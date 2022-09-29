Trustmark Corporation to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results October 25 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call October 26

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results in a news release on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after close of the market. Duane A. Dewey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 8003135.

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Visit trustmark.com for more information.

