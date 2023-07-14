TRX Gold Corporation is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania (Tanzania). The Company is advancing the Buckreef Gold Project. The Buckreef Project comprises five prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo, Eastern Porphyry and Buziba. The Buckreef Project encompasses three main mineralized zones: Buckreef South, Buckreef Main and Buckreef North. The Buckreef Project is fully licensed for mining and the extraction of gold. The Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region, south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers (km) southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef is situated approximately 45 km to the west of Bulyanhulu gold mine and approximately 35 km south of Geita mine in north-central Tanzania. The Buckreef Gold Project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8 MT at 1.11g/t gold for 635,540 oz of gold.

Sector Gold