TRX Gold Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended May 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 9.32 million compared to USD 5.73 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 1.26 million compared to net income of USD 1.97 million a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 29.13 million compared to USD 9.07 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.849 million compared to net loss of USD 2.01 million a year ago.
TRX Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023
Today at 05:06 pm
