    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:32 2023-02-17 am EST
155.80 DKK   +0.23%
02:31aTransactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
02/13Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
02/06Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
GL
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

02/20/2023 | 02:31am EST
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 13 February 2023 to 17 February 2023:

    Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
13 February 2023    90,000  157.78  14,200,200
14 February 2023    90,000  158.15  14,233,500
15 February 2023    80,000  157.98  12,638,400
16 February 2023    90,000  156.44  14,079,600
17 February 2023    90,000  156.25  14,062,500
Accumulated for the period   440,000 - 69,214,200
Accumulated under the programme   23,549,000 - 3,807,245,390

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 24,463,676 treasury shares corresponding to 3.737% of the total share capital.

Attachment


