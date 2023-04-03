Advanced search
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:06:21 2023-04-03 am EDT
149.65 DKK   -0.17%
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

04/03/2023 | 02:31am EDT
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 27 March 2023 to 31 March 2023:

  Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
27 March 2023  140,000 147.77 20,687,800
28 March 2023  130,000 147.03 19,113,900
29 March 2023  125,000 147.31 18,413,750
30 March 2023  125,000 149.38 18,672,500
31 March 2023  125,000 150.46 18,807,500
Accumulated for the period 645,000-95,695,450
Accumulated under the programme 27,204,000-4,359,846,840

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 27,524,532 treasury shares corresponding to 4.204% of the total share capital.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 37 858 M 5 521 M 5 521 M
Net income 2023 4 898 M 714 M 714 M
Net Debt 2023 4 181 M 610 M 610 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,7x
Yield 2023 5,35%
Capitalization 93 983 M 13 706 M 13 706 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 518
Free-Float 95,8%
Managers and Directors
Morten Marc Hübbe Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Plucnar Jensen Group Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Mikael Kärrsten Head-Group PPU
Lars Ulrik Bonde Group Chief Operating Officer
