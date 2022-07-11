Log in
04:44pTRXADE HEALTH, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MONDAY, JULY 25TH AT 5 : 00 p.m. Eastern Time
PU
06/03TRXADE HEALTH, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27TRXADE HEALTH, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
TRxADE HEALTH, INC. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, July 25th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

07/11/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / TRxADE HEALTH INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS), is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will release financial results for second quarter 2022, after market close on July 25, 2022. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss TRxADE HEALTH's second quarter 2022 financial results. The call will conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Monday, July 25, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878
Conference ID: 13731433
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1559222&tp_key=9bba8373c4

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through August 25, 2022. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13731433. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Trxade Health website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 13,475+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Investor Relations:
IR@trxade.com
Investors.trxadegroup.com

SOURCE: TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.


https://www.accesswire.com/708144/TRxADE-HEALTH-INC-to-Report-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-on-Monday-July-25th-at-500-pm-Eastern-Time

Disclaimer

TRxADE Group Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 20:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
