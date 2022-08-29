Trustmark Names New Chief Audit Executive

Bradly Rebel Joins Executive Team as Chief Audit Executive

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) is pleased to announce that Bradly (Brad) Rebel has joined Trustmark National Bank as Executive Vice President and Chief Audit Executive responsible for the company’s internal audit function.

“Brad has a distinguished career record and proven leadership in the financial services industry. We look forward to the significant contributions he will make to help drive the continued success of our company,” said Duane Dewey, CEO of Trustmark. “We are delighted to welcome him into the Trustmark family and to our leadership team.”

Mr. Rebel has more than 30 years of audit and financial industry experience. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Staff Agencies Audit for a Fortune 500 diversified financial services company. Prior to that, Mr. Rebel served in senior and executive management positions with several large banking and financial companies.

“I am excited to join Trustmark and be a part of a company whose strong core values are exemplified daily and contribute to the company’s success,” stated Mr. Rebel. “I look forward to working with Trustmark’s audit team and building upon the strong foundation that is in place.”

Mr. Rebel received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from Kansas State University. He is a graduate of both the American Banker Association’s Banking School at the University of Washington and the National Compliance School. He is also a certified Bank Auditor.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Visit trustmark.com for more information.

