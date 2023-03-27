Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.
News
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-03-27 pm EDT
0.4550
USD
+5.81%
04:18p
Trxade Health, Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18p
TRXADE HEALTH, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/08
Oragenics Names Janet Huffman CFO
MT
Transcript : TRxADE HEALTH, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 27, 2023
03/27/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to TRxADE HEALTH's 2022 Annual Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] The earnings press release accompanying...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about TRXADE HEALTH, INC.
04:18p
Trxade Health, Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
04:18p
TRXADE HEALTH, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
03/08
Oragenics Names Janet Huffman CFO
MT
03/06
Trxade Health, Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
03/06
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Announces Resignation of Janet Huffman as Acting Chief Financial Of..
CI
03/03
Trxade Health : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
03/03
Trxade Health, Inc : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors o..
AQ
03/03
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Announces Janet Huffman, the Chief Financial Officer Terminate Her ..
CI
02/17
Inflation, Rate-Hike Concerns Push US Equity Futures Lower
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRXADE HEALTH, INC.
2022
Maxim Adjusts Price Target for TRxADE Health to $4 From $7, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022
Maxim Adjusts TRxADE HEALTH's Price Target to $7 from $11, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2020
Trxade : National Securities Initiates Trxade Group at Buy with $15 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
11,4 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-3,13 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
0,54 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-1,21x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
4,24 M
4,24 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,42x
EV / Sales 2023
0,43x
Nbr of Employees
47
Free-Float
45,9%
Chart TRXADE HEALTH, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRXADE HEALTH, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
0,46 $
Average target price
2,25 $
Spread / Average Target
395%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Surendra Ajjarapu
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Prashant Patel
President, Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Director
Jeff Davis
Senior System Architect & Systems Engineer
Shafaat Pirani
Chief Clinical & Compliance Officer
Donald G. Fell
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TRXADE HEALTH, INC.
6.81%
4
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12.81%
451 442
NETFLIX, INC.
11.36%
146 247
PROSUS N.V.
9.70%
97 301
AIRBNB, INC.
36.75%
73 815
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
24.34%
61 805
