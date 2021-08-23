Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Trustmark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRMK   US8984021027

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION

(TRMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trustmark : National Bank and Commonwealth National Bank enter Strategic Collaboration Agreement

08/23/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Trustmark National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQCS:TRMK), is pleased to announce that a strategic collaboration agreement has been entered with Commonwealth National Bank as part of the Project REACh Initiative with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The Project REACh Initiative, standing for Roundtable for Economic Access and Change, launched on July 10, 2020, to “create meaningful partnerships that help Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) remain a vibrant part of the economic landscape and important resources in their communities.”

“Through our shared vision, Trustmark and Commonwealth will be able to expand economic opportunities in minority and underserved communities,” said Duane Dewey, Trustmark President and CEO. “With over 130 years of success in the financial service business, we are grateful for this new opportunity to demonstrate our core values – integrity, service, accountability, relationships and solutions.”

“During my first bank Presidency opportunity in the 1990’s, Trustmark’s mentorship was instrumental in the success of our banking operation. I am extremely excited about renewing this relationship with Trustmark at Commonwealth National Bank,” said Sidney King, Commonwealth’s President and CEO. “We believe that this important partnership with Trustmark will allow us to better serve the needs of our customers and improve the overall health of the community we serve.”

Trustmark will provide up to $2.5 million in commercial loan participations as well as advisory services to Commonwealth as a mentor-bank. In keeping with the five tenets of Project REACh — investment, technical assistance, business opportunities, executive training, and commitment of resources the strategic relationship provides access to all of Trustmark’s ATMs, and compliance support, operational, technical and administrative assistance to Commonwealth as well as access to Trustmark’s mortgage origination platform.

“Our collaboration with Commonwealth will provide an opportunity to serve the financial needs of the residents and business community in the Mobile, Alabama area,” said Michael D. Fitzhugh, Trustmark Regional President – AL/MS Gulf Coast Region. “We are honored to be a part of this national initiative that strengthens minority access to economic resources.”

Commonwealth National Bank, an MDI established in 1976, serves the community of Mobile, Alabama and surrounding areas. Commonwealth is a member of the National Bankers Association (“NBA”), the trade organization founded in 1927 as a voice for black-owned banks in the United States.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, with 180 locations in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Trustmark provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, including Trustmark National Bank, Trustmark Investment Advisors, Inc., and Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. Visit trustmark.com for more information.

About Commonwealth National Bank

Commonwealth National Bank is a full-service nationally chartered commercial bank. Commonwealth promotes the economic viability of underserved communities with the goal of expanding economic opportunity in low-income communities by providing access to financial products and services for local residents and businesses. Commonwealth is headquartered in the City of Mobile. Visit ecommonwealthbank.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TRUSTMARK CORPORATION
09:16aTRUSTMARK : National Bank and Commonwealth National Bank enter Strategic Collabo..
BU
08/05TRUSTMARK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
07/29TRUSTMARK : Named to the Forbes America's Best-In-State Banks 2021 List
PU
07/28Trustmark Seeks Acquisitions
CI
07/28TRUSTMARK : Q2 EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
07/27TRUSTMARK : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27TRUSTMARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/27Tranche Update on Trustmark Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Ja..
CI
07/27Trustmark Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended J..
CI
07/27TRUSTMARK : Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRUSTMARK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 652 M - -
Net income 2021 159 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 1 888 M 1 888 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 772
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart TRUSTMARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Trustmark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUSTMARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,23 $
Average target price 33,13 $
Spread / Average Target 9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duane A. Dewey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas C. Owens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gerard R. Host Executive Chairman
Richard H. Puckett Lead Independent Director
Adolphus B. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUSTMARK CORPORATION10.69%1 888
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.80%155 566
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.27.63%71 923
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.0.41%57 966
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.71%57 239
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.51%56 345