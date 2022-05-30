Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Tryg A/S
  News
  Summary
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/25 10:59:50 am EDT
159.50 DKK   +1.69%
02:31aTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
05/23Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
05/23Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

05/30/2022 | 02:31am EDT
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 23 May 2022 to 25 May 2022:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
23 May 2022 130.000 158,56 20.612.800
24 May 2022 140.000 157,61 22.065.400
25 May 2022 115.000 158,76 18.257.400
Accumulated for the period385,000-60,935,600
Accumulated under the programme2,089,000-331,446,490

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 3,251,832 treasury shares corresponding to 0.497% of the total share capital.

Attachment


