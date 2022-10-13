Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Zimbabwe
  Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  Truworths Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRUW   ZW0009011561

TRUWORTHS LIMITED

(TRUW)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
2.540 ZWL    0.00%
Truworths : FY22 Trading Update
PU
06/10Truworths : June 10, 20222022 Q3 Trading Update
PU
02/03Truworths : 2022 AGM Notice
PU
Truworths : FY22 Trading Update

10/13/2022 | 03:32am EDT
TRADING UPDATE

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 10 JULY 2022

TRADING VOLUMES

Full year to

10 July 2022

Unit growth

+9.5%

SALES PARTICIPATION BY ENABLER

Full year to

Full year to

10 July 2022

12 July 2021

Cash sales

66 %

68%

Credit sales

34%

32%

Sales and profitability were adversely affected by the restrictive pricing laws which rendered products expensive in US Dollar terms and lowly priced in Zimbabwe Dollar terms. This was further exacerbated by the widening in the gap between the official exchange rate and the market exchange rate.

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 10 JULY 2022

The full year Audited Financial Statements which were due to be published on 10 October 2022, will be published on 30 November 2022. This extension in publication was granted by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on 5 October 2022. The Company will therefore publish its Audited Financial Statements by 30 November 2022 and regrets any inconvenience this may cause to its valued stakeholders.

B. Ndebele

Chief Executive Officer

11 October 2022

Directors: M. P. Mahlangu (Chairman), B. Ndebele (C.E.O), F. K. Khan, L. Mabhiza, W. Matsaira, A. B. Miek, S. M. Takaendisa

Disclaimer

Truworths Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 07:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
