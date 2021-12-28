Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Trustmark Corporation
  News
  Summary
    TRMK   US8984021027

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION

(TRMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trustmark Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter Financial Results January 25 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call January 26

12/28/2021 | 04:31pm EST
Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) will announce its fourth quarter 2021 financial results in a news release on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after close of the market. Duane A. Dewey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, February 09, 2022, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 4362420.

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 180 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 653 M - -
Net income 2021 151 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 2 037 M 2 037 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 680
Free-Float 89,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,61 $
Average target price 33,38 $
Spread / Average Target 2,35%
Managers and Directors
Duane A. Dewey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas C. Owens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gerard R. Host Executive Chairman
Richard H. Puckett Lead Independent Director
Adolphus B. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUSTMARK CORPORATION19.41%2 037
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%157 841
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.31%73 857
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.57%63 045
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.97%55 855
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-11.22%52 452