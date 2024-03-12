Published: 2024-03-12 18:43:17 CET Tryg A/S

Changes board/management/auditors TryghedsGruppen smba's candidates for Tryg A/S' Supervisory Board In continuation of Tryg's notice of the annual general meeting on 21 March 2024 at 15:00 CEST (announcement no. 10-2024), TryghedsGruppen smba has announced the nomination of the following three candidates for election to Tryg's Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting: Jørn Rise Andersen Claus Wistoft Anne Kaltoft CVs of the nominated candidates from TryghedsGruppen smba and updated written vote and proxy form on tryg.com will be updated shortly. The InvestorPortal will be updated no later than 13 March 2024. Attachment 11_2024 tryghedsgruppens candidates for trygs supervisory board

Attachments:

11_2024 tryghedsgruppens candidates for trygs supervisory board.pdf



