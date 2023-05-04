Advanced search
    TRYG   DK0060636678

TRYG A/S

(TRYG)
2023-05-04
156.48 DKK   -0.18%
10:36aTryg A/S – capital reduction
05/01Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
04/24Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
Tryg A/S – capital reduction

05/04/2023 | 10:36am EDT
At Tryg’s annual general meeting on 30 March 2023, it was decided to cancel repurchased shares from the company's share buy back programme commencing on 27 April 2022.

The company's share capital is reduced by nominal DKK 99,095,000 to nominal DKK 3,174,174,900. The reduction of the share capital was announced by the Danish Business Authority on 31 March 2023.

Tryg has not received any objections to the capital reduction. Therefore, the reduction is effective as the Danish Business Authority has registered the capital reduction.

After the cancellation of the 19,819,000 repurchased shares, Tryg’s share capital amounts to nominal DKK 3,174,174,900 equivalent to 634,834,980 shares.


Financials
Sales 2023 38 136 M 5 659 M 5 659 M
Net income 2023 4 779 M 709 M 709 M
Net Debt 2023 4 217 M 626 M 626 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 5,51%
Capitalization 98 036 M 14 546 M 14 546 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
EV / Sales 2024 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 736
Free-Float 94,8%
Managers and Directors
Morten Marc Hübbe Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Plucnar Jensen Group Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Mikael Kärrsten Head-Group PPU
Lars Ulrik Bonde Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRYG A/S-5.20%14 546
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-1.08%73 200
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED28.21%26 918
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC6.79%8 524
PORTO SEGURO S.A.6.78%3 079
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.32.37%2 462
