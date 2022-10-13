Truworths : FY22 Trading Update

TRADING UPDATE

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 10 JULY 2022

TRADING VOLUMES Full year to 10 July 2022 Unit growth +9.5% SALES PARTICIPATION BY ENABLER Full year to Full year to 10 July 2022 12 July 2021 Cash sales 66 % 68% Credit sales 34% 32%

Sales and profitability were adversely affected by the restrictive pricing laws which rendered products expensive in US Dollar terms and lowly priced in Zimbabwe Dollar terms. This was further exacerbated by the widening in the gap between the official exchange rate and the market exchange rate.

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 10 JULY 2022

The full year Audited Financial Statements which were due to be published on 10 October 2022, will be published on 30 November 2022. This extension in publication was granted by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on 5 October 2022. The Company will therefore publish its Audited Financial Statements by 30 November 2022 and regrets any inconvenience this may cause to its valued stakeholders.

B. Ndebele

Chief Executive Officer

11 October 2022