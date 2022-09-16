Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MEDS   US89846A2078

TRXADE HEALTH, INC.

(MEDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
1.120 USD   -3.45%
05:30pTRXADE HEALTH : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/13TRXADE HEALTH, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/01TRXADE HEALTH, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
TRxADE HEALTH : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/16/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Huffman Janet
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
TRxADE HEALTH, INC [MEDS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
CFO, PAO, PFO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2420 BRUNELLO TRACE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LUTZ FL 33558
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Huffman Janet
2420 BRUNELLO TRACE

LUTZ, FL33558

CFO, PAO, PFO
Signatures
/s/ Janet Huffman 2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares of Restricted Common Stock were issued to the Reporting Person pursuant to the Issuer's Amended and Restated 2019 Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to forfeiture. The shares vest at the rate of 1/4 of the shares on September 30, 2022, October 31, 2022, November 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Company on such vesting dates, and subject to the terms and conditions of a Restricted Shares Grant Agreement entered into by and between the Issuer and the Reporting Person. Exempt under Rule 16b-3(d).
(2) Issued to the Reporting Person in consideration for services rendered and agreed to be rendered to the Issuer as Chief Financial Officer.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

TRxADE Group Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
