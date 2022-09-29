Advanced search
    TRMK   US8984021027

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION

(TRMK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
30.86 USD   -1.66%
04:31pTrustmark Corporation to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results October 25 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call October 26
BU
08/31TRUSTMARK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29Trustmark Names New Chief Audit Executive
BU
Trustmark Corporation to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results October 25 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call October 26

09/29/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results in a news release on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after close of the market. Duane A. Dewey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 8003135.

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Visit trustmark.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 680 M - -
Net income 2022 141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 1 920 M 1 920 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 727
Free-Float 90,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 31,38 $
Average target price 33,75 $
Spread / Average Target 7,55%
Managers and Directors
Duane A. Dewey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas C. Owens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gerard R. Host Executive Chairman
Granville Tate Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Richard H. Puckett Lead Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUSTMARK CORPORATION-3.33%1 920
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.69%135 527
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK14.04%67 376
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-14.44%57 671
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.41%48 967
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-11.55%48 587