  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Truxton Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    TRUX   US89845Y1073

TRUXTON CORPORATION

(TRUX)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Truxton Corporation Named 19th Top Bank in U.S. by American Banker

05/25/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
  • Honored for 3-year return on average equity
  • Recognized as a top bank for the ninth year in a row
  • Only Nashville-headquartered bank to be ranked

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that it has been recognized by American Banker as one of the top 200 best performing banks in the nation. Truxton Corporation has earned this recognition for nine consecutive years and is the only bank with a Nashville headquarters to make the list this year.

American Banker’s annual ranking of publicly traded banks with less than $2 billion of assets is determined by return on average equity across three years. Truxton Corporation ranked 19 out of 511 institutions that qualified for the ranking, with a 3-year return on average equity of 15.79 percent.  

Tom Stumb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are honored to be recognized by American Banker. We had record earnings in 2020 despite pandemic challenges…thanks to our team of extraordinary professionals.” Andrew May, President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “In 2020, we earned a 16.1% return on average equity for the year and 1.74% return on average assets.”

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Andrew MayTamara Schoeplein
615-515-1707615-515-1714
andrew.may@truxtontrust.comtamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,4 M - -
Net income 2020 11,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 64,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TRUXTON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Truxton Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas S. Stumb Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew L. May President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
J. Overton Colton Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Gustavus A. Puryear Director
Matthew A. King Lead Outside Director
