total deposits

 

14,048,764

 

 

 

13,222,413

 

 

 

11,245,557

 

 

 

826,351

 

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

2,803,207

 

 

 

24.9

%

Fed funds purchased and repurchases

 

164,519

 

 

 

153,834

 

 

 

256,020

 

 

 

10,685

 

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

(91,501

)

 

 

-35.7

%

Other borrowings

 

168,252

 

 

 

178,599

 

 

 

85,396

 

 

 

(10,347

)

 

 

-5.8

%

 

 

82,856

 

 

 

97.0

%

Subordinated notes

 

122,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

122,921

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

122,921

 

 

n/m

 

Junior subordinated debt securities

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures (1)

 

38,572

 

 

 

39,659

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,087

)

 

 

-2.7

%

 

 

38,572

 

 

n/m

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

32,290

 

 

 

31,838

 

 

 

32,354

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

(64

)

 

 

-0.2

%

Other liabilities

 

173,549

 

 

 

159,922

 

 

 

155,992

 

 

 

13,627

 

 

 

8.5

%

 

 

17,557

 

 

 

11.3

%

Total liabilities

 

14,810,723

 

 

 

13,848,121

 

 

 

11,837,175

 

 

 

962,602

 

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

2,973,548

 

 

 

25.1

%

Common stock

 

13,215

 

 

 

13,215

 

 

 

13,376

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

(161

)

 

 

-1.2

%

Capital surplus

 

233,120

 

 

 

231,836

 

 

 

256,400

 

 

 

1,284

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

(23,280

)

 

 

-9.1

%

Retained earnings

 

1,495,833

 

 

 

1,459,306

 

 

 

1,414,526

 

 

 

36,527

 

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

81,307

 

 

 

5.7

%

Accum other comprehensive income (loss),

  net of tax

 

(1,051

)

 

 

5,684

 

 

 

(23,600

)

 

 

(6,735

)

 

n/m

 

 

 

22,549

 

 

 

95.5

%

Total shareholders' equity

 

1,741,117

 

 

 

1,710,041

 

 

 

1,660,702

 

 

 

31,076

 

 

 

1.8

%

 

 

80,415

 

 

 

4.8

%

Total liabilities and equity

$

16,551,840

 

 

$

15,558,162

 

 

$

13,497,877

 

 

$

993,678

 

 

 

6.4

%

 

$

3,053,963

 

 

 

22.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful

 

See Notes to Consolidated Financials

 

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

December 31, 2020

($ in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Linked Quarter

 

Year over Year

INCOME STATEMENTS

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

$ Change

 

% Change

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE

$

96,453

 

 

$

97,429

 

 

$

111,383

 

 

$

(976

)

 

 

-1.0

%

 

$

(14,930

)

 

 

-13.4

%

Interest and fees on PPP loans

 

14,870

 

 

 

6,729

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,141

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

14,870

 

 

n/m

 

Interest and fees on acquired loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,138

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

(2,138

)

 

 

-100.0

%

Interest on securities-taxable

 

9,998

 

 

 

12,542

 

 

 

12,884

 

 

 

(2,544

)

 

 

-20.3

%

 

 

(2,886

)

 

 

-22.4

%

Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE

 

293

 

 

 

301

 

 

 

484

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

-2.7

%

 

 

(191

)

 

 

-39.5

%

Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

-100.0

%

 

 

(1

)

 

 

-100.0

%

Other interest income

 

249

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

896

 

 

 

(82

)

 

 

-24.8

%

 

 

(647

)

 

 

-72.2

%

Total interest income-FTE

 

121,863

 

 

 

117,333

 

 

 

127,786

 

 

 

4,530

 

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

(5,923

)

 

 

-4.6

%

Interest on deposits

 

6,363

 

 

 

7,437

 

 

 

17,716

 

 

 

(1,074

)

 

 

-14.4

%

 

 

(11,353

)

 

 

-64.1

%

Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases

 

56

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

504

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

75.0

%

 

 

(448

)

 

 

-88.9

%

Other interest expense

 

1,127

 

 

 

688

 

 

 

826

 

 

 

439

 

 

 

63.8

%

 

 

301

 

 

 

36.4

%

Total interest expense

 

7,546

 

 

 

8,157

 

 

 

19,046

 

 

 

(611

)

 

 

-7.5

%

 

 

(11,500

)

 

 

-60.4

%

Net interest income-FTE

 

114,317

 

 

 

109,176

 

 

 

108,740

 

 

 

5,141

 

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

5,577

 

 

 

5.1

%

Provision for credit losses, LHFI (1)

 

(4,413

)

 

 

1,760

 

 

 

3,661

 

 

 

(6,173

)

 

n/m

 

 

 

(8,074

)

 

n/m

 

Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

100.0

%

Net interest income after provision-FTE

 

118,730

 

 

 

107,416

 

 

 

105,081

 

 

 

11,314

 

 

 

10.5

%

 

 

13,649

 

 

 

13.0

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

8,283

 

 

 

7,577

 

 

 

10,894

 

 

 

706

 

 

 

9.3

%

 

 

(2,611

)

 

 

-24.0

%

Bank card and other fees

 

9,107

 

 

 

8,843

 

 

 

8,192

 

 

 

264

 

 

 

3.0

%

 

 

915

 

 

 

11.2

%

Mortgage banking, net

 

28,155

 

 

 

36,439

 

 

 

7,914

 

 

 

(8,284

)

 

 

-22.7

%

 

 

20,241

 

 

n/m

 

Insurance commissions

 

10,196

 

 

 

11,562

 

 

 

9,364

 

 

 

(1,366

)

 

 

-11.8

%

 

 

832

 

 

 

8.9

%

Wealth management

 

7,838

 

 

 

7,679

 

 

 

7,763

 

 

 

159

 

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

75

 

 

 

1.0

%

Other, net

 

2,538

 

 

 

1,601

 

 

 

3,451

 

 

 

937

 

 

 

58.5

%

 

 

(913

)

 

 

-26.5

%

Total noninterest income

 

66,117

 

 

 

73,701

 

 

 

47,578

 

 

 

(7,584

)

 

 

-10.3

%

 

 

18,539

 

 

 

39.0

%

Salaries and employee benefits

 

69,660

 

 

 

67,342

 

 

 

62,319

 

 

 

2,318

 

 

 

3.4

%

 

 

7,341

 

 

 

11.8

%

Services and fees

 

22,327

 

 

 

20,992

 

 

 

19,500

 

 

 

1,335

 

 

 

6.4

%

 

 

2,827

 

 

 

14.5

%

Net occupancy-premises

 

6,616

 

 

 

7,000

 

 

 

6,461

 

 

 

(384

)

 

 

-5.5

%

 

 

155

 

 

 

2.4

%

Equipment expense

 

6,213

 

 

 

5,828

 

 

 

5,880

 

 

 

385

 

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

333

 

 

 

5.7

%

Other real estate expense, net

 

(812

)

 

 

1,203

 

 

 

1,491

 

 

 

(2,015

)

 

n/m

 

 

 

(2,303

)

 

n/m

 

Credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet

  credit exposures (1)

 

(1,087

)

 

 

(3,004

)

 

 

 

 

 

1,917

 

 

 

63.8

%

 

 

(1,087

)

 

n/m

 

Other expense

 

15,890

 

 

 

14,598

 

 

 

14,376

 

 

 

1,292

 

 

 

8.9

%

 

 

1,514

 

 

 

10.5

%

Total noninterest expense

 

118,807

 

 

 

113,959

 

 

 

110,027

 

 

 

4,848

 

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

8,780

 

 

 

8.0

%

Income before income taxes and tax eq adj

 

66,040

 

 

 

67,158

 

 

 

42,632

 

 

 

(1,118

)

 

 

-1.7

%

 

 

23,408

 

 

 

54.9

%

Tax equivalent adjustment

 

2,939

 

 

 

2,969

 

 

 

3,149

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

-1.0

%

 

 

(210

)

 

 

-6.7

%

Income before income taxes

 

63,101

 

 

 

64,189

 

 

 

39,483

 

 

 

(1,088

)

 

 

-1.7

%

 

 

23,618

 

 

 

59.8

%

Income taxes

 

11,884

 

 

 

9,749

 

 

 

5,537

 

 

 

2,135

 

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

6,347

 

 

n/m

 

Net income

$

51,217

 

 

$

54,440

 

 

$

33,946

 

 

$

(3,223

)

 

 

-5.9

%

 

$

17,271

 

 

 

50.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per share data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share - basic

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

(0.05

)

 

 

-5.8

%

 

$

0.28

 

 

 

52.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

(0.05

)

 

 

-5.8

%

 

$

0.28

 

 

 

52.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends per share

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

63,424,219

 

 

 

63,422,692

 

 

 

64,255,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

63,616,767

 

 

 

63,581,964

 

 

 

64,435,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period end shares outstanding

 

63,424,526

 

 

 

63,423,820

 

 

 

64,200,111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful

 
See Notes to Consolidated Financials
 

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

December 31, 2020

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Linked Quarter

 

Year over Year

 

NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1)

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

$ Change

 

% Change

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Nonaccrual LHFI

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alabama

$

9,221

 

 

$

3,860

 

 

$

1,870

 

 

$

5,361

 

 

n/m

 

 

$

7,351

 

 

n/m

 

Florida

 

572

 

 

 

617

 

 

 

267

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

-7.3

%

 

 

305

 

 

n/m

 

Mississippi (2)

 

35,015

 

 

 

35,617

 

 

 

41,493

 

 

 

(602

)

 

 

-1.7

%

 

 

(6,478

)

 

 

-15.6

%

Tennessee (3)

 

12,572

 

 

 

13,041

 

 

 

8,980

 

 

 

(469

)

 

 

-3.6

%

 

 

3,592

 

 

 

40.0

%

Texas

 

5,748

 

 

 

721

 

 

 

616

 

 

 

5,027

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

5,132

 

 

n/m

 

Total nonaccrual LHFI

 

63,128

 

 

 

53,856

 

 

 

53,226

 

 

 

9,272

 

 

 

17.2

%

 

 

9,902

 

 

 

18.6

%

Other real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alabama

 

3,271

 

 

 

3,725

 

 

 

8,133

 

 

 

(454

)

 

 

-12.2

%

 

 

(4,862

)

 

 

-59.8

%

Florida

 

 

 

 

3,665

 

 

 

5,877

 

 

 

(3,665

)

 

 

-100.0

%

 

 

(5,877

)

 

 

-100.0

%

Mississippi (2)

 

8,330

 

 

 

8,718

 

 

 

14,919

 

 

 

(388

)

 

 

-4.5

%

 

 

(6,589

)

 

 

-44.2

%

Tennessee (3)

 

50

 

 

 

140

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

(90

)

 

 

-64.3

%

 

 

(269

)

 

 

-84.3

%

Texas

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

Total other real estate

 

11,651

 

 

 

16,248

 

 

 

29,248

 

 

 

(4,597

)

 

 

-28.3

%

 

 

(17,597

)

 

 

-60.2

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

74,779

 

 

$

70,104

 

 

$

82,474

 

 

$

4,675

 

 

 

6.7

%

 

$

(7,695

)

 

 

-9.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LHFI

$

1,576

 

 

$

782

 

 

$

642

 

 

$

794

 

 

n/m

 

 

$

934

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(no obligation to repurchase)

$

119,409

 

 

$

121,281

 

 

$

41,648

 

 

$

(1,872

)

 

 

-1.5

%

 

$

77,761

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Linked Quarter

 

Year over Year

ACL LHFI (1)(4)

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

$ Change

 

% Change

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Beginning Balance

$

122,010

 

 

$

119,188

 

 

$

83,226

 

 

$

2,822

 

 

 

2.4

%

 

$

38,784

 

 

 

46.6

%

CECL adoption adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LHFI

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

Acquired loan transfers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

Provision for credit losses

 

(4,413

)

 

 

1,760

 

 

 

3,661

 

 

 

(6,173

)

 

n/m

 

 

 

(8,074

)

 

n/m

 

Charge-offs

 

(2,797

)

 

 

(1,263

)

 

 

(4,619

)

 

 

(1,534

)

 

n/m

 

 

 

1,822

 

 

 

39.4

%

Recoveries

 

2,506

 

 

 

2,325

 

 

 

2,009

 

 

 

181

 

 

 

7.8

%

 

 

497

 

 

 

24.7

%

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

 

(291

)

 

 

1,062

 

 

 

(2,610

)

 

 

(1,353

)

 

n/m

 

 

 

2,319

 

 

 

88.9

%

Ending Balance

$

117,306

 

 

$

122,010

 

 

$

84,277

 

 

$

(4,704

)

 

 

-3.9

%

 

$

33,029

 

 

 

39.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alabama

$

(1,011

)

 

$

117

 

 

$

(132

)

 

$

(1,128

)

 

n/m

 

 

$

(879

)

 

n/m

 

Florida

 

66

 

 

 

387

 

 

 

357

 

 

 

(321

)

 

 

-82.9

%

 

 

(291

)

 

 

-81.5

%

Mississippi (2)

 

332

 

 

 

442

 

 

 

(1,792

)

 

 

(110

)

 

 

-24.9

%

 

 

2,124

 

 

n/m

 

Tennessee (3)

 

303

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

(131

)

 

 

261

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

434

 

 

n/m

 

Texas

 

19

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

(912

)

 

 

(55

)

 

 

-74.3

%

 

 

931

 

 

n/m

 

Total net (charge-offs) recoveries

$

(291

)

 

$

1,062

 

 

$

(2,610

)

 

$

(1,353

)

 

n/m

 

 

$

2,319

 

 

 

-88.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Excludes PPP and acquired loans.

(2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions.

(3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions.

(4) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful

 

See Notes to Consolidated Financials

 

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

December 31, 2020

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

Securities AFS-taxable

 

$

1,902,162

 

 

$

1,857,050

 

 

$

1,724,320

 

 

$

1,620,422

 

 

$

1,551,358

 

 

$

1,776,555

 

 

$

1,633,496

 

Securities AFS-nontaxable

 

 

5,206

 

 

 

5,973

 

 

 

9,827

 

 

 

22,056

 

 

 

23,300

 

 

 

10,737

 

 

 

29,948

 

Securities HTM-taxable

 

 

550,563

 

 

 

608,585

 

 

 

655,085

 

 

 

694,740

 

 

 

734,474

 

 

 

626,983

 

 

 

799,726

 

Securities HTM-nontaxable

 

 

24,752

 

 

 

25,508

 

 

 

25,538

 

 

 

25,673

 

 

 

25,703

 

 

 

25,366

 

 

 

26,874

 

Total securities

 

 

2,482,683

 

 

 

2,497,116

 

 

 

2,414,770

 

 

 

2,362,891

 

 

 

2,334,835

 

 

 

2,439,641

 

 

 

2,490,044

 

PPP loans

 

 

875,098

 

 

 

941,456

 

 

 

764,416

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

646,680

 

 

 

 

Loans (includes loans held for sale) (1)

 

 

10,231,671

 

 

 

10,162,379

 

 

 

9,908,132

 

 

 

9,678,174

 

 

 

9,467,437

 

 

 

9,996,192

 

 

 

9,302,037

 

Acquired loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

77,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

88,903

 

Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases

 

 

303

 

 

 

301

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

9,529

 

Other earning assets

 

 

860,540

 

 

 

722,917

 

 

 

854,642

 

 

 

187,327

 

 

 

227,116

 

 

 

657,096

 

 

 

240,622

 

Total earning assets

 

 

14,450,295

 

 

 

14,324,169

 

 

 

13,942,073

 

 

 

12,228,556

 

 

 

12,107,369

 

 

 

13,739,830

 

 

 

12,131,135

 

ACL LHFI (1)

 

 

(124,088

)

 

 

(121,842

)

 

 

(103,006

)

 

 

(85,015

)

 

 

(86,211

)

 

 

(108,567

)

 

 

(83,559

)

Other assets

 

 

1,620,694

 

 

 

1,564,825

 

 

 

1,685,317

 

 

 

1,498,725

 

 

 

1,445,075

 

 

 

1,592,393

 

 

 

1,452,012

 

Total assets

 

$

15,946,901

 

 

$

15,767,152

 

 

$

15,524,384

 

 

$

13,642,266

 

 

$

13,466,233

 

 

$

15,223,656

 

 

$

13,499,588

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

3,649,590

 

 

$

3,669,249

 

 

$

3,832,372

 

 

$

3,184,134

 

 

$

3,167,256

 

 

$

3,584,249

 

 

$

3,051,170

 

Savings deposits

 

 

4,350,783

 

 

 

4,416,046

 

 

 

4,180,540

 

 

 

3,646,936

 

 

 

3,448,899

 

 

 

4,149,860

 

 

 

3,650,178

 

Time deposits

 

 

1,436,677

 

 

 

1,507,348

 

 

 

1,578,737

 

 

 

1,617,307

 

 

 

1,663,741

 

 

 

1,534,673

 

 

 

1,783,928

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

9,437,050

 

 

 

9,592,643

 

 

 

9,591,649

 

 

 

8,448,377

 

 

 

8,279,896

 

 

 

9,268,782

 

 

 

8,485,276

 

Fed funds purchased and repurchases

 

 

170,474

 

 

 

84,077

 

 

 

105,696

 

 

 

247,513

 

 

 

164,754

 

 

 

151,805

 

 

 

110,915

 

Other borrowings

 

 

173,525

 

 

 

167,262

 

 

 

107,533

 

 

 

85,279

 

 

 

79,512

 

 

 

133,602

 

 

 

82,476

 

Subordinated notes

 

 

42,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,766

 

 

 

 

Junior subordinated debt securities

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

9,885,733

 

 

 

9,905,838

 

 

 

9,866,734

 

 

 

8,843,025

 

 

 

8,586,018

 

 

 

9,626,811

 

 

 

8,740,523

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

4,100,849

 

 

 

3,921,867

 

 

 

3,645,761

 

 

 

2,910,951

 

 

 

3,017,824

 

 

 

3,646,860

 

 

 

2,918,836

 

Other liabilities

 

 

235,284

 

 

 

244,544

 

 

 

346,173

 

 

 

248,220

 

 

 

205,786

 

 

 

268,398

 

 

 

218,216

 

Total liabilities

 

 

14,221,866

 

 

 

14,072,249

 

 

 

13,858,668

 

 

 

12,002,196

 

 

 

11,809,628

 

 

 

13,542,069

 

 

 

11,877,575

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

1,725,035

 

 

 

1,694,903

 

 

 

1,665,716

 

 

 

1,640,070

 

 

 

1,656,605

 

 

 

1,681,587

 

 

 

1,622,013

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

15,946,901

 

 

$

15,767,152

 

 

$

15,524,384

 

 

$

13,642,266

 

 

$

13,466,233

 

 

$

15,223,656

 

 

$

13,499,588

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.

 

See Notes to Consolidated Financials

 

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

December 31, 2020

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

PERIOD END BALANCES

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

1,952,504

 

 

$

564,588

 

 

$

1,026,640

 

 

$

404,341

 

 

$

358,916

 

 

 

 

 

Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases

 

 

50

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities available for sale

 

 

1,991,815

 

 

 

1,922,728

 

 

 

1,884,153

 

 

 

1,833,779

 

 

 

1,602,404

 

 

 

 

 

Securities held to maturity

 

 

538,072

 

 

 

611,280

 

 

 

660,048

 

 

 

704,276

 

 

 

738,099

 

 

 

 

 

PPP loans

 

 

610,134

 

 

 

944,270

 

 

 

939,783

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale (LHFS)

 

 

446,951

 

 

 

485,103

 

 

 

355,089

 

 

 

325,389

 

 

 

226,347

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for investment (LHFI) (1)

 

 

9,824,524

 

 

 

9,847,728

 

 

 

9,659,806

 

 

 

9,567,920

 

 

 

9,335,628

 

 

 

 

 

ACL LHFI (1)

 

 

(117,306

)

 

 

(122,010

)

 

 

(119,188

)

 

 

(100,564

)

 

 

(84,277

)

 

 

 

 

Net LHFI

 

 

9,707,218

 

 

 

9,725,718

 

 

 

9,540,618

 

 

 

9,467,356

 

 

 

9,251,351

 

 

 

 

 

Acquired loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

72,601

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(815

)

 

 

 

 

Net acquired loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

71,786

 

 

 

 

 

Net LHFI and acquired loans

 

 

9,707,218

 

 

 

9,725,718

 

 

 

9,540,618

 

 

 

9,467,356

 

 

 

9,323,137

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

194,278

 

 

 

192,722

 

 

 

190,567

 

 

 

190,179

 

 

 

189,791

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage servicing rights

 

 

66,464

 

 

 

61,613

 

 

 

57,811

 

 

 

56,437

 

 

 

79,394

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

385,270

 

 

 

385,270

 

 

 

385,270

 

 

 

381,717

 

 

 

379,627

 

 

 

 

 

Identifiable intangible assets

 

 

7,390

 

 

 

8,142

 

 

 

8,895

 

 

 

7,537

 

 

 

7,343

 

 

 

 

 

Other real estate

 

 

11,651

 

 

 

16,248

 

 

 

18,276

 

 

 

24,847

 

 

 

29,248

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

30,901

 

 

 

30,508

 

 

 

29,819

 

 

 

30,839

 

 

 

31,182

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

609,142

 

 

 

609,922

 

 

 

595,110

 

 

 

591,132

 

 

 

532,389

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

16,551,840

 

 

$

15,558,162

 

 

$

15,692,079

 

 

$

14,019,829

 

 

$

13,497,877

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

 

$

4,349,010

 

 

$

3,964,023

 

 

$

3,880,540

 

 

$

2,977,058

 

 

$

2,891,215

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing

 

 

9,699,754

 

 

 

9,258,390

 

 

 

9,624,933

 

 

 

8,598,706

 

 

 

8,354,342

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

 

14,048,764

 

 

 

13,222,413

 

 

 

13,505,473

 

 

 

11,575,764

 

 

 

11,245,557

 

 

 

 

 

Fed funds purchased and repurchases

 

 

164,519

 

 

 

153,834

 

 

 

70,255

 

 

 

421,821

 

 

 

256,020

 

 

 

 

 

Other borrowings

 

 

168,252

 

 

 

178,599

 

 

 

152,860

 

 

 

84,230

 

 

 

85,396

 

 

 

 

 

Subordinated notes

 

 

122,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Junior subordinated debt securities

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

61,856

 

 

 

 

 

ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures (1)

 

 

38,572

 

 

 

39,659

 

 

 

42,663

 

 

 

36,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

32,290

 

 

 

31,838

 

 

 

31,076

 

 

 

32,055

 

 

 

32,354

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

173,549

 

 

 

159,922

 

 

 

153,952

 

 

 

155,283

 

 

 

155,992

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

14,810,723

 

 

 

13,848,121

 

 

 

14,018,135

 

 

 

12,367,430

 

 

 

11,837,175

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

13,215

 

 

 

13,215

 

 

 

13,214

 

 

 

13,209

 

 

 

13,376

 

 

 

 

 

Capital surplus

 

 

233,120

 

 

 

231,836

 

 

 

230,613

 

 

 

229,403

 

 

 

256,400

 

 

 

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

1,495,833

 

 

 

1,459,306

 

 

 

1,419,552

 

 

 

1,402,089

 

 

 

1,414,526

 

 

 

 

 

Accum other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

 

(1,051

)

 

 

5,684

 

 

 

10,565

 

 

 

7,698

 

 

 

(23,600

)

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

1,741,117

 

 

 

1,710,041

 

 

 

1,673,944

 

 

 

1,652,399

 

 

 

1,660,702

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

16,551,840

 

 

$

15,558,162

 

 

$

15,692,079

 

 

$

14,019,829

 

 

$

13,497,877

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.

 

See Notes to Consolidated Financials

 

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

December 31, 2020

($ in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

INCOME STATEMENTS

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE

 

$

96,453

 

 

$

97,429

 

 

$

99,300

 

 

$

109,357

 

 

$

111,383

 

 

$

402,539

 

 

$

452,578

 

Interest and fees on PPP loans

 

 

14,870

 

 

 

6,729

 

 

 

5,044

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,643

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on acquired loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,138

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,373

 

Interest on securities-taxable

 

 

9,998

 

 

 

12,542

 

 

 

12,762

 

 

 

12,948

 

 

 

12,884

 

 

 

48,250

 

 

 

54,649

 

Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE

 

 

293

 

 

 

301

 

 

 

315

 

 

 

457

 

 

 

484

 

 

 

1,366

 

 

 

2,166

 

Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

240

 

Other interest income

 

 

249

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

740

 

 

 

896

 

 

 

1,559

 

 

 

5,363

 

Total interest income-FTE

 

 

121,863

 

 

 

117,333

 

 

 

117,660

 

 

 

123,502

 

 

 

127,786

 

 

 

480,358

 

 

 

523,369

 

Interest on deposits

 

 

6,363

 

 

 

7,437

 

 

 

8,730

 

 

 

14,957

 

 

 

17,716

 

 

 

37,487

 

 

 

79,171

 

Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases

 

 

56

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

625

 

 

 

504

 

 

 

755

 

 

 

1,420

 

Other interest expense

 

 

1,127

 

 

 

688

 

 

 

881

 

 

 

860

 

 

 

826

 

 

 

3,556

 

 

 

3,312

 

Total interest expense

 

 

7,546

 

 

 

8,157

 

 

 

9,653

 

 

 

16,442

 

 

 

19,046

 

 

 

41,798

 

 

 

83,903

 

Net interest income-FTE

 

 

114,317

 

 

 

109,176

 

 

 

108,007

 

 

 

107,060

 

 

 

108,740

 

 

 

438,560

 

 

 

439,466

 

Provision for credit losses, LHFI (1)

 

 

(4,413

)

 

 

1,760

 

 

 

18,185

 

 

 

20,581

 

 

 

3,661

 

 

 

36,113

 

 

 

10,797

 

Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

42

 

Net interest income after provision-FTE

 

 

118,730

 

 

 

107,416

 

 

 

89,822

 

 

 

86,479

 

 

 

105,081

 

 

 

402,447

 

 

 

428,627

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

8,283

 

 

 

7,577

 

 

 

6,397

 

 

 

10,032

 

 

 

10,894

 

 

 

32,289

 

 

 

42,603

 

Bank card and other fees

 

 

9,107

 

 

 

8,843

 

 

 

7,717

 

 

 

5,355

 

 

 

8,192

 

 

 

31,022

 

 

 

31,736

 

Mortgage banking, net

 

 

28,155

 

 

 

36,439

 

 

 

33,745

 

 

 

27,483

 

 

 

7,914

 

 

 

125,822

 

 

 

29,822

 

Insurance commissions

 

 

10,196

 

 

 

11,562

 

 

 

11,868

 

 

 

11,550

 

 

 

9,364

 

 

 

45,176

 

 

 

42,396

 

Wealth management

 

 

7,838

 

 

 

7,679

 

 

 

7,571

 

 

 

8,537

 

 

 

7,763

 

 

 

31,625

 

 

 

30,679

 

Other, net

 

 

2,538

 

 

 

1,601

 

 

 

2,213

 

 

 

2,307

 

 

 

3,451

 

 

 

8,659

 

 

 

9,809

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

66,117

 

 

 

73,701

 

 

 

69,511

 

 

 

65,264

 

 

 

47,578

 

 

 

274,593

 

 

 

187,045

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

69,660

 

 