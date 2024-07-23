Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) announced second quarter financial results which reflect the previously disclosed sale of Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. (FBBI). As such, second quarter financial results consist of both continuing operations and discontinued operations. The discontinued operations include the financial results of FBBI prior to the sale as well as the gain on sale in the second quarter. The discontinued operations results are presented as a single line item below income from continuing operations in the accompanying tables for all periods presented. Financial results from adjusted continuing operations exclude significant non-routine transactions(1). Trustmark reported net income of $73.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, representing diluted earnings per share of $1.20 and net income from adjusted continuing operations(1) of $40.5 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable September 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2024.
Significant Non-Routine Transactions in the Second Quarter
- Completed sale of FBBI, producing a gain on sale of $228.3 million ($171.2 million, net of taxes)
- Restructured investment securities portfolio; sold available for sale securities of $1.6 billion with an average yield of 1.36%, which generated a loss of $182.8 million ($137.1 million, net of taxes); purchased $1.4 billion of available for sale securities with an average yield of 4.85%
- Sold a portfolio of 1-4 family mortgage loans that were three payments delinquent and/or nonaccrual at time of selection totaling $56.2 million (Mortgage Loan Sale) which generated a loss of $13.4 million ($10.1 million, net of taxes); sale drove a $54.1 million reduction in nonperforming loans
- Exchanged Visa Class B-1 shares for Visa Class B-2 shares and Visa Class C common stock; Visa Class C stock exchange resulted in a gain of $8.1 million ($6.0 million, net of taxes)
Second Quarter Highlights
- Loans held for investment (HFI) increased $97.5 million, or 0.7%, from the prior quarter to $13.2 billion; excluding the Mortgage Loan Sale, loans HFI increased $152.4 million, or 1.2%, linked-quarter
- Deposits expanded $124.3 million, or 0.8%, linked-quarter to $15.5 billion
- Net interest income (FTE) increased $8.1 million, or 6.0%, linked-quarter to $144.3 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.38%, up 17 basis points from the prior quarter
- Noninterest expense totaled $118.3 million, down $1.3 million, or 1.1%, linked-quarter
- Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased 105 basis points to 8.52% at June 30, 2024
- Tangible book value per share increased $3.20, or 14.5%, to $25.23 at June 30, 2024
Duane A. Dewey, President and CEO, stated, “The second quarter of 2024 was an extremely productive quarter for Trustmark. We closed the previously announced sale of our insurance agency and completed significant balance sheet restructuring to position the company for improved operating performance into the second half of the year and beyond. While completing these non-recurring events, we also performed well in our core banking franchise with continued loan growth, deposit growth, solid fee income and disciplined expense management. The commitment and dedication of our associates across the organization to successfully meet our clients’ financial needs and execute the one-time projects are outstanding, and we believe the company is very well positioned for future opportunities.”
Balance Sheet Management
- Loans HFI totaled $13.2 billion, up 0.7% from the prior quarter and 4.3% year-over-year
- Deposits totaled $15.5 billion, up 0.8% from the previous quarter and 3.7% year-over-year
- Enhanced strong capital position with CET1 ratio of 10.92% and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.29%
Loans HFI totaled $13.2 billion at June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $97.5 million, or 0.7%, linked-quarter and $541.5 million, or 4.3%, year-over-year. The linked quarter growth reflected increases in construction, development and other land loans, loans secured by nonfarm, nonresidential properties, and other loans and leases offset in part by declines in commercial and industrial loans, other real estate secured loans, and 1-4 family mortgage loans. Trustmark’s loan portfolio continues to be well-diversified by loan type and geography.
Deposits totaled $15.5 billion at June 30, 2024, up $124.3 million, or 0.8%, from the prior quarter and $549.0 million, or 3.7%, year-over-year. Trustmark continues to maintain a strong liquidity position as loans HFI represented 85.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 20.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 19.8% at March 31, 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 1 basis point to 2.75% for the second quarter, while the cost of total deposits was 2.18%, unchanged from the prior quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.95% for the second quarter, up 3 basis points linked-quarter.
During the second quarter, Trustmark did not repurchase any of its outstanding common shares. As previously announced, Trustmark’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program effective January 1, 2024, under which $50.0 million of Trustmark’s outstanding shares may be acquired through December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, Trustmark had not repurchased any of its outstanding common shares under this program. At June 30, 2024, Trustmark’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.52%, up 105 basis points from the prior quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 13.29%, up 87 basis points from the prior quarter. Tangible book value per share was $25.23 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 14.5% from the prior quarter and 24.7% from the prior year.
Credit Quality
- Nonaccrual loans declined 55.0% linked-quarter to $44.3 million, driven by the Mortgage Loan Sale
- Net charge-offs totaled $11.6 million for the second quarter; excluding the Mortgage Loan Sale, net charge-offs totaled $3.0 million and represented 0.09% of average loans
- Allowance for credit losses (ACL) represented 1.18% of loans HFI and 840.20% of nonaccrual loans HFI, excluding individually analyzed loans, at June 30, 2024
Nonaccrual loans totaled $44.3 million at June 30, 2024, down $54.1 million from the prior quarter and $30.7 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $6.6 million, reflecting a decrease of $1.0 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.4 million from the prior year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $50.9 million at June 30, 2024, down $55.1 million, or 52.0%, from the prior quarter and $25.3 million, or 33.2%, from the prior year.
The total provision for credit losses for loans HFI was $23.3 million in the second quarter. Excluding the Mortgage Loan Sale, the provision for credit losses for loans HFI was $14.7 million and was primarily attributable to credit migration. The provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures was a negative $3.6 million, primarily driven by decreases in unfunded commitments. Collectively, the provision for credit losses, excluding the Mortgage Loan Sale, totaled $11.1 million in the second quarter compared to $7.5 million from the prior quarter and $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.
Allocation of Trustmark’s $154.7 million ACL on loans HFI represented 1.05% of commercial loans and 1.59% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an ACL to total loans HFI of 1.18% at June 30, 2024. Management believes the level of the ACL is commensurate with the credit losses currently expected in the loan portfolio.
Revenue Generation
- Net interest income (FTE) totaled $144.3 million in the second quarter, up 6.0% linked-quarter
- GAAP noninterest income was negative $141.3 million in the second quarter while noninterest income from adjusted continuing operations(1) totaled $38.2 million and represented 21.3% of total revenue from adjusted continuing operations(1)
- GAAP revenue was negative $0.3 million in the second quarter while revenue from adjusted continuing operations(1) totaled $179.3 million, up $7.1 million, or 4.1%, linked-quarter
Revenue from adjusted continuing operations(1) in the second quarter totaled $179.3 million, an increase of $7.1 million, or 4.1%, from the prior quarter and $1.5 million, or 0.9%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter increase primarily reflects higher net interest income and solid growth in bank card and other fees and wealth management revenue.
Net interest income (FTE) in the second quarter totaled $144.3 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.38%, up 17 basis points from the prior quarter. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to increased yields on the securities portfolio and the loans HFI and held for sale portfolio as well as the costs of interest-bearing deposits remaining relatively flat.
Noninterest income from adjusted continuing operations(1) in the second quarter totaled $38.2 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 2.8%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $0.4 million, or 1.1%, year-over-year. Bank card and other fees totaled $9.2 million in the second quarter, up $1.8 million, or 24.2%, linked-quarter and $0.3 million, or 3.5%, year-over-year. The linked-quarter increase reflects expanded customer derivative revenue, interchange revenue, and miscellaneous other revenue. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $10.9 million in the second quarter, relatively unchanged from the prior quarter and up $0.2 million, or 2.1%, year-over-year. Other, net totaled $7.5 million, up $4.4 million linked-quarter as the $8.1 million gain from Visa C exchange was offset in part by the $4.8 million in noncredit-related loss from the Mortgage Loan Sale. Other, net from adjusted continuing operations(1) totaled $4.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 35.5%, from the prior quarter.
Mortgage loan production in the second quarter totaled $379.5 million, an increase of 38.5% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 12.0% year-over-year. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $4.2 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $4.7 million linked-quarter and $2.4 million year-over-year. The linked-quarter decrease was principally attributable to increased net negative hedge ineffectiveness, which was driven by a higher assumed discount rate on servicing cash flows.
Wealth management revenue in the second quarter totaled $9.7 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 8.3%, from the prior quarter and $0.8 million, or 9.1%, year-over-year. The linked-quarter growth reflected increased investment services and trust management revenue while the year-over-year increase reflected expanded brokerage revenue.
Noninterest Expense
- Noninterest expense declined $1.3 million, or 1.1%, linked-quarter
- Salary and employee benefit expense declined $0.6 million, or 1.0%, linked-quarter
Noninterest expense in the second quarter totaled $118.3 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 1.1%, when compared to the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $0.6 million, or 1.0%, linked-quarter principally due to reduced compensation expense and the seasonal decline in payroll taxes, which were partially offset by increased commission expense. Other expense declined $0.9 million, or 5.6%, linked-quarter.
(1) Please refer to Consolidated Financial Information, Note 1 – Significant Non-Routine Transactions and Note 7 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Additional Information
Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “hope,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “continue,” “could,” “would,” “future” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Trustmark’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected.
Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, actions by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB) that impact the level of market interest rates, local, state, national and international economic and market conditions, conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and other economic and industry volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements, the demand for the products and services we offer, potential unexpected adverse outcomes in pending litigation matters, our ability to attract and retain noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, pandemics or other health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the SEC.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|June 30, 2024
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|6/30/2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Securities AFS-taxable
$
1,866,227
$
1,927,619
$
2,140,505
$
(61,392
)
-3.2
%
$
(274,278
)
-12.8
%
|Securities AFS-nontaxable
—
—
4,796
—
n/m
(4,796
)
-100.0
%
|Securities HTM-taxable
1,421,246
1,418,476
1,463,086
2,770
0.2
%
(41,840
)
-2.9
%
|Securities HTM-nontaxable
112
340
1,718
(228
)
-67.1
%
(1,606
)
-93.5
%
|Total securities
3,287,585
3,346,435
3,610,105
(58,850
)
-1.8
%
(322,520
)
-8.9
%
|Loans (includes loans held for sale)
13,309,127
13,169,805
12,732,057
139,322
1.1
%
577,070
4.5
%
|Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
110
114
3,275
(4
)
-3.5
%
(3,165
)
-96.6
%
|Other earning assets
592,625
571,215
903,027
21,410
3.7
%
(310,402
)
-34.4
%
|Total earning assets
17,189,447
17,087,569
17,248,464
101,878
0.6
%
(59,017
)
-0.3
%
|Allowance for credit losses (ACL), loans held
for investment (LHFI)
(143,245
)
(138,711
)
(121,960
)
(4,534
)
-3.3
%
(21,285
)
-17.5
%
|Other assets
1,740,307
1,730,521
1,648,583
9,786
0.6
%
91,724
5.6
%
|Total assets
$
18,786,509
$
18,679,379
$
18,775,087
$
107,130
0.6
%
$
11,422
0.1
%
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
5,222,369
$
5,291,779
$
4,803,737
$
(69,410
)
-1.3
%
$
418,632
8.7
%
|Savings deposits
3,653,966
3,686,027
4,002,134
(32,061
)
-0.9
%
(348,168
)
-8.7
%
|Time deposits
3,346,046
3,321,601
2,335,752
24,445
0.7
%
1,010,294
43.3
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
12,222,381
12,299,407
11,141,623
(77,026
)
-0.6
%
1,080,758
9.7
%
|Fed funds purchased and repurchases
434,760
428,127
389,834
6,633
1.5
%
44,926
11.5
%
|Other borrowings
534,350
463,459
1,330,010
70,891
15.3
%
(795,660
)
-59.8
%
|Subordinated notes
123,556
123,501
123,337
55
0.0
%
219
0.2
%
|Junior subordinated debt securities
61,856
61,856
61,856
—
0.0
%
—
0.0
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
13,376,903
13,376,350
13,046,660
553
0.0
%
330,243
2.5
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,183,524
3,120,566
3,595,927
62,958
2.0
%
(412,403
)
-11.5
%
|Other liabilities
498,593
505,942
552,209
(7,349
)
-1.5
%
(53,616
)
-9.7
%
|Total liabilities
17,059,020
17,002,858
17,194,796
56,162
0.3
%
(135,776
)
-0.8
%
|Shareholders' equity
1,727,489
1,676,521
1,580,291
50,968
3.0
%
147,198
9.3
%
|Total liabilities and equity
$
18,786,509
$
18,679,379
$
18,775,087
$
107,130
0.6
%
$
11,422
0.1
%
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|June 30, 2024
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|PERIOD END BALANCES
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|6/30/2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Cash and due from banks
$
822,141
$
606,061
$
831,852
$
216,080
35.7
%
$
(9,711
)
-1.2
%
|Securities available for sale
1,621,659
1,702,299
1,871,883
(80,640
)
-4.7
%
(250,224
)
-13.4
%
|Securities held to maturity
1,380,487
1,415,025
1,458,665
(34,538
)
-2.4
%
(78,178
)
-5.4
%
|Loans held for sale (LHFS)
185,698
172,937
181,094
12,761
7.4
%
4,604
2.5
%
|Loans held for investment (LHFI)
13,155,418
13,057,943
12,613,967
97,475
0.7
%
541,451
4.3
%
|ACL LHFI
(154,685
)
(142,998
)
(129,298
)
(11,687
)
-8.2
%
(25,387
)
-19.6
%
|Net LHFI
13,000,733
12,914,945
12,484,669
85,788
0.7
%
516,064
4.1
%
|Premises and equipment, net
232,681
232,630
227,293
51
0.0
%
5,388
2.4
%
|Mortgage servicing rights
136,658
138,044
134,350
(1,386
)
-1.0
%
2,308
1.7
%
|Goodwill
334,605
334,605
334,605
—
0.0
%
—
0.0
%
|Identifiable intangible assets
181
208
303
(27
)
-13.0
%
(122
)
-40.3
%
|Other real estate
6,586
7,620
1,137
(1,034
)
-13.6
%
5,449
n/m
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
36,925
34,324
35,561
2,601
7.6
%
1,364
3.8
%
|Other assets
694,133
744,821
783,457
(50,688
)
-6.8
%
(89,324
)
-11.4
%
|Assets of discontinued operations
—
73,093
77,757
(73,093
)
-100.0
%
(77,757
)
-100.0
%
|Total assets
$
18,452,487
$
18,376,612
$
18,422,626
$
75,875
0.4
%
$
29,861
0.2
%
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
$
3,153,506
$
3,039,652
$
3,461,073
$
113,854
3.7
%
$
(307,567
)
-8.9
%
|Interest-bearing
12,309,382
12,298,905
11,452,827
10,477
0.1
%
856,555
7.5
%
|Total deposits
15,462,888
15,338,557
14,913,900
124,331
0.8
%
548,988
3.7
%
|Fed funds purchased and repurchases
314,121
393,215
311,179
(79,094
)
-20.1
%
2,942
0.9
%
|Other borrowings
336,687
482,027
1,056,714
(145,340
)
-30.2
%
(720,027
)
-68.1
%
|Subordinated notes
123,592
123,537
123,372
55
0.0
%
220
0.2
%
|Junior subordinated debt securities
61,856
61,856
61,856
—
0.0
%
—
0.0
%
|ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures
30,265
33,865
34,841
(3,600
)
-10.6
%
(4,576
)
-13.1
%
|Operating lease liabilities
40,517
37,792
38,172
2,725
7.2
%
2,345
6.1
%
|Other liabilities
203,420
207,583
299,481
(4,163
)
-2.0
%
(96,061
)
-32.1
%
|Liabilities of discontinued operations
—
15,581
11,918
(15,581
)
-100.0
%
(11,918
)
-100.0
%
|Total liabilities
16,573,346
16,694,013
16,851,433
(120,667
)
-0.7
%
(278,087
)
-1.7
%
|Common stock
12,753
12,747
12,724
6
0.0
%
29
0.2
%
|Capital surplus
161,834
160,521
156,834
1,313
0.8
%
5,000
3.2
%
|Retained earnings
1,796,111
1,736,485
1,667,339
59,626
3.4
%
128,772
7.7
%
|Accumulated other comprehensive
|income (loss), net of tax
(91,557
)
(227,154
)
(265,704
)
135,597
59.7
%
174,147
65.5
%
|Total shareholders' equity
1,879,141
1,682,599
1,571,193
196,542
11.7
%
307,948
19.6
%
|Total liabilities and equity
$
18,452,487
$
18,376,612
$
18,422,626
$
75,875
0.4
%
$
29,861
0.2
%
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|June 30, 2024
|($ in thousands except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|INCOME STATEMENTS
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|6/30/2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE
$
216,399
$
209,456
$
192,941
$
6,943
3.3
%
$
23,458
12.2
%
|Interest on securities-taxable
17,929
15,634
16,779
2,295
14.7
%
1,150
6.9
%
|Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE
1
4
69
(3
)
-75.0
%
(68
)
-98.6
%
|Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
2
1
45
1
100.0
%
(43
)
-95.6
%
|Other interest income
8,124
8,110
12,077
14
0.2
%
(3,953
)
-32.7
%
|Total interest income-FTE
242,455
233,205
221,911
9,250
4.0
%
20,544
9.3
%
|Interest on deposits
83,681
83,716
54,409
(35
)
0.0
%
29,272
53.8
%
|Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases
5,663
5,591
4,865
72
1.3
%
798
16.4
%
|Other interest expense
8,778
7,703
19,350
1,075
14.0
%
(10,572
)
-54.6
%
|Total interest expense
98,122
97,010
78,624
1,112
1.1
%
19,498
24.8
%
|Net interest income-FTE
144,333
136,195
143,287
8,138
6.0
%
1,046
0.7
%
|Provision for credit losses (PCL), LHFI
14,696
7,708
8,211
6,988
90.7
%
6,485
79.0
%
|PCL, off-balance sheet credit exposures
(3,600
)
(192
)
245
(3,408
)
n/m
(3,845
)
n/m
|PCL, LHFI sale of 1-4 family mortgage loans
8,633
—
—
8,633
n/m
8,633
n/m
|Net interest income after provision-FTE
124,604
128,679
134,831
(4,075
)
3.2
%
(10,227
)
-7.6
%
|Service charges on deposit accounts
10,924
10,958
10,695
(34
)
-0.3
%
229
2.1
%
|Bank card and other fees
9,225
7,428
8,917
1,797
24.2
%
308
3.5
%
|Mortgage banking, net
4,204
8,915
6,600
(4,711
)
-52.8
%
(2,396
)
-36.3
%
|Wealth management
9,692
8,952
8,882
740
8.3
%
810
9.1
%
|Other, net
7,461
3,102
2,735
4,359
n/m
4,726
n/m
|Securities gains (losses), net
(182,792
)
—
—
(182,792
)
n/m
(182,792
)
n/m
|Total noninterest income (loss)
(141,286
)
39,355
37,829
(180,641
)
n/m
(179,115
)
n/m
|Salaries and employee benefits
64,838
65,487
66,799
(649
)
-1.0
%
(1,961
)
-2.9
%
|Services and fees
24,743
24,431
27,821
312
1.3
%
(3,078
)
-11.1
%
|Net occupancy-premises
7,265
7,270
6,897
(5
)
-0.1
%
368
5.3
%
|Equipment expense
6,241
6,325
6,337
(84
)
-1.3
%
(96
)
-1.5
%
|Other expense
15,239
16,151
13,767
(912
)
-5.6
%
1,472
10.7
%
|Total noninterest expense
118,326
119,664
121,621
(1,338
)
-1.1
%
(3,295
)
-2.7
%
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before
|income taxes and tax eq adj
(135,008
)
48,370
51,039
(183,378
)
n/m
(186,047
)
n/m
|Tax equivalent adjustment
3,304
3,365
3,383
(61
)
-1.8
%
(79
)
-2.3
%
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before
|income taxes
(138,312
)
45,005
47,656
(183,317
)
n/m
(185,968
)
n/m
|Income taxes from continuing operations
(37,707
)
6,832
6,452
(44,539
)
n/m
(44,159
)
n/m
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
(100,605
)
38,173
41,204
(138,778
)
n/m
(141,809
)
n/m
|Income from discontinued operations
|(discont. ops) before income taxes
232,640
4,512
5,127
228,128
n/m
227,513
n/m
|Income taxes from discont. ops
58,203
1,150
1,294
57,053
n/m
56,909
n/m
|Income from discont. ops
174,437
3,362
3,833
171,075
n/m
170,604
n/m
|Net income
$
73,832
$
41,535
$
45,037
$
32,297
77.8
%
$
28,795
63.9
%
|Per share data (1)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share from
|continuing operations
$
(1.64
)
$
0.62
$
0.67
$
(2.26
)
n/m
$
(2.31
)
n/m
|Basic earnings per share from discont. ops
$
2.85
$
0.05
$
0.06
$
2.80
n/m
$
2.79
n/m
|Basic earnings per share - total
$
1.21
$
0.68
$
0.74
$
0.53
77.9
%
$
0.47
63.5
%
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share from
|continuing operations
$
(1.64
)
$
0.62
$
0.67
$
(2.26
)
n/m
$
(2.31
)
n/m
|Diluted earnings per share from discont. ops
$
2.84
$
0.05
$
0.06
$
2.79
n/m
$
2.78
n/m
|Diluted earnings per share - total
$
1.20
$
0.68
$
0.74
$
0.52
76.5
%
$
0.46
62.2
%
|Dividends per share
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
—
0.0
%
—
0.0
%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
61,196,820
61,128,425
61,063,277
|Diluted
61,415,957
61,348,364
61,230,031
|Period end shares outstanding
61,205,969
61,178,366
61,069,036
|(1) Due to rounding, earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and discontinued operations may not sum to earnings per share from net income.
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|June 30, 2024
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|6/30/2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Nonaccrual LHFI
|Alabama (1)
$
26,222
$
23,261
$
11,058
$
2,961
12.7
%
$
15,164
n/m
|Florida
614
585
334
29
5.0
%
280
83.8
%
|Mississippi (2)
14,773
59,059
36,288
(44,286
)
-75.0
%
(21,515
)
-59.3
%
|Tennessee (3)
2,084
1,800
5,088
284
15.8
%
(3,004
)
-59.0
%
|Texas
599
13,646
22,259
(13,047
)
-95.6
%
(21,660
)
-97.3
%
|Total nonaccrual LHFI
44,292
98,351
75,027
(54,059
)
-55.0
%
(30,735
)
-41.0
%
|Other real estate
|Alabama (1)
485
1,050
—
(565
)
-53.8
%
485
n/m
|Florida
—
71
—
(71
)
-100.0
%
—
n/m
|Mississippi (2)
1,787
2,870
1,137
(1,083
)
-37.7
%
650
57.2
%
|Tennessee (3)
86
86
—
—
0.0
%
86
n/m
|Texas
4,228
3,543
—
685
19.3
%
4,228
n/m
|Total other real estate
6,586
7,620
1,137
(1,034
)
-13.6
%
5,449
n/m
|Total nonperforming assets
$
50,878
$
105,971
$
76,164
$
(55,093
)
-52.0
%
$
(25,286
)
-33.2
%
|LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS
|LHFI
$
5,413
$
5,243
$
3,911
$
170
3.2
%
$
1,502
38.4
%
|LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans
|(no obligation to repurchase)
$
58,079
$
56,530
$
35,766
$
1,549
2.7
%
$
22,313
62.4
%
|Quarter Ended
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|ACL LHFI
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|6/30/2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Beginning Balance
$
142,998
$
139,367
$
122,239
$
3,631
2.6
%
$
20,759
17.0
%
|PCL, LHFI
14,696
7,708
8,211
6,988
90.7
%
6,485
79.0
%
|PCL, LHFI sale of 1-4 family mortgage loans
8,633
—
—
8,633
n/m
8,633
n/m
|Charge-offs, sale of 1-4 family mortgage loans
(8,633
)
—
—
(8,633
)
n/m
(8,633
)
n/m
|Charge-offs
(5,120
)
(6,324
)
(2,773
)
1,204
19.0
%
(2,347
)
84.6
%
|Recoveries
2,111
2,247
1,621
(136
)
-6.1
%
490
30.2
%
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(11,642
)
(4,077
)
(1,152
)
(7,565
)
n/m
(10,490
)
n/m
|Ending Balance
$
154,685
$
142,998
$
129,298
$
11,687
8.2
%
$
25,387
19.6
%
|NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
|Alabama (1)
$
59
$
(341
)
$
(141
)
$
400
n/m
$
200
n/m
|Florida
4
277
(35
)
(273
)
-98.6
%
39
n/m
|Mississippi (2)
(9,112
)
(1,489
)
(762
)
(7,623
)
n/m
(8,350
)
n/m
|Tennessee (3)
(122
)
(179
)
(166
)
57
31.8
%
44
26.5
%
|Texas
(2,471
)
(2,345
)
(48
)
(126
)
-5.4
%
(2,423
)
n/m
|Total net (charge-offs) recoveries
$
(11,642
)
$
(4,077
)
$
(1,152
)
$
(7,565
)
n/m
$
(10,490
)
n/m
|(1) Alabama includes the Georgia Loan Production Office.
|(2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions.
|(3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions.
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|June 30, 2024
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|6/30/2024
|6/30/2023
|Securities AFS-taxable
$
1,866,227
$
1,927,619
$
1,986,825
$
2,049,006
$
2,140,505
$
1,896,923
$
2,163,684
|Securities AFS-nontaxable
—
—
4,246
4,779
4,796
—
4,804
|Securities HTM-taxable
1,421,246
1,418,476
1,430,169
1,445,895
1,463,086
1,419,861
1,471,140
|Securities HTM-nontaxable
112
340
340
907
1,718
226
3,106
|Total securities
3,287,585
3,346,435
3,421,580
3,500,587
3,610,105
3,317,010
3,642,734
|Loans (includes loans held for sale)
13,309,127
13,169,805
13,010,028
12,926,942
12,732,057
13,239,466
12,631,810
|Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
110
114
121
230
3,275
112
2,829
|Other earning assets
592,625
571,215
670,477
682,644
903,027
581,920
780,657
|Total earning assets
17,189,447
17,087,569
17,102,206
17,110,403
17,248,464
17,138,508
17,058,030
|ACL LHFI
(143,245
)
(138,711
)
(133,742
)
(127,915
)
(121,960
)
(140,978
)
(120,974
)
|Other assets
1,740,307
1,730,521
1,749,069
1,721,310
1,648,583
1,735,414
1,700,643
|Total assets
$
18,786,509
$
18,679,379
$
18,717,533
$
18,703,798
$
18,775,087
$
18,732,944
$
18,637,699
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
5,222,369
$
5,291,779
$
5,053,935
$
4,875,714
$
4,803,737
$
5,257,074
$
4,777,591
|Savings deposits
3,653,966
3,686,027
3,526,600
3,642,158
4,002,134
3,669,997
4,097,420
|Time deposits
3,346,046
3,321,601
3,427,384
3,075,224
2,335,752
3,333,824
2,122,784
|Total interest-bearing deposits
12,222,381
12,299,407
12,007,919
11,593,096
11,141,623
12,260,895
10,997,795
|Fed funds purchased and repurchases
434,760
428,127
403,041
414,696
389,834
431,444
413,055
|Other borrowings
534,350
463,459
590,765
912,151
1,330,010
498,905
1,221,032
|Subordinated notes
123,556
123,501
123,446
123,391
123,337
123,529
123,309
|Junior subordinated debt securities
61,856
61,856
61,856
61,856
61,856
61,856
61,856
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
13,376,903
13,376,350
13,187,027
13,105,190
13,046,660
13,376,629
12,817,047
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,183,524
3,120,566
3,296,351
3,429,815
3,595,927
3,152,045
3,703,987
|Other liabilities
498,593
505,942
641,662
585,908
552,209
502,265
564,450
|Total liabilities
17,059,020
17,002,858
17,125,040
17,120,913
17,194,796
17,030,939
17,085,484
|Shareholders' equity
1,727,489
1,676,521
1,592,493
1,582,885
1,580,291
1,702,005
1,552,215
|Total liabilities and equity
$
18,786,509
$
18,679,379
$
18,717,533
$
18,703,798
$
18,775,087
$
18,732,944
$
18,637,699
See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|June 30, 2024
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|PERIOD END BALANCES
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|Cash and due from banks
$
822,141
$
606,061
$
975,343
$
750,292
$
831,852
|Securities available for sale
1,621,659
1,702,299
1,762,878
1,766,174
1,871,883
|Securities held to maturity
1,380,487
1,415,025
1,426,279
1,438,287
1,458,665
|LHFS
185,698
172,937
184,812
169,244
181,094
|LHFI
13,155,418
13,057,943
12,950,524
12,810,259
12,613,967
|ACL LHFI
(154,685
)
(142,998
)
(139,367
)
(134,031
)
(129,298
)
|Net LHFI
13,000,733
12,914,945
12,811,157
12,676,228
12,484,669
|Premises and equipment, net
232,681
232,630
232,229
230,402
227,293
|Mortgage servicing rights
136,658
138,044
131,870
142,379
134,350
|Goodwill
334,605
334,605
334,605
334,605
334,605
|Identifiable intangible assets
181
208
236
269
303
|Other real estate
6,586
7,620
6,867
5,485
1,137
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
36,925
34,324
35,711
37,115
35,561
|Other assets
694,133
744,821
752,568
770,684
783,457
|Assets of discontinued operations
—
73,093
67,634
69,675
77,757
|Total assets
$
18,452,487
$
18,376,612
$
18,722,189
$
18,390,839
$
18,422,626
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
$
3,153,506
$
3,039,652
$
3,197,620
$
3,320,124
$
3,461,073
|Interest-bearing
12,309,382
12,298,905
12,372,143
11,781,799
11,452,827
|Total deposits
15,462,888
15,338,557
15,569,763
15,101,923
14,913,900
|Fed funds purchased and repurchases
314,121
393,215
405,745
321,799
311,179
|Other borrowings
336,687
482,027
483,230
793,193
1,056,714
|Subordinated notes
123,592
123,537
123,482
123,427
123,372
|Junior subordinated debt securities
61,856
61,856
61,856
61,856
61,856
|ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures
30,265
33,865
34,057
34,945
34,841
|Operating lease liabilities
40,517
37,792
39,097
40,150
38,172
|Other liabilities
203,420
207,583
331,085
331,066
299,481
|Liabilities of discontinued operations
—
15,581
12,027
12,129
11,918
|Total liabilities
16,573,346
16,694,013
17,060,342
16,820,488
16,851,433
|Common stock
12,753
12,747
12,725
12,724
12,724
|Capital surplus
161,834
160,521
159,688
158,316
156,834
|Retained earnings
1,796,111
1,736,485
1,709,157
1,687,199
1,667,339
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss),
|net of tax
(91,557
)
(227,154
)
(219,723
)
(287,888
)
(265,704
)
|Total shareholders' equity
1,879,141
1,682,599
1,661,847
1,570,351
1,571,193
|Total liabilities and equity
$
18,452,487
$
18,376,612
$
18,722,189
$
18,390,839
$
18,422,626
See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|June 30, 2024
|($ in thousands except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|INCOME STATEMENTS
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|6/30/2024
|6/30/2023
|Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE
$
216,399
$
209,456
$
210,288
$
206,523
$
192,941
$
425,855
$
371,908
|Interest on securities-taxable
17,929
15,634
15,936
16,624
16,779
33,563
33,540
|Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE
1
4
44
58
69
5
161
|Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
2
1
2
3
45
3
75
|Other interest income
8,124
8,110
9,918
8,613
12,077
16,234
18,604
|Total interest income-FTE
242,455
233,205
236,188
231,821
221,911
475,660
424,288
|Interest on deposits
83,681
83,716
80,847
69,797
54,409
167,397
95,307
|Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases
5,663
5,591
5,347
5,375
4,865
11,254
9,697
|Other interest expense
8,778
7,703
9,946
14,713
19,350
16,481
34,925
|Total interest expense
98,122
97,010
96,140
89,885
78,624
195,132
139,929
|Net interest income-FTE
144,333
136,195
140,048
141,936
143,287
280,528
284,359
|PCL, LHFI
14,696
7,708
7,585
8,322
8,211
22,404
11,455
|PCL, off-balance sheet credit exposures
(3,600
)
(192
)
(888
)
104
245
(3,792
)
(1,997
)
|PCL, LHFI sale of 1-4 family mortgage loans
8,633
—
—
—
—
8,633
—
|Net interest income after provision-FTE
124,604
128,679
133,351
133,510
134,831
253,283
274,901
|Service charges on deposit accounts
10,924
10,958
11,311
11,074
10,695
21,882
21,031
|Bank card and other fees
9,225
7,428
8,502
8,217
8,917