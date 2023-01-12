Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Trustpilot Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRST   GB00BNK9TP58

TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC

(TRST)
2023-01-12
104.70 GBX   +12.16%
Trustpilot reports rising revenue on "path to profitability"
AN
04:42aUBS cuts Beazley; Berenberg likes Rio and BHP
AN
04:26aFTSE 100 Gains as Persimmon Leads Builders Higher
DJ
Trustpilot reports rising revenue on "path to profitability"

01/12/2023 | 05:50am EST
Trustpilot Group PLC - Copenhagen-based online consumer reviews platform - Expects to report USD149 million in revenue for 2022, up 13% on USD131.4 million in 2021 and up 23% at constant currency. Annualised recurring revenue as of the end of the year is USD162 million, up 12% from USD144.5 million a year before, and total bookings are USD165 million, up 11% from USD149.6 million. Says adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for 2022 will be ahead of the range of expectations, which it doesn't provide. In 2021, adjusted Ebitda was USD3.9 million, down from USD6.1 million in 2020. At the half-year stage of 2022, adjusted Ebitda was a loss of USD5.4 million, swung from a USD3.8 million profit a year before.

At the pretax level, Trustpilot is loss-making. It lost USD25.9 million in 2021, widened from USD12.3 million in 2020. Full 2022 results will be released on March 21.

"We are pleased with our performance in 2022, continue to make clear progress on our path to profitability, and the board remains confident in our strategy and the significant and growing long-term market opportunity," says Chief Executive Officer Peter Holten Muhlmann.

Current stock price: 104.80 pence, up 12% on Thursday morning in London

12-month change: down 62%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 152 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 70,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 470 M 470 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 76,2%
Managers and Directors
Peter Holten Mühlmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hanno Damm Chief Financial Officer & Director
Timothy Grainger Weller Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Garland Chief Technology & Product Officer
Tim Hilpert Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC-3.26%470