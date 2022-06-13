Log in
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:38 2022-06-13 am EDT
154.95 DKK   -1.40%
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

06/13/2022 | 05:08am EDT
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 7 June 2022 to 10 June 2022:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
07 June 2022 120,000 161.48 19,377,600
08 June 2022 120,000 160.89 19,306,800
09 June 2022 140,000 160.18 22,425,200
10 June 2022 130,000 157.11 20,424,300
Accumulated for the period510,000-81,533,900
Accumulated under the programme3,209,000-511,316,490

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 4,371,832 treasury shares corresponding to 0.668% of the total share capital.

Attachment


