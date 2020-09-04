South Africa's Truworths sees annual profit drop 28% on lockdown impact

The owner of YDE clothing stores said for the 52 weeks through June 28, headline earnings per share (HEPS) - South Africa's main profit gauge, stripping out some one-off items - fell to 410.4 cents from a restated 571.7 cents a year earlier.

Truworths also impaired the carrying value of its British footwear unit Office's assets. Total non-cash impairment charges - excluded from HEPS - amounted to 132 million pounds($156.52 million).

($1 = 0.7539 pounds)

