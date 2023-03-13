Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Trustpilot Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRST   GB00BNK9TP58

TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC

(TRST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:30:00 2023-03-13 am EDT
92.90 GBX   -4.96%
06:14aTrustpilot hurt by SVB fallout
AN
02/27Gore Street Energy wins six new contracts
AN
02/24FTSE 100 Ends Week Down as US Inflation Rise Hits Stocks Globally
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trustpilot hurt by SVB fallout

03/13/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC, up 5.3% at 74.45 pence, 12-month range 46p-237.81p. The provider of equipment and systems for charging electric vehicles rises, after a strong start to the year. In the year-to-date the stock is up 16%, however in the last 12 months the shares are down 59%.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Trustpilot Group PLC, down 3.8% at 94.00p, 12-month range 51.85p-172.7p. The company says that Silicon Valley Bank UK was its principal banking partner, but it has alternative banking relationships which will allow it to continue to operate "ordinary course" of business. Its immediately accessible cash is USD24 million, made up of USD19 million cash on deposit with another bank, USD4.5 million guaranteed by the US Federal Reserve. "The board is confident in Trustpilot's' liquidity position and resilience. Meanwhile, we have put in place measures to proactively manage our cash position during this period of uncertainty, and wider unpredictability in the current macroeconomic environment," Trustpilot says.

----------

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC, down 9.6% at 393.43p, 12-month range 373.5p-546p. The investment trust makes gains ahead of its ex-dividend payment date on Tuesday. In April last year, it declared an annual dividend of 22.80p for its financial year ended January 31, 2022, up from 19.32p the year before.

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESCO LTD. -3.64% 16.41 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC -9.56% 393.429 Delayed Quote.4.07%
POD POINT GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 5.30% 70.2475 Delayed Quote.15.90%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC -4.38% 93.465 Delayed Quote.1.30%
All news about TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC
06:14aTrustpilot hurt by SVB fallout
AN
02/27Gore Street Energy wins six new contracts
AN
02/24FTSE 100 Ends Week Down as US Inflation Rise Hits Stocks Globally
DJ
02/24GBP/USD Could Stabilize as Implied Volatility Falls
DJ
02/24Kin & Carta plummets as cuts outlook
AN
02/24Trustpilot sets date for Zillah Byng-Thorne's appointment as chair
AN
02/24FTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks Gain; IAG Falls
DJ
02/24Trustpilot Group Appoints Outgoing Future CEO as Chair
MT
02/24Trustpilot Group plc Announces Chair Succession, Effective from 3 April 2023
CI
02/08Speedy Hire finds GBP20 million shortfall
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 149 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 69,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 490 M 490 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Trustpilot Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,18 $
Average target price 1,81 $
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Holten Mühlmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hanno Damm Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy Grainger Weller Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Garland Chief Technology & Product Officer
Tim Hilpert Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC1.30%490
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.72%397 313
NETFLIX, INC.-0.72%130 380
PROSUS N.V.1.16%89 479
AIRBNB, INC.38.36%74 686
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.80%62 528