Trxade : to Present at March Investor Conferences

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), a technology-enabled health services platform company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience, today announced that management will present at the following virtual investor conferences during the month of March 2021.

Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of Trxade Group, is scheduled to host pre-recorded virtual presentations during each of the conferences as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day at each event.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference - Virtual

Date: March 9-10, 2021

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/8cfa08e4-915d-4989-a019-0fce11513fa3

ROTH Growth Stock Conference - Virtual

Date: March 15-17, 2021

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/meds/1821357

Maxim Group Emerging Growth Conference - Virtual

Date: March 17-18, 2021

Website: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference

Audio webcasts and an archive of the conference presentations will be available using the webcast links above. For more information on a conference, or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your H.C. Wainwright, ROTH or Maxim Group representative.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on Trxade Group, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

