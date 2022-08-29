Log in
    TRMK   US8984021027

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION

(TRMK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
31.91 USD   -1.63%
04:17pTrustmark Names New Chief Audit Executive
BU
08/26SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Friday
MT
08/26Trustmark Launches Equipment Finance Business
MT
Trustmark Names New Chief Audit Executive

08/29/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Bradly Rebel Joins Executive Team as Chief Audit Executive

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) is pleased to announce that Bradly (Brad) Rebel has joined Trustmark National Bank as Executive Vice President and Chief Audit Executive responsible for the company’s internal audit function.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005068/en/

Bradly (Brad) Rebel, Chief Audit Executive (Photo: Business Wire)

Bradly (Brad) Rebel, Chief Audit Executive (Photo: Business Wire)

“Brad has a distinguished career record and proven leadership in the financial services industry. We look forward to the significant contributions he will make to help drive the continued success of our company,” said Duane Dewey, CEO of Trustmark. “We are delighted to welcome him into the Trustmark family and to our leadership team.”

Mr. Rebel has more than 30 years of audit and financial industry experience. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Staff Agencies Audit for a Fortune 500 diversified financial services company. Prior to that, Mr. Rebel served in senior and executive management positions with several large banking and financial companies.

“I am excited to join Trustmark and be a part of a company whose strong core values are exemplified daily and contribute to the company’s success,” stated Mr. Rebel. “I look forward to working with Trustmark’s audit team and building upon the strong foundation that is in place.”

Mr. Rebel received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from Kansas State University. He is a graduate of both the American Banker Association’s Banking School at the University of Washington and the National Compliance School. He is also a certified Bank Auditor.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Visit trustmark.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 684 M - -
Net income 2022 143 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 1 985 M 1 985 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 727
Free-Float 90,3%
Trustmark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TRUSTMARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,44 $
Average target price 33,75 $
Spread / Average Target 4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duane A. Dewey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas C. Owens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gerard R. Host Executive Chairman
Granville Tate Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Richard H. Puckett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUSTMARK CORPORATION-0.06%1 985
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.73%141 115
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.59%66 550
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.98%58 802
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.09%54 053
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.02%52 772