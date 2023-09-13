Trustpilot Group PLC - Copenhagen-based online consumer reviews platform - Confirms that Adrian Blair has taken up the role of chief executive officer, effective Wednesday. Meanwhile, Peter Holten Muhlmann has transitioned to the position of non-executive director with immediate effect.

Blair previous served as global chief operating officer at the UK takeaway food company, Just Eat, from 2011 to 2018. Trustpilot said Blair had played a "key role" in JustEat's growth and transition "from a loss-making start up to a FTSE 100 company generating over GBP170 million" of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Just Eat was acquired by a Dutch rival in 2020 and now is called Just Eat Takeaway.com NV.

Blair most recently served as chief business officer at digital-first healthcare-at-home company Cera Ltd.

"We believe he has a unique range of experiences which made him the standout candidate for the role - from working with founder-led businesses through to helping lead Just Eat into the FTSE 100," said Trustpilot Chair Zillah Byng-Thorne.

Current stock price: 82.80 pence, up 0.5% on Wednesday

12-month change: up 29%

