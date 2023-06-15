Advanced search
Share Buyback concluded - transactions in connection with share Buyback programme

06/15/2023 | 11:01am EDT
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 12 June 2023 to 15 June 2023:

  Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
12 June 2023  145,000 153.95 22,322,750
13 June 2023  145,000 153.47 22,253,150
14 June 2023  157,000 154.23 24,214,110
15 June 2023  3,571 153.69 548,827
Accumulated for the period 450,571-69,338,837
Accumulated under the programme 31,324,571-4,999,999,877

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 12,115,178 treasury shares corresponding to 1.908% of the total share capital.

The DKK 5.0 billion share buyback program has thereby been concluded as per 15 June 2023.

Attachment


1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRYG A/S-6.50%13 991
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION1.52%74 301
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED28.21%26 983
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC5.33%8 508
PORTO SEGURO S.A.15.59%3 583
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.38.30%2 736
