Published: 2024-03-12 18:43:17 CET
Tryg A/S
Changes board/management/auditors
TryghedsGruppen smba's candidates for Tryg A/S' Supervisory Board
In continuation of Tryg's notice of the annual general meeting on 21 March 2024 at 15:00 CEST (announcement no. 10-2024), TryghedsGruppen smba has announced the nomination of the following three candidates for election to Tryg's Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting:
Jørn Rise Andersen
Claus Wistoft
Anne Kaltoft
CVs of the nominated candidates from TryghedsGruppen smba and updated written vote and proxy form on tryg.com will be updated shortly. The InvestorPortal will be updated no later than 13 March 2024.
