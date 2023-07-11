Tryg A/S is Denmark's No. 1 insurance group. Gross written premiums break down by activity as follows: - non-life insurance (97.6%): fire insurance (33.9% of gross written premiums), automobile and motorcycle (33.4%), accident and health (18.4%), civil liability (5%), tourist travel (3.2%), worker's compensation (3.1%), credit and surety (2.1%), freight transport (0.8%) and other (0.1%); - life insurance (2.4%).