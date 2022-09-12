Advanced search
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-09-09 am EDT
170.15 DKK   -0.03%
02:33aTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
09/05Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
09/05Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

09/12/2022 | 02:33am EDT
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 5 September 2022 to 9 September 2022:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
05 September 2022125,000 166.05 20,756,250
06 September 2022 105,000 168.01 17,641,050
07 September 2022 100,000 167.83 16,783,000
08 September 2022 100,000 168.84 16,884,000
09 September 202295,000 171.20 16,264,000
Accumulated for the period525,000-88,328,300
Accumulated under the programme10,989,000-1,778,567,790

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 12,128,723 treasury shares corresponding to 1.852% of the total share capital.

Attachment


