Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TRX GOLDNPV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNX   CA87283P1099

TRX GOLDNPV

(TNX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-09-07 pm EDT
0.6200 CAD   +3.33%
01:30pTRX GOLDNPV : Corporate Presentation
PU
07:01aTRX Gold To Present at H.C. Wainwright NYC and Precious Metals Summit Colorado Conferences Next Week
GL
09/01TRX Gold Loses 6% in Canada Trading as Signs US$5 Million Prepaid Gold Purchase Agreement with OCIM Metals & Mining
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRX GOLDNPV : Corporate Presentation

09/08/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GETTING IT DONE IN TANZANIA

  1. DE-RISKEDAPPROACH TO INCREASING PRODUCTION, GROWING RESOURCES AND DISCOVERING NEW DEPOSITS

NYSE-A: TRX / TSX: TNX TRXGOLD. COM

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022

1

CAUTIONARY NOTE

TRX Gold Corporation ("TRX Gold" or the "Company"), has taken all reasonable care in producing and publishing information contained in this presentation. TRX Gold does not warrant or make any representations regarding the use, validity, accuracy, completeness or reliability of any claims, statements or information in this presentation. The information is not a substitute for independent professional advice before making any investment decisions. Furthermore, you may not modify or reproduce in any form, electronic or otherwise any information in this presentation. Andrew M. Cheatle, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101 who has reviewed and assumes responsibility for the technical content of this presentation. The disclosure contained in this presentation of a scientific or technical nature relating to the Company's Buckreef Project has been summarized or extracted from the technical report entitled The "National Instrument 43-101 Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Buckreef Gold Mine Project, Tanzania, East Africa For TRX Gold Corporation (TRX)" with an effective date of May 15, 2020 (the "Effective Date"), and with an amendment date of June 8, 2020 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared by or under the supervision Mr. Wenceslaus Kutekwatekwa (Mining Engineer, Mining and Project Management Consultant) BSc Hons (Mining Eng.), MBA, FSAIMM, of Virimai Projects., and, Dr Frank Crundwell, MBA, PhD, a Consul ting Engineer. each of whom is an independent Qualified Person as such term is defined in NI 43-101

Certain references herein to information contained in the '2018 PFS' refers to information initially disclosed in the Company's June 26th, 2018 Amended National Instrument 43-101 Independent Technical Report Mineral Reserves Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study on the Buckreef Gold Project, Tanzanian, East Africa. References to the '2018 PFS' are for convenience and clarity as to the original source of such information, however the Company notes that all information from the '2018 PFS' contained herein has been included in the Technical Report, which is the sole current technical report in respect of the Company's Buckreef project. The information contained herein is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the Technical Report and reference should be made to the full details of the Technical Report which has been filed with the applicable regulatory authorities and is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American have not reviewed the information on our website and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of it.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in the applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified bywords such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "hopes", "intends", "estimated", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect TRX Gold management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, success of mining operations, the timing and amount of estimated future production, and capital expenditure.

The 15 tph Oxide Plant estimates have not been prepared in accordance with the results of the Company's 2018 Prefeasibility Study, reflected in the Company's May 15, 2020 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate. The 18- Month mining plan estimates are based upon an internal mine model reviewed by SGS Canada ("SGSC") and cost inputs as validated by actual mining and processing costs from the 5 tph oxide test plant over 9 months in 2021. No assurance can be given that the 18-Month Estimate (Monthly Average) will reflect actual results.

Although TRX Gold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. The actual achievements of TRX Gold or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, legal, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; actual results of exploration activities and economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in costs; future prices of gold and other minerals; mining method, production profile and mine plan; delays in exploration, development and construction activities; changes in government legislation and regulation; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms and in a timely manner or at all; contests over title to properties; employee relations and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; the speculative nature of, and the risks involved in, the exploration, development and mining business. These risks are set forth under Item 3.D in TRX Gold's Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2020, as amended, as filed with the SEC.

The information contained in this presentation is as of the date of the presentation and TRX Gold assumes no duty to update such information.

Note to U.S. Investors

US investors are advised that the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimated disclosed in this presentation have been calculated pursuant to Canadian standards which use terminology consistent with the requirements CRIRSCO reporting standards. For its fiscal year ending August 31, 2021, and thereafter, the Company will follow new SEC regulations which uses a CRIRSCO based template for mineral resources and mineral reserves, that includes definitions for inferred, indicated, and measured mineral resources.

NYSE-A: TRX / TSX: TNX TRXGOLD. COM

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022

2

REASONS TO INVEST IN TRX GOLD

TANZANIA HAS HAD SUBSTANTIAL RECENT MINING INVESTMENT FROM MAJORS

RAPID PRODUCTION GROWTH; PLANT ACHIEVING HIGH MARGIN, POSITIVE CASH FLOW

EXPLORATION UPSIDE WITH DE-RISKED EXPANSION OF RESOURCES

NYSE-A: TRX / TSX: TNX TRXGOLD. COM

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022

3

EXECUTIVE TEAM

STEPHEN MULLOWNEY - CEO

  • Former Partner & Managing Director at PwC, leading Deals Mining Group
  • Vast experience in advising mining companies and Governments on operational improvements, financings, M&A, and stakeholder issues
  • CPA, CA, CFA and BBA

ANDREW CHEATLE - COO

  • 30+ years of global mining experience as CEO and mine builder; significant experience working in Africa
  • Recognized industry thought leader on ESG matters and currently Non-Executive Director of

Condor Gold

P.Geo., MBA, ARSM

MICHAEL P. LEONARD - CFO

  • Distinguished career in the gold industry with broad, progressive experience in investor relations and corporate finance with over 17+ years in financial leadership at Barrick
  • Renowned for gold industry knowledge, big picture outlook, and results oriented mindset

CPA, CA

KHALAF RASHID - SVP, TANZANIA & MD

  • Distinguished career in Tanzanian business, politics and Government
  • Vastly experienced in advising the Government of Tanzania and well versed in Government policy
  • Extensive leadership experience

GASTON MJWAHUZI - GENERAL MANAGER (BUCKREEF GOLD )

  • Previous roles include Senior M16+ years of experience in the gold mining industry
  • Metallurgist at Teranga and Plant Metallurgist at both Buzwagi (Barrick) and Geita (AngloGold Ashanti)

BS, Mineral Processing Engineering

ISAAC BISANSABA - GEOLOGY MANAGER (BUCKREEF GOLD)

  • 20 years of experience in the gold mining industry
  • Previous roles include Principal Resource Geologist at Ok Tedi, Senior Resource Geologist at PanAust and Resource Evaluation Geologist at AngloGold Ashanti
  • BS.Geo, Masters in Mining Engineering,

Mineral Resources Evaluation

NYSE-A: TRX / TSX: TNX TRXGOLD. COM

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022

4

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

WELL POSITIONED TO SELF-FUND PROJECTS

FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT (at Quarter end May 31, 2022)

Tickers

NYSE-A: TRX; TSX: TNX

Share price: (September 02, 2022)

US$ 0.48 (C$ 0.62)

52 week range

US$ 0.26 - 0.55 (C$ 0.35 - 0.71)

Basic shares outstanding

276,068,684M

Options & Warrants

47,306,074M

Cash (May 31, 2022)

US$10.5M

Debt

Nil

Adjusted working capital

US$ 7.9M

Market Capitalization (Basic)

US$ 132.5M (C$ 171.2M)

SHARE OWNERSHIP

~15%

Retail

~20%

Institutions

~65%

Management, Friends and Family

SHARE PRICE AND VOLUME (LTM)

Price (US$/Share)

$0.75

35

30

(mm)

$0.50

25

20

Volumne

5

15

$0.25

10

$0.00

-

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22

Sep-22

Volume

Price

NYSE-A: TRX / TSX: TNX TRXGOLD. COM

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TRX Gold Corporation published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 17:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRX GOLDNPV
01:30pTRX GOLDNPV : Corporate Presentation
PU
07:01aTRX Gold To Present at H.C. Wainwright NYC and Precious Metals Summit Colorado Conferen..
GL
09/01TRX Gold Loses 6% in Canada Trading as Signs US$5 Million Prepaid Gold Purchase Agreeme..
MT
09/01TRX Gold Signs US$5 Million Prepaid Gold Purchase Agreement with OCIM Metals & Mining
MT
09/01TRX Gold Announces US$5 Million Prepaid Gold Purchase Agreement with OCIM Metals & Mini..
GL
08/16TRX Gold Up In US Pre-Market On Positive Assays From Buckreef Gold Main Zone
MT
08/16TRX GOLDNPV : Buckreef Gold's Main Zone Extended And Chased Toward The Surface - Form 6-K
PU
08/16TRX GOLD BRIEF : Says Buckreef Gold's Main Zone Extended And Chased Toward The Surface; Ad..
MT
08/16Buckreef Gold's Main Zone Extended And Chased Toward The Surface
GL
08/16TRX Gold Corporation Announces Several Positive Assay Results from the Northeast Step-O..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRX GOLDNPV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25,5 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 171 M 130 M 131 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float -
Chart TRX GOLDNPV
Duration : Period :
TRX GOLDNPV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRX GOLDNPV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,62
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Stephen R. Mullowney Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Leonard Chief Financial Officer
James E. Sinclair Chairman
Andrew Mark Cheatle Chief Operating Officer & Director
William M. Harvey Independent Director