    TPW   NZTPXE0001S5

TRUSTPOWER LIMITED

(TPW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 06/18
8.1 NZD   -0.61%
03:12pTrustpower to Sell Retail Business to Mercury for NZ$441 Million
DJ
06/10TRUSTPOWER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
06/10TRUSTPOWER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trustpower to Sell Retail Business to Mercury for NZ$441 Million

06/20/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Trustpower Ltd. said it has agreed to sell its retail business to Mercury NZ Ltd. for 441 million New Zealand dollars ($306 million).

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed by early 2022, the company said Monday.

The retail business has about 231,000 customers and includes electricity, gas and telecommunications.

Trustpower said it will consider its capital structure, dividend policy and opportunities for investment of the sale proceeds.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-21 1712ET

Financials
Sales 2022 988 M 685 M 685 M
Net income 2022 86,3 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net Debt 2022 685 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 2 535 M 1 756 M 1 757 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 21,6%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,38 NZD
Last Close Price 8,10 NZD
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David James Prentice Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Kevin John Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Morton Ridley-Smith Chairman
Matt van Deventer General Manager-Technology & Delivery
Susan Ruth Peterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUSTPOWER LIMITED2.53%1 756
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-13.39%18 058
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-30.19%9 194
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.16.42%7 981
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-3.52%5 945
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO8.58%5 020