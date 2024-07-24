TRUSTMARK CORPORATION

TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK

NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE CHARTER

Committee Purpose

The Nominating & Governance Committee (the "Committee") is a joint committee of the Boards of Directors (collectively, the "Board") of Trustmark Corporation (the "Corporation") and Trustmark National Bank (the "Bank," and collectively with the Corporation, the "Company"). The purpose of the Committee is to assist the Board in recommending qualified individuals for election to the Board and for assignment to Board committees, evaluating the annual performance of the Board and its committees, and the responsibility for providing overall guidance on Board and corporate governance processes and operations of the Company.

The "value-added" mission of the Committee is to (i) review the qualifications and recommend for nomination qualified Directors who have the knowledge, skills, experience and diversity to enhance the Board's ability to effectively manage and direct the affairs and business of the Company, consistent with its vision and mission, (ii) exercise general oversight with respect to the governance of the Board, (iii) evaluate and recommend to the Board corporate governance practices applicable to the Company, and (iv) appraise the framework for assessment of the Board and its committees' performance and self-evaluation.

Committee Composition

The Committee shall be comprised of not less than three (3) independent directors of the Board, who are free from any relationships that, in the opinion of the Board, would interfere with the exercise of his or her independent judgment as a member of the Committee. Member independence will be in conformity with the rules and regulations established by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the listing rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc.

Accountabilities/Decision Roles

The Committee is responsible for seeking and assessing the suitability of individuals to serve as Directors and recommend qualified Director candidates to the Corporate Board and Bank Board. The Committee is also responsible for recommending membership of committees of the Corporate Board and Bank Board.

In carrying out its responsibilities, the Committee will review and evaluate the Company's governance processes and operations by conducting periodic governance reviews in applicable areas of governance for reasonable best practices to ensure the Board and all its committees are functioning in an effective manner.

The Committee will oversee an annual evaluation of the performance and effectiveness of the Board, its committees, and individual Directors.

In fulfilling its role, the Committee shall:

1. Recommend individuals for Board service: The Committee, at the request of the Board, shall actively seek individuals qualified to become Board members and recommend such individuals to the Corporate Board and Bank Board. It is beneficial to have a range of expertise among directors, including directors with accounting/finance, regulatory, legal, and public company experience. The Committee shall consider whether a change in professional