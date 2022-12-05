Advanced search
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:03 2022-12-05 am EST
167.58 DKK   -0.10%
02:27aTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
11/28Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
11/28Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

12/05/2022 | 02:27am EST
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 28 November 2022 to 02 December 2022:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
28 November 2022 100,000 163.64 16,364,000
29 November 2022 120,000 164.39 19,726,800
30 November 2022 100,000 165.60 16,560,000
01 December 2022 90,000 168.50 15,165,000
02 December 2022 90,000 169.19 15,227,100
Accumulated for the period500,000-83,042,900
Accumulated under the programme17,919,000-2,900,477,690

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 18,044,057 treasury shares corresponding to 2.909% of the total share capital.

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 33 895 M 4 781 M 4 781 M
Net income 2022 2 162 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2022 4 263 M 601 M 601 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,2x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 107 B 15 052 M 15 052 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 475
Free-Float 96,9%
Managers and Directors
Morten Marc Hübbe Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Plucnar Jensen Group Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Lars Ulrik Bonde Chief Operating Officer & Group EVP-Private
Mari Thjømøe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRYG A/S3.87%15 052
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION29.09%77 528
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED16.33%21 174
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-35.51%7 553
PORTO SEGURO S.A.13.91%2 910
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-30.96%2 028