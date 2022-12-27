Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Tryg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:36 2022-12-27 am EST
164.75 DKK   +0.12%
02:28aTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
12/19Tryg ‘Best Company' in Investor Relations Nordic Countries in the annual Regi survey
GL
12/19Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

12/27/2022 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 19 December 2022 to 23 December 2022:

  Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
19 December 2022  100,000 162.77 16,277,000
20 December 2022  110,000 162.65 17,891,500
21 December 2022  100,000 163.92 16,392,000
22 December 2022  100,000 164.48 16,448,000
23 December 2022  100,000 164.53 16,453,000
Accumulated for the period 510,000-83,461,500
Accumulated under the programme 19,429,000-3,149,035,590

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 20,554,057 treasury shares corresponding to 3.140% of the total share capital.

 

Attachment


All news about TRYG A/S
02:28aTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
12/19Tryg ‘Best Company' in Investor Relations Nordic Countries in the annual Regi sur..
GL
12/19Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
12/16Former UK Chancellor Osborne among Robey Warshaw team splitting $37 million
RE
12/12Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
12/12Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
12/05Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
11/28Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
11/28Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
AQ
11/21Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRYG A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 33 931 M 4 851 M 4 851 M
Net income 2022 2 188 M 313 M 313 M
Net Debt 2022 4 263 M 610 M 610 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,7x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 104 B 14 931 M 14 931 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 475
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart TRYG A/S
Duration : Period :
Tryg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRYG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 164,55 DKK
Average target price 182,99 DKK
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Morten Marc Hübbe Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Plucnar Jensen Group Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Lars Ulrik Bonde Chief Operating Officer & Group EVP-Private
Mari Thjømøe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRYG A/S1.89%14 931
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION26.10%75 731
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED17.43%21 319
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-33.29%7 691
PORTO SEGURO S.A.9.89%2 847
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-36.96%1 852