Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEDS   US89846A2078

TRXADE HEALTH, INC.

(MEDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-27 pm EDT
0.4550 USD   +5.81%
04:18pTrxade Health, Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pTRXADE HEALTH, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/08Oragenics Names Janet Huffman CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : TRxADE HEALTH, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 27, 2023

03/27/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to TRxADE HEALTH's 2022 Annual Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] The earnings press release accompanying...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about TRXADE HEALTH, INC.
04:18pTrxade Health, Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
04:18pTRXADE HEALTH, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
03/08Oragenics Names Janet Huffman CFO
MT
03/06Trxade Health, Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
03/06TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Announces Resignation of Janet Huffman as Acting Chief Financial Of..
CI
03/03Trxade Health : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
03/03Trxade Health, Inc : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors o..
AQ
03/03TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Announces Janet Huffman, the Chief Financial Officer Terminate Her ..
CI
02/17Inflation, Rate-Hike Concerns Push US Equity Futures Lower
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRXADE HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,13 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,54 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,24 M 4,24 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart TRXADE HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRXADE HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,46 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 395%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surendra Ajjarapu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Prashant Patel President, Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Director
Jeff Davis Senior System Architect & Systems Engineer
Shafaat Pirani Chief Clinical & Compliance Officer
Donald G. Fell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRXADE HEALTH, INC.6.81%4
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.81%451 442
NETFLIX, INC.11.36%146 247
PROSUS N.V.9.70%97 301
AIRBNB, INC.36.75%73 815
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.34%61 805
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer