Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Trxade Group, Inc.    MEDS

TRXADE GROUP, INC.

(MEDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trxade : to Present at March Investor Conferences

03/05/2021 | 01:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), a technology-enabled health services platform company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience, today announced that management will present at the following virtual investor conferences during the month of March 2021.

Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of Trxade Group, is scheduled to host pre-recorded virtual presentations during each of the conferences as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day at each event.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference - Virtual
Date: March 9-10, 2021
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/8cfa08e4-915d-4989-a019-0fce11513fa3

ROTH Growth Stock Conference - Virtual
Date: March 15-17, 2021
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/meds/1821357

Maxim Group Emerging Growth Conference - Virtual
Date: March 17-18, 2021
Website: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference

Audio webcasts and an archive of the conference presentations will be available using the webcast links above. For more information on a conference, or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your H.C. Wainwright, ROTH or Maxim Group representative.

About Trxade Group, Inc.
Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on Trxade Group, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Investor Relations:
Lucas Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MEDS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Trxade Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633625/Trxade-Group-to-Present-at-March-Investor-Conferences

Disclaimer

TRxADE Group Inc. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 13:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRXADE GROUP, INC.
01:37pTRXADE  : to Present at March Investor Conferences
PU
03/03TRXADE GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (f..
AQ
03/01TRXADE GROUP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
02/09TRXADE  : MedCheks LLC, a Trxade Group Company, to Launch Health Passport App Le..
PU
02/01Trxade Group to Postpone Virtual Roadshow Presentation
GL
01/20TRXADE GROUP TO HOST VIRTUAL ROADSHO : 00 a.m. Eastern Time
PU
2020TRXADE  : Announces Strategic Telehealth Partnership with KPH Healthcare Service..
PU
2020TRXADE  : Launches Trxade Prime Purchasing Solution to Simplify Prescription Dis..
PU
2020TRXADE  : National Securities Initiates Trxade Group at Buy with $15 Price Targe..
MT
2020TRXADE  : to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,6 M - 13,4 M
Net income 2020 -0,17 M - -0,12 M
Net cash 2020 6,98 M - 5,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -291x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,0 M 47,0 M 34,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart TRXADE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Trxade Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRXADE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,17 $
Last Close Price 5,81 $
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Surendra Kumar Ajjarapu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Prashant Patel President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Howard A. Doss Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Davis Head-System Architect
Donald G. Fell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRXADE GROUP, INC.9.83%47
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-0.96%623 525
MEITUAN15.41%258 043
PINDUODUO INC.-10.85%194 250
SHOPIFY INC.1.55%142 417
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-12.93%72 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ