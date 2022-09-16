TRxADE HEALTH : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(1)

Shares of Restricted Common Stock were issued to the Reporting Person pursuant to the Issuer's Amended and Restated 2019 Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to forfeiture. The shares vest at the rate of 1/4 of the shares on the grant date, September 1, 2022, and 1/4th of such shares on each of October 1, 2022, January 1, 2023 and April 1, 2023, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Company on such vesting dates, and subject to the terms and conditions of a Restricted Shares Grant Agreement entered into by and between the Issuer and the Reporting Person. Exempt under Rule 16b-3(d).