Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Truworths International Limited    TRU   ZAE000028296

TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(TRU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/03
30.52 ZAR   -0.72%
08/31TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : annual earnings release
07/15Truworths negotiates funding for UK footwear retailer Office
RE
07/15Truworths says negotiating funding for UK footwear retailer Office
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Africa's Truworths sees annual profit drop 28% on lockdown impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 04:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a Truworths shop with Sale advertisements on its windows at the Sandton shopping mall in Johannesburg

South African retailer Truworths International Ltd reported on Thursday a 28.2% decline in full-year earnings, blaming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of YDE clothing stores said for the 52 weeks through June 28, headline earnings per share (HEPS) - South Africa's main profit gauge, stripping out some one-off items - fell to 410.4 cents from a restated 571.7 cents a year earlier.

Truworths also impaired the carrying value of its British footwear unit Office's assets. Total non-cash impairment charges - excluded from HEPS - amounted to 132 million pounds($156.52 million).

($1 = 0.7539 pounds)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
08/31TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : annual earnings release
07/15Truworths negotiates funding for UK footwear retailer Office
RE
07/15Truworths says negotiating funding for UK footwear retailer Office
RE
04/28South African landlords step up assistance for retail tenants
RE
03/11TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/20South Africa's Truworths posts marginal rise in half-year profit
RE
01/17S. African retailers TFG and Mr Price lure holiday shoppers with discounts
RE
01/15Fashion retailer Truworths posts slight 26-week sales gain
RE
2019South Africa's Truworths sees sales tick up for first part of 2020
RE
2019TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 448 M 984 M 984 M
Net income 2020 1 377 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net Debt 2020 5 510 M 330 M 330 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,01x
Yield 2020 8,32%
Capitalization 12 648 M 753 M 757 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 10 110
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Truworths International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 37,85 ZAR
Last Close Price 30,52 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Samuel Mark Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hilton Saven Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Brian Pfaff COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Francois Baissac Divisional Director-Information Systems
Anthony Joseph Taylor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-37.97%773
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-24.71%86 560
KERING SA-5.11%81 795
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.43%61 212
ROSS STORES, INC.-19.44%33 656
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-28.39%25 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group