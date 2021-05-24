Log in
    TRUX   US89845Y1073

TRUXTON CORPORATION

(TRUX)
Truxton Trust Advises Sabino Recovery on Debt Financing for Management Buyout

05/24/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company is pleased to announce its role as lead lender and senior debt placement agent to Sabino Recovery, a provider of trauma and addiction residential treatment programs in Tucson, Arizona. The financing is comprised of a senior secured loan facility and Truxton is serving as the lead lender. Sabino’s management team used the proceeds to buy out the previous majority ownership group and to support their exponential growth. Truxton Trust Company provides capital solutions to high-growth companies, family-owned businesses, and financial sponsors.

Sabino CEO Thomas Isbell said, "As Partners of Sabino Recovery, we are thrilled to have the support of Truxton Trust in our vision for the company. We strive to enhance the treatment process for all residents past, present, and future by utilizing our diverse skill sets, leadership approaches, and exceptional staff."

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

About Sabino Recovery
Located in Tucson, Arizona, Sabino Recovery offers world-class trauma and addiction residential treatment programs, focused on individualized care in a private and comfortable setting. Sabino Recovery prides itself in its expertise at identifying and treating trauma and addictions through viewing the entire person, not just the symptoms. Its clinically sophisticated team collaborates with each person to create a personalized treatment plan tailored to their specific presenting circumstances. Sabino Recovery’s integrative model provides a safe and supportive environment for individuals to transcend their maladaptive patterns of behavior to reconnect with their authentic self. For more information, visit sabinorecovery.com.

Media RelationsInvestor Relations
Tamara SchoepleinAndrew May
615-515-1714 615-515-1707
tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.comandrew.may@truxtontrust.com

Truxton Trust Advises Sabino Recovery on Debt Financing for Management Buyout

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,4 M - -
Net income 2020 11,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 64,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TRUXTON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Truxton Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas S. Stumb Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew L. May President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
J. Overton Colton Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Gustavus A. Puryear Director
Matthew A. King Lead Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUXTON CORPORATION0.00%161
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.01%492 393
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.89%363 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%216 638
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.02%189 648
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.05%173 484