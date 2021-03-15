Trxade Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Monday, March 29th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the United States, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, after market close on March 29, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss Trxade Group's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Monday, March 29, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878

Conference ID: 13716956

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143721

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through April 29, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13716956. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Trxade Group website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on Trxade Group, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Investor Relations:

Lucas Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MEDS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Trxade Group, Inc.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TRxADE Group Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 20:41:06 UTC.

View source version on accesswire.com: