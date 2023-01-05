Advanced search
    TRMK   US8984021027

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION

(TRMK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
34.32 USD   -0.61%
01/03Trustmark Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
2022Trustmark Approves $50 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
Trustmark Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter Financial Results January 24 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call January 25

01/05/2023 | 04:34pm EST
Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) will announce its fourth quarter 2022 financial results in a news release on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, after close of the market. Duane A. Dewey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 3725903.

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Visit trustmark.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 713 M - -
Net income 2022 154 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 2 105 M 2 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 717
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends TRUSTMARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 34,53 $
Average target price 37,25 $
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duane A. Dewey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas C. Owens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gerard R. Host Executive Chairman
Granville Tate Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Richard H. Puckett Lead Independent Director
