    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:09 2022-10-24 am EDT
154.53 DKK   +1.06%
02:31aTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
02:30aTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
10/17Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

10/24/2022 | 02:31am EDT
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 17 October 2022 to 21 October 2022:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
17 October 2022 110,000 156.51 17,216,100
18 October 2022 110,000 157.39 17,312,900
19 October 2022 110,000 157.57 17,332,700
20 October 2022 120,000 156.81 18,817,200
21 October 2022 130,000 153.97 20,016,100
Accumulated for the period580,000-90,695,000
Accumulated under the programme14,684,000-2,371,655,040

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 15,817,035 treasury shares corresponding to 2.416% of the total share capital.

In the stock exchange announcement number 35 that showed the accumulated transaction with reference to the period from 10 October 2022 to 14 October 2022, an incorrect amount of Tryg’s total of treasury shares was reported, the right amount was 15,237,035 (15,747,035).

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 33 957 M 4 475 M 4 475 M
Net income 2022 2 077 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2022 4 263 M 562 M 562 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,4x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 97 766 M 12 885 M 12 885 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 475
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart TRYG A/S
Duration : Period :
Tryg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRYG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 152,90 DKK
Average target price 183,49 DKK
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Morten Marc Hübbe Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Plucnar Jensen Group Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Lars Ulrik Bonde Chief Operating Officer & Group EVP-Private
Mari Thjømøe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRYG A/S-5.33%12 885
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION19.29%71 623
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED27.79%23 065
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-38.30%6 439
PORTO SEGURO S.A.6.74%2 741
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-45.61%1 598