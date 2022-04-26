Truworths International : General repurchase of shares

1. INTRODUCTION

In terms of paragraph 11.27 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ("Listings Requirements"),

Truworths shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that the company has cumulatively repurchased 13 019 842 Truworths ordinary shares ("Shares") in aggregate, being 3% of the Shares in issue as at 4 November 2021. These repurchases have been made by way of open market transactions on the securities exchange operated by the JSE Limited ("JSE") in accordance with the general authority granted by Shareholders at the company's annual general meeting held on 4 November 2021 ("General Authority"), (the "Repurchase").

The Repurchase has been effected by the company resulting in the periodic cancellation and removal of the listing of such Shares on the JSE.