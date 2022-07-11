Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Tryg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-07-08 am EDT
161.70 DKK   +0.62%
02:31aTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
07/06Consensus estimates on Tryg A/S
GL
07/04Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

07/11/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 4 July 2022 to 8 July 2022:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
04 July 2022130,000161.4020,982,000
05 July 2022150,000157.2523,587,500
06 July 2022150,000158.4823,772,000
07 July 2022125,000161.0720,133,750
08 July 2022130,000161,3720,978,100
Accumulated for the period685,000-109,453,350
Accumulated under the programme6,014,000-953,824,240

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 7,172,342 treasury shares corresponding to 1.096% of the total share capital.

Attachment


All news about TRYG A/S
02:31aTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
07/06Consensus estimates on Tryg A/S
GL
07/04Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
06/29Tryg A/S will publish Q2 and H1 results 2022 and hosts a conference call on 12 July 202..
GL
06/29Tryg A/S will publish Q2 and H1 results 2022 and hosts a conference call on 12 July 202..
AQ
06/27Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
06/24Election of board employee representatives in Tryg A/S
GL
06/24Tryg A/S Announces Supervisory Board Changes
CI
06/21Tryg analysts day
GL
06/21Tryg analysts day
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRYG A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 33 192 M 4 542 M 4 542 M
Net income 2022 2 559 M 350 M 350 M
Net Debt 2022 4 484 M 614 M 614 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,9x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 105 B 14 345 M 14 345 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 4 712
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart TRYG A/S
Duration : Period :
Tryg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRYG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 161,70 DKK
Average target price 185,14 DKK
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Morten Marc Hübbe Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Plucnar Jensen Group Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Lars Ulrik Bonde Chief Operating Officer & Group EVP-Private
Mari Thjømøe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRYG A/S0.12%14 345
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION17.27%70 408
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED30.14%23 494
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-26.04%8 283
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-14.51%2 512
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-13.58%2 178