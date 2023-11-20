 

On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 13 November 2023 to 17 November 2023:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
13 November 2023 90,000 142.25 12,802,500
14 November 2023 80,000 143.61 11,488,800
15 November 2023 85,000 144.69 12,298,650
16 November 2023 85,000 143.26 12,177,100
17 November 2023 85,000 143.56 12,202,600
Accumulated for the period425,000-60,969,650
Accumulated under the programme2,478,000-344,643,770

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 15,004,810 treasury shares corresponding to 2.411% of the total share capital.

Attachment

  • Weekly report on share buyback programme 13 November - 17 November 2023