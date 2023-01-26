Advanced search
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:51:05 26/01/2023 GMT
159.25 DKK   +1.14%
09:52aGN Store Nord's Chairman Steps Down
MT
06:32aTryg A/S – Annual report 2022
GL
06:31aTryg A/S – Annual report 2022
AQ
Sustainability report 2022

01/26/2023 | 10:38am GMT
Tryg’s Sustainability report 2022 has been published. 

The report describes how Tryg progresses on its Sustainability strategy and targets across its three focus areas: Sustainable insurance, Responsible company and Green workplace.   

Among the highlights are: 

  • Sustainable claims handling: CO2e reductions of 15,449 tons CO2 (2024 target: 20,000-25,000 tons CO2e) 
  • Women in management positions: 40.5% women in management positions (2024 target: 41%) 
  • CO2 reduction: 58% reduction in direct CO2e emissions (2030 target: 55%)

The report includes an ESG data overview of Tryg’s key performance indicators, Tryg’s climate reporting in line with Insurance & Pension Denmark’s industry recommendations, Tryg’s reporting on EU Taxonomy-eligible and non-eligible economic activities as well as Tryg’s climate-related disclosure in line with the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) recommendations. 


 

Tryg’s Sustainability report 2022 can be downloaded at tryg.com 



 


Financials
Sales 2022 33 856 M 4 956 M 4 012 M
Net income 2022 2 112 M 309 M 250 M
Net Debt 2022 4 181 M 612 M 495 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,6x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 99 531 M 14 570 M 11 794 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 6 475
Free-Float 96,9%
Managers and Directors
Morten Marc Hübbe Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Plucnar Jensen Group Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Lars Ulrik Bonde Group Chief Operating Officer
Mari Thjømøe Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRYG A/S-4.78%14 570
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION4.44%79 259
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED2.56%21 585
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC0.09%8 002
PORTO SEGURO S.A.3.07%2 994
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.51%1 955