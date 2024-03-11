44 Ridgeway North, Highlands

Harare, Zimbabwe

Telephone: +263 (24) 2886830-5

Email: info@zse.co.zw

Website: www.zse.co.zw

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATEMENT BY THE ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE ON THE VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION FROM TRADING OF TRUWORTHS LIMITED

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited ("ZSE") hereby notifies the investing public of the voluntary suspension from trading in shares of Truworths Limited ("Truw.ZW") with effect from 7 March 2024.

The suspension is for a period of three (3) months to provide Truworths with the opportunity to address the going concern aspects of the business and ensure compliance with ZSE Listing requirements regarding the publication of Audited Financial Statements for the period ending 9th July 2023. This temporary suspension aims to give Truworths the necessary time to rectify any concerns and meet the regulatory obligations stipulated by the ZSE.

At Truworths's request, the ZSE sought and was granted permission to suspend trading in its shares by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe pursuant to the provisions of Section 64 (1)

(a) (ii) of the Securities and Exchange Act [Chapter 24:25].

In terms of Section 9 of the ZSE Listings Requirements, the Company should continue to discharge its obligations to the Shareholders and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange during the suspension.

The ZSE has requested Truworths to provide a roadmap on how they aim to resolve the challenges they currently face. Truworths Limited will issue a public notice addressing this point in due course.

Investors will not be able to buy or sell Truworths shares during the suspension period.

For and behalf of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited

Justin Bgoni

Chief Executive Officer

Date of Issue: 11 March 2024