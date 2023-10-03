Trustpilot Group PLC - Copenhagen-based consumer reviews platform - Launches new offering with San Francisco-based provider of cloud-based customer relationship management software Salesforce.com Inc. Says 'Reviews for Salesforce by Trustpilot' will allow businesses in the UK and US to initiate automatic review invitations and generate feedback responses from within Salesforce's AppExchange platform.

"This latest integration comes as Trustpilot continues to grow with new and exciting partnerships - with nine new partner integrations launched in the last year alone - helping businesses use reviews as a tool to earn the trust of consumers and drive revenue growth," the Danish firm says.

Current Trustpilot stock price: 104.77 pence each, up 3.2% on Tuesday

12-month change: up 39%

