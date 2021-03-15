Log in
TRXADE GROUP, INC.

(MEDS)
Trxade Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Monday, March 29th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

03/15/2021
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the United States, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, after market close on March 29, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss Trxade Group's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Monday, March 29, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878
Conference ID: 13716956
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143721

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through April 29, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13716956. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Trxade Group website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on Trxade Group, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Investor Relations:
Lucas Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MEDS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Trxade Group, Inc.



TRxADE Group Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 20:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,17 M - -
Net cash 2020 6,98 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -322x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52,0 M 52,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 38,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,17 $
Last Close Price 6,43 $
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 89,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Surendra Kumar Ajjarapu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Prashant Patel President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Howard A. Doss Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Davis Head-System Architect
Donald G. Fell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRXADE GROUP, INC.21.55%52
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-0.37%628 627
MEITUAN13.03%252 486
PINDUODUO INC.-9.35%197 512
SHOPIFY INC.0.77%141 325
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-7.47%77 306
