Trustpilot hurt by SVB fallout

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC, up 5.3% at 74.45 pence, 12-month range 46p-237.81p. The provider of equipment and systems for charging electric vehicles rises, after a strong start to the year. In the year-to-date the stock is up 16%, however in the last 12 months the shares are down 59%.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Trustpilot Group PLC, down 3.8% at 94.00p, 12-month range 51.85p-172.7p. The company says that Silicon Valley Bank UK was its principal banking partner, but it has alternative banking relationships which will allow it to continue to operate "ordinary course" of business. Its immediately accessible cash is USD24 million, made up of USD19 million cash on deposit with another bank, USD4.5 million guaranteed by the US Federal Reserve. "The board is confident in Trustpilot's' liquidity position and resilience. Meanwhile, we have put in place measures to proactively manage our cash position during this period of uncertainty, and wider unpredictability in the current macroeconomic environment," Trustpilot says.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC, down 9.6% at 393.43p, 12-month range 373.5p-546p. The investment trust makes gains ahead of its ex-dividend payment date on Tuesday. In April last year, it declared an annual dividend of 22.80p for its financial year ended January 31, 2022, up from 19.32p the year before.

